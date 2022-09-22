ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Foggy Bottom’s New Tigerella Cooks Personal Pies in ’90s Pizza Hut Pans

Tigerella, the new all-day cafe inside Foggy Bottom’s Western Market food hall, bakes a hint of behind-the-scenes nostalgia into each six-inch personal pie. The team behind Mt. Pleasant’s acclaimed bakery Ellē went went outside the box for its pizza-making debut at Tigerella (2000 Pennsylvania Avenue NW), where pizza suits its busy Northwest neighborhood filled with bankers and college students.
RESTAURANTS
InsideHook

Try This Cake Recipe From the Pastry Chef Behind the Baked Goods on “The Bear”

When Sarah Mispagel, pastry chef and co-owner of the new Loaf Lounge, received a DM asking if she’d like to help out with an upcoming TV show filming in Chicago, she jumped at the chance to raise a little extra cash for her restaurant launch. She couldn’t have expected she’d end up a key part of The Bear, one of the hottest television shows of 2022 — and certainly the one best positioned to show off the work of a master baker.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

The 14 Essential Boba Tea Shops in San Francisco Right Now

We may not all agree on the essential boba tea shops in San Francisco, but we would certainly agree that San Francisco — and the wider Bay Area — is home to the most boba-loving enthusiasts on the West Coast, outside of the progenitors in Los Angeles. The Taiwan-born drink took root in the United States in the 1990s and has bloomed into a full-fledged cultural force since. In San Francisco, there are the staples — such as hometown (and problematic) titans Boba Guys — there are the small shops funded by local rappers, and there are even those that are nothing more than a front for fenced goods. A bit further south there are San Jose residents with thousands of dollars dedicated to the drink, no doubt getting a love for the game from all the big boba bosses in the South Bay. No matter where you rep in the Bay, or which shop is your reliable go-to, these are the 14 must-hit boba tea spots in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Cult-Favorite Burger Restaurant Causwells Returns With Crispy Cheese Bread and Tableside Martinis

As chef Adam Rosenblum explains it, there wasn’t just one deciding factor that spurred the changes at Causwells, that neighborhood-loved Marina District restaurant with its famous cheeseburger. After eight years as a business, it seemed like both a time to reflect on the past while considering what the business wanted to become in its next eight years. “I personally have never been in a position like this where you’re eight years into a business and can say, ‘Well, wait a second, let’s take a look and see who we actually are now, and what have we become? How do we feel about who we are now, and the product that we’re producing?” Rosenblum says.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
Tracey Folly

Man offers my mother a job selling sandwiches by calling her fat: 'You look like you like bread'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother was approached by a man who offered her a job selling sandwiches. The catch? He told her she looked like she liked bread and implied that her weight was the reason he thought she would be good at the job. Needless to say, my mother was not amused.
Eater

A German-Southern Restaurant Celebrates Oktoberfest With More Than Beer

Oktoberfest is a busy time of the year for Fukenhausen, a restaurant with a menu that mixes German and Southern cooking. Chef Mark Steuer takes a playful approach to blending the two genres, using ingredients like smoked pork belly and sauerkraut puree on the same plate. It’s certainly not the traditional German cuisine that Chicagoans once enjoyed in Lincoln Square or at relics like Golden Ox and Mirabell.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basque#Bakery#Cheesecakes#Food Drink#Tea Bella Cafe#Bella
People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Dropped 200+ Last-Chance Decor and Furniture Deals, and Prices Start at $13

Save up to 61 percent on patio sets, desks, cozy bedding, throw pillows, and more As you pull out your seasonal items from storage, you might be realizing that your fall decorations are not up to par. And chances are, your furniture hasn't had a refresh in forever. Let this be a sign to make some upgrades with stylish picks that all happen to be on sale at Amazon — for up to 61 percent off.  While Amazon's Outlet has become a go-to for savvy shoppers, one spot...
HOME & GARDEN
Mashed

Instagram Is Impressed With Martha Stewart's Apple Bread Pudding

Fall is here, and for many bakers, that probably means that it's time to welcome seasonal fruits back into the kitchen. But not all fall flavors are welcomed equally. While pumpkin seems to get lots of love from retailers, something that's obvious with Trader Joe's fall items, restaurant menus, and coffee shops like Starbucks with its famous Pumpkin Spice Latte, apples just don't seem to get as much love these days as in the past.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Wears Tight White Tank Top & Fur Jacket For Late Night Solo NYC Outing: Photos

Rihanna was out in New York City at 3 a.m. when she wore a tight white cropped tank top with super baggy black sweatpants and a furry jacket. The 34-year-old left her hotel looking super stylish in her outfit while her long hair was down and wavy. Rihanna was by herself for a solo outing, despite being out with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky two days earlier at a recording studio.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
J.R. Heimbigner

New Starbucks drink combines coffee with lemonade

Photo of Starbucks CupsPhoto by Kevs (Creative Commons) There is no doubt that Starbucks has a wide variety of drinks available to customers. Customers can customize their drinks to make unique drinks such as the Banana Cream Pie Frappucino which is really a Vanilla Bean Cream Frappucino and a pump of hazelnut syrup and sliced banana. While that is a very unique combination, it's easy to see how that might actually taste really good.
Eater

Where to Take a Group After Work in D.C.

Welcome to Ask Eater DC, a dining advice column in which the editor and regular contributors answer questions from readers. Have a question? Send questions in on the tipline, and Eater will try to feature the answer to one question each month. “Can you help me find someplace fun, funky,...
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Athens Vegetarian and Vegan Restaurant Institution the Grit Is Closing

A much loved vegetarian and vegan restaurant is shutting its doors after 36 years in Athens next month, when the Grit closes on October 7. An announcement posted to Facebook Thursday afternoon indicates continuing struggles stemming from the pandemic were making it difficult to keep the restaurant afloat. “Our first...
ATHENS, GA
Eater

José Andrés Opens a Manhattan Cocktail Bar With Sweeping City Views

Humanitarian and prolific restaurateur José Andrés is opening Nubeluz, a rooftop bar on the 50th floor of the Ritz-Carlton New York in Nomad at 25 W. 28th Street, at Broadway, where his ground-floor NYC debut of Eastern Mediterranean hit Zaytinya opened over the summer. Reservations are available now for seatings starting Saturday, September 24.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thezoereport.com

Katie Holmes Gave This “Boring” Shoe A Cool Twist For Fall

Katie Holmes has been a style icon for decades as she has a keen eye for spotting fashion trends before they become mainstream. First, she deemed clogs an essential for summer 2022 and then fellow fashion enthusiasts quickly followed suit in wearing the shoes. Next, she sparked the resurgence of the ballet flat by styling the “boring” footwear with her laid-back looks while running errands around New York City. Now, the actor is doubling down on this ballerina-inspired shoe for fall 2022, as Holmes wore black flats to a Chanel event on Sept. 20. The star opted for the square-toed shoes while making an appearance at the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy