ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Engineer jumps from moving train after being attacked with knife

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Udh2m_0i6Eq8wh00

SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. — A railroad engineer in Minnesota is recovering after a man jumped on a train and stabbed him in the forehead on Tuesday.

The incident began around 8:18 a.m. when 40-year-old Samuel David Holman allegedly climbed onto a Santa Fe Burlington Northern train and entered the engineer’s cab, according to WCCO.

The train had just left St. Cloud heading north when Holman attacked the engineer.

Holman “wrapped his arms around his neck” and told the engineer to “speed up and get out of town,” according to a police report obtained by WCCO.

The suspect reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the engineer in the forehead. The engineer bit Holman’s hand and leaped from the train while it was still moving. The engineer was later treated at a local area hospital.

According to KARE, the train eventually stopped in Sartell and Holman was apprehended nearby.

Holman is currently being held in Benton County Jail facing assault charges, according to KMSP-TV.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Sauk Rapids, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
City
Sartell, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benton County#Violent Crime#Kare#Kmsp Tv#Cox Media Group
KIRO 7 Seattle

Shapiro wages drama-free Pa. campaign amid big personalities

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor in Pennsylvania, is perhaps best known as an election denier who was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. John Fetterman, the Democrat hoping to flip the state's Senate seat, has revolutionized how campaigns use social media. And Dr. Mehmet Oz was a TV celebrity long before he launched a GOP Senate campaign.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Puerto Ricans await aid, fret about post-hurricane recovery

TOA BAJA, Puerto Rico — (AP) — City worker Carmen Medina walked purposefully through the working-class community of Tranquility Village under a brutal sun, with clipboard, survey forms and pen in hand — part of a small army of officials trying to gauge the scope of disaster caused by Hurricane Fiona's strike on Puerto Rico.
ENVIRONMENT
KIRO 7 Seattle

Staley sticks with ailing Herbert in Chargers' blowout loss

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — Even after the Los Angeles Chargers fell behind by 28 points late in the fourth quarter on a dismal Sunday afternoon, Justin Herbert insisted on staying in the game with his fractured rib cartilage. Brandon Staley acceded to his franchise quarterback's wishes, and...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Patriots QB Jones leaves with leg injury after 3rd pick

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — (AP) — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones hopped off the field, unable to put any weight on his left leg. His third interception sealed the Patriots’ 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The injury could doom the rest of their season.
NFL
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
108K+
Followers
132K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy