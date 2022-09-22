Read full article on original website
Fall Fishing Tips to Catch Big Bluegill in Michigan
A lot of people overlook fishing for big bluegill in the fall. Here are a few tips for catching some big fish before the ice covers the water. Many fishermen put their gear away when the fall hits waiting for the ice to hit before they get back after those tasty Michigan bluegills.
Michigan’s Best Grocery Store Is In West Michigan And It’s Not Meijer
Michiganders have a lot of options when it comes to grocery shopping. Off the top of my head, I can think of Meijer, Aldi, Family Fair, Sam's Club, Wal-Mart, Sam's Club, Costco, Trader Joe's, and Kroger. these grocery stores not only offer groceries but a lot of them also have all of your shopping needs covered.
Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities
On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
Could Michigan Beer Cost More Soon Thanks To An Extinct Volcano?
Michigan is known for our love of beers, and the large amount of craft breweries you can find in the state. We're also the home of Beer City, USA: Grand Rapids. But, what happens if the beer stops flowing in Beer City? That's a real possibility due to a recent nationwide shortage for one key ingredient.
Watch: Michigan Mom Captures Blind Son “Seeing” A Firefighter For The 1st Time
A Michigan mom has shared a video of her visually impaired son getting to "see" a firefighter for the first time. That video has touched the hearts of many and gone viral on social media. Visually Impaired Michigan Boy 'See's" Firefighter For The First Time. A young boy named Junie...
Is That Legal? New West Michigan Online Store Is Selling Human Bones
A West Michigan woman has a very interesting online business that might have you doing a double take and asking "Is That Legal?" Maggie Fowler of West Michigan is the owner of Etsy store BonedAppetite and while the name at first might sound like something tasty to eat what she's selling might make some people's stomachs turn.
World’s Longest Timber Towered Suspension Bridge is in Michigan
Are you ready to see something absolutely spectacular? Skybridge Michigan, the world's longest timber towered suspension bridge opens to the public on Saturday, October 15 at 10 a.m. Where is Skybridge Michigan located? None other than Boyne Mountain Resort. I can't wait to see this incredible bridge!. And trust me...
Superman Ice Cream: Yeah, It’s a Michigan Original, but How, When & Where?
When was the last time you enjoyed some Superman ice cream?. I had some just before writing this article. Even though the colors remain the same – blue, red and yellow – the flavors sometime vary. The blue seems to be always Blue Moon flavored. Even though the Blue Moon flavor has never positively been identified, some say the taste resembles either almonds, marshmallow, and various fruity cereals like Trix, Froot Loops, Lucky Charms, etc.
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home
You probably don't have plans to up and leave your home with your personal belongings, but it doesn't mean it doesn't happen. Watching videos of people exploring abandoned houses around Michigan is always interesting. Some homes will have a fridge full of expired products, while others have clothes that were left by their previous owners.
Local Group Meets for Lunch — and Leaves a $1,500 Tip!
It's been a monthly occurrence for most of 2022 and it is something we hope continues for a long time. A group of individuals get together for lunch and then leave their server with a very large tip!. It's called "Generosity Lunch" This is how it works: Everyone in the...
Michigan’s Native American Petroglyphs Are Believed to Be 300 to 1000 years old
I don't know about you, but when I hear the word "petroglyph" I think of ancient civilizations in Egypt or natives from the deserts out west-- not my own backyard of Michigan. Imagine my surprise when I learned that Michigan does in fact have a collection of historical petroglyphs and they're believed to be between 300 to 1000 years old!
The Ghost Town of Copper Falls, Michigan
It seems that there’s a never-ending supply of ghost towns in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula…more and more seem to be found or hidden in past archives. Here’s one that’s another of the old mining villages: Copper Falls. Sitting in Keweenaw County, Copper Falls grew around the...
Panning For (and Finding) Gold At Lake Superior, Michigan
We’ve talked about gold being found in small quantities at Lake Superior before, and with that come the believers, the finders, and the pooh-poohers. Some people still don’t believe gold can be found at our Great Lakes, and others feel like “so what? It’s not enough to get rich on!”
Enter At Your Own Risk: Check These 5 Haunted Houses in West Michigan
Enter at your own risk... Haunted houses are one of my favorite in-person experiences of Halloween. The act of being scared while walking through scary houses or mazes with friends and/or family sounds like a spooktacular time. If you are as unique as I am, check out these haunted attractions...
Cool West Michigan Lightning Show Visible from 60 Miles Away
If you were out driving around on Tuesday evening, September 20, 2022, at about 9 pm, you probably saw an incredible light show from the thunderstorms that had passed through the West Michigan area. The storms moved through the Grand Rapids area a little earlier in the evening, however they...
Did You Know There’s a Wizard Of Oz Festival in West Michigan?
There's no place like home... and our home here in West Michigan has a festival to celebrate the movie that made that line famous!. For almost a decade, the Wizard of Oz Festival has been held in downtown Ionia, Mich. It's returning in 2022, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1., with...
The Way You Pronounce This Word Is Annoying Your Yooper Friends
I'm a Michigan transplant. After spending almost a year here, I'm starting to feel like I'm finally starting to become somewhat of a real Michigander. And I can point to my hand to show my friends from back home where in the Mitten state I now live. But I learned...
HGTV Is Looking for a Fixer-Upper Family in Michigan
It's easy to spend hours and hours going down the home renovation rabbit hole on TV. Whether it's real-time or on-demand, you can view home reno shows 24/7. Cable network HGTV has made a cottage industry out of airing home renovation shows. The TV giant is home to literally hundreds of home reno shows, from stalwarts like Trading Spaces and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition to newer programs like Renovation Impossible and Farmhouse Fixer.
When Will the Deer Rut Be For Michigan Whitetail Hunters in 2022?
Even though Michigan's firearm season for whitetail deer is November 15 that doesn't necessarily mean that is when the bucks are in full rut. So what is the rut? It is the name of the deer breeding season that happens in three phases, seeking, chasing, and breeding. Usually, the first...
These 26 Michigan Senior Citizens Are Escaped Convicts
There you have it. All of Michigan's 26 most wanted escapees. I would suggest that the police start looking for them at bingo halls or at restaurants with early bird specials.
