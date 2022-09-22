ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zach Calzada to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, Auburn football down 2 quarterbacks

By Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
AUBURN — Zach Calzada plans to undergo season-ending surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder and apply for a medical redshirt, a source with direct knowledge told the Montgomery Advertiser.

Calzada has been Auburn football's third-string quarterback this season after transferring from Texas A&M, where he started 10 games in 2021 including an upset of Alabama. He initially injured his shoulder in the Aggies' 20-3 win against Auburn last November.

On Monday after Calzada did not appear in Auburn's first three games, coach Bryan Harsin was asked directly if Calzada is healthy. "You know something I don't?" Harsin responded.

Then he continued: "Yeah, he's competing like everybody else. Those guys, every single week, those guys get opportunities. We try to play the best players. That's what happens from Sunday through Friday."

Harsin also said in the same news conference that starting quarterback T.J. Finley was healthy, but Finley is expected to miss at least one game with his own shoulder injury, a source said. That means Robby Ashford and freshman Holden Geriner are the options when Auburn (2-1) hosts Missouri (2-1) in the SEC opener Saturday (11 a.m. CT, ESPN).

Auburn Live first reported news of Calzada's season-ending surgery.

TRANSFER ANALYSISAuburn football QB comparison between Zach Calzada and TJ Finley

RETURN TO AUBURNMizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz's first college football job? Coffee intern and national champ at Auburn football

Calzada missed the majority of spring practices and did not participate in the A-Day game, where his two quarterback competitors Finley and Ashford took centerstage. In May, Harsin said that Calzada was "full go" for the fall. But Calzada quickly fell behind in the preseason QB competition. Finley was named the starter, and Ashford substituted into games as his backup.

"For all the guys that aren't in the starting role, keep your head up," Harsin said before the season. "Because it changes so quickly."

Calzada has a career completion rate of 55.8% with 6.4 adjusted yards per attempt. He started 15 games for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M from 2019-21. If his redshirt is granted, he will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Ashford is Auburn's apparent starter for now. He is 15-for-29 with two interceptions this season. Geriner is now the second-string option vs. Missouri. He was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class.

The Montgomery Advertiser

