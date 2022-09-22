Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Eater
Foggy Bottom’s New Tigerella Cooks Personal Pies in ’90s Pizza Hut Pans
Tigerella, the new all-day cafe inside Foggy Bottom’s Western Market food hall, bakes a hint of behind-the-scenes nostalgia into each six-inch personal pie. The team behind Mt. Pleasant’s acclaimed bakery Ellē went went outside the box for its pizza-making debut at Tigerella (2000 Pennsylvania Avenue NW), where pizza suits its busy Northwest neighborhood filled with bankers and college students.
Try This Cake Recipe From the Pastry Chef Behind the Baked Goods on “The Bear”
When Sarah Mispagel, pastry chef and co-owner of the new Loaf Lounge, received a DM asking if she’d like to help out with an upcoming TV show filming in Chicago, she jumped at the chance to raise a little extra cash for her restaurant launch. She couldn’t have expected she’d end up a key part of The Bear, one of the hottest television shows of 2022 — and certainly the one best positioned to show off the work of a master baker.
Eater
The 14 Essential Boba Tea Shops in San Francisco Right Now
We may not all agree on the essential boba tea shops in San Francisco, but we would certainly agree that San Francisco — and the wider Bay Area — is home to the most boba-loving enthusiasts on the West Coast, outside of the progenitors in Los Angeles. The Taiwan-born drink took root in the United States in the 1990s and has bloomed into a full-fledged cultural force since. In San Francisco, there are the staples — such as hometown (and problematic) titans Boba Guys — there are the small shops funded by local rappers, and there are even those that are nothing more than a front for fenced goods. A bit further south there are San Jose residents with thousands of dollars dedicated to the drink, no doubt getting a love for the game from all the big boba bosses in the South Bay. No matter where you rep in the Bay, or which shop is your reliable go-to, these are the 14 must-hit boba tea spots in San Francisco.
Eater
Cult-Favorite Burger Restaurant Causwells Returns With Crispy Cheese Bread and Tableside Martinis
As chef Adam Rosenblum explains it, there wasn’t just one deciding factor that spurred the changes at Causwells, that neighborhood-loved Marina District restaurant with its famous cheeseburger. After eight years as a business, it seemed like both a time to reflect on the past while considering what the business wanted to become in its next eight years. “I personally have never been in a position like this where you’re eight years into a business and can say, ‘Well, wait a second, let’s take a look and see who we actually are now, and what have we become? How do we feel about who we are now, and the product that we’re producing?” Rosenblum says.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paris Hilton is offering $10,000 to anyone who can find or has information about her missing Chihuahua, Diamond Baby
Paris Hilton said that family and friends have searched "high and low" for Diamond Baby to no avail.
PETS・
Man offers my mother a job selling sandwiches by calling her fat: 'You look like you like bread'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother was approached by a man who offered her a job selling sandwiches. The catch? He told her she looked like she liked bread and implied that her weight was the reason he thought she would be good at the job. Needless to say, my mother was not amused.
I’m a former Trader Joe’s employee – the 11 items I never buy at the store from the breakfast burrito to a famous spread
A FORMER Trader Joe’s employee has shared 11 items they never buy at the store - from the breakfast burrito to a famous spread. Jonathan Chandler worked at Trader Joe’s for almost three years and in that time learned that there were some items that customers would be better off going without.
Eater
A German-Southern Restaurant Celebrates Oktoberfest With More Than Beer
Oktoberfest is a busy time of the year for Fukenhausen, a restaurant with a menu that mixes German and Southern cooking. Chef Mark Steuer takes a playful approach to blending the two genres, using ingredients like smoked pork belly and sauerkraut puree on the same plate. It’s certainly not the traditional German cuisine that Chicagoans once enjoyed in Lincoln Square or at relics like Golden Ox and Mirabell.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amazon's Secret Outlet Dropped 200+ Last-Chance Decor and Furniture Deals, and Prices Start at $13
Save up to 61 percent on patio sets, desks, cozy bedding, throw pillows, and more As you pull out your seasonal items from storage, you might be realizing that your fall decorations are not up to par. And chances are, your furniture hasn't had a refresh in forever. Let this be a sign to make some upgrades with stylish picks that all happen to be on sale at Amazon — for up to 61 percent off. While Amazon's Outlet has become a go-to for savvy shoppers, one spot...
Instagram Is Impressed With Martha Stewart's Apple Bread Pudding
Fall is here, and for many bakers, that probably means that it's time to welcome seasonal fruits back into the kitchen. But not all fall flavors are welcomed equally. While pumpkin seems to get lots of love from retailers, something that's obvious with Trader Joe's fall items, restaurant menus, and coffee shops like Starbucks with its famous Pumpkin Spice Latte, apples just don't seem to get as much love these days as in the past.
I’m a chef – my $13 fall staple can be cooked once but make dinner for your family for three days
A CHEF has shared a fall cooking tip that helps families save money and time as kids go back to school. Chef Kathy Gunst revealed how one roast chicken can be used to make three delicious meals. "We have this belief that ordering a pizza or getting takeout is the...
Rihanna Wears Tight White Tank Top & Fur Jacket For Late Night Solo NYC Outing: Photos
Rihanna was out in New York City at 3 a.m. when she wore a tight white cropped tank top with super baggy black sweatpants and a furry jacket. The 34-year-old left her hotel looking super stylish in her outfit while her long hair was down and wavy. Rihanna was by herself for a solo outing, despite being out with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky two days earlier at a recording studio.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Starbucks drink combines coffee with lemonade
Photo of Starbucks CupsPhoto by Kevs (Creative Commons) There is no doubt that Starbucks has a wide variety of drinks available to customers. Customers can customize their drinks to make unique drinks such as the Banana Cream Pie Frappucino which is really a Vanilla Bean Cream Frappucino and a pump of hazelnut syrup and sliced banana. While that is a very unique combination, it's easy to see how that might actually taste really good.
Eater
Where to Take a Group After Work in D.C.
Welcome to Ask Eater DC, a dining advice column in which the editor and regular contributors answer questions from readers. Have a question? Send questions in on the tipline, and Eater will try to feature the answer to one question each month. “Can you help me find someplace fun, funky,...
Eater
Athens Vegetarian and Vegan Restaurant Institution the Grit Is Closing
A much loved vegetarian and vegan restaurant is shutting its doors after 36 years in Athens next month, when the Grit closes on October 7. An announcement posted to Facebook Thursday afternoon indicates continuing struggles stemming from the pandemic were making it difficult to keep the restaurant afloat. “Our first...
Countless Shoppers Call These High-Rise Joggers 'So Comfortable'—and They're Only $27
They’re available in 16 colors, and they have pockets.
YOGA・
Eater
José Andrés Opens a Manhattan Cocktail Bar With Sweeping City Views
Humanitarian and prolific restaurateur José Andrés is opening Nubeluz, a rooftop bar on the 50th floor of the Ritz-Carlton New York in Nomad at 25 W. 28th Street, at Broadway, where his ground-floor NYC debut of Eastern Mediterranean hit Zaytinya opened over the summer. Reservations are available now for seatings starting Saturday, September 24.
Where to find the best Italian dumplings — ravioli, tortellini and tortelloni
On this week's episode of 'The Bucket List: Dumplings' Jenn learns about Italian dumplings (a.k.a. stuffed pasta) with Steve and Dina Samson of Rossoblu and Paula de Rae of Pasta Sisters in Culver City.
I’m a plastic surgeon – ‘Botox pad’ stickers can banish your wrinkles & they work surprisingly well
THERE'S a simple solution for diminishing fine lines on your forehead – and it's cheaper than Botox. One plastic surgeon explained how the "Botox pad" stickers get rid of your forehead wrinkles surprisingly well, and these are a lot cheaper than the treatment. YouTube's famous plastic surgeon, Doctor Youn,...
thezoereport.com
Katie Holmes Gave This “Boring” Shoe A Cool Twist For Fall
Katie Holmes has been a style icon for decades as she has a keen eye for spotting fashion trends before they become mainstream. First, she deemed clogs an essential for summer 2022 and then fellow fashion enthusiasts quickly followed suit in wearing the shoes. Next, she sparked the resurgence of the ballet flat by styling the “boring” footwear with her laid-back looks while running errands around New York City. Now, the actor is doubling down on this ballerina-inspired shoe for fall 2022, as Holmes wore black flats to a Chanel event on Sept. 20. The star opted for the square-toed shoes while making an appearance at the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon.
Comments / 0