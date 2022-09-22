Read full article on original website
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
Ukraine identifies Russian colonel who ordered troops to ‘torture civilians for WEEKS & loot homes’ in occupied Kherson
UKRAINE has identified the Russian colonel who is alleged to have ordered troops to torture civilians for weeks and loot homes in occupied Kherson. Ukraine's security service, the SBU, named Oleksandr Naumenko of the Rostov Guards Department as the alleged culprit. The publication of the SBU report today uncovered that...
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
Video Shows Russian Fighter Jet Fall From Sky as 4 Planes Destroyed—Ukraine
A video purportedly showing a Russian fighter jet fall from the sky has been widely shared online after Ukrainian forces claimed to have shot down four planes in a single day. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine claimed that on Saturday, September 24, two Russian Su-25 jets had been destroyed alongside an Su-20 and Su-34 plane.
Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days
The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
Video Shows Russian 'Alligator' Chopper Fall From Sky After Ukraine Strike
The moment in which a Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter was shot down by Ukraine was captured on video, providing a look into one of Russia's most recent losses in the ongoing war. The video was shared on Twitter by Ukraine's Defense Ministry, which said that the Ukrainian National Guard shot...
Russia-Ukraine war latest updates: anti-mobilisation protests in Dagestan; US warns of ‘decisive’ nuclear response
At least 100 arrests in Dagestan amid anger at mobilisation; Russia will face ‘catastrophic consequences’ if it uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine, says US national security adviser
Trump news - live: QAnon salute reminiscent of Nazi rallies, says Hillary Clinton ahead of new Jan 6 hearing
New excerpts from Maggie Haberman’s interviews with Donald Trump reveal the former president’s thoughts on spurious voter fraud lawsuits, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Mitch McConnell and what he was doing as a mob of his supporters breached the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.The House select committee investigating the attack will reconvene for its first public hearing since July on 28 September.Congressman Jamie Raskin said the panel is “aware” of allegations that a White House switchboard patched a call from a rioter as the attack was underway, among “thousands of details” that the committee is investigating.US Rep Adam...
South Korean President Blames Reporters for Damaging U.S. Relationship in Hot Mic Gaffe
South Korea’s president has taken a leaf from the Trump playbook and blamed the media to defend himself in the wake of an embarrassing hot mic incident in which he was recorded insulting U.S. lawmakers. Yoon Suk-yeol was last Wednesday caught cursing as he left a meeting with Joe Biden in New York City, describing how the U.S. president would be humiliated if Congress didn’t pass a bill concerning funding for a global initiative. “What an embarrassment... if these bastards refuse to approve it in parliament,” Yoon told Foreign Minister Park Jin in a video, which has since gone viral...
Drone attack hits Ukraine's Odesa as U.S. warns Russia over nuclear weapons
An overnight drone strike near the Ukrainian port of Odesa has sparked a massive fire and explosion.
A Russian man who was called up to fight in Ukraine shot an official at a local enlistment office, reports say
A video shows a local official collapsing at an enlistment office in Siberia after a Russian man shot him, multiple reports said.
Italy elects most far-right government since WWII
The European far right grows in power as Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Brothers of Italy party, claims victory in the country’s general election. Meloni is now on course to become Italy’s first female Prime Minster. CNN’s Barbie Nadeau reports.
German chancellor Scholz tests positive for coronavirus
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has tested positive for the coronavirus, his spokesman told the news agency dpa on Monday. Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said Scholz has mild symptoms and immediately entered isolation. He has canceled all public appearances this week but plans to take part virtually in internal government meetings, Hebestreit said. Scholz returned from a two-day official trip to the Gulf States on Sunday and before that was at the U.N. General Assembly in New York. Scholz was not the only government official to contract the virus this week: Interior Minister Nancy Faeser announced on Twitter Monday morning that she had also tested positive.
