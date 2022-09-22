ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, SC

Suspect in Upstate murder apprehended out of state

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03CPG9_0i6EpcBL00

A woman wanted for a murder in the Upstate has been apprehended out of state. Authorities say, Alexis Fiana Jones was arrested in Louisiana, Thursday after a short police chase.

She was wanted for a murder in early September on Prospect Corner Road in Union County. The Union County Sheriff's Office has not listed the identity of the victim in that case.

However, they did say they are working on the necessary paperwork to have Jones extradited back to Union County for arraignment.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX Carolina

Officers looking for suspect following chase in Laurens

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said officers are looking for a suspect who took off on foot after a short chase on Friday night. Officers said the wanted suspect was the passenger in a car that led deputies on a vehicle chase on Friday. According to...
LAURENS, SC
californiaexaminer.net

Sc 3-year-old Inadvertently Murders Mother

According to reports out of South Carolina, a 3-year-old boy shot and killed his mother after discovering a gun in the house. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced in a statement that 33-year-old Cora Lyn Bush passed away at the hospital shortly after the shooting occurred on Wednesday morning.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
Union County, SC
State
Louisiana State
Union County, SC
Crime & Safety
WYFF4.com

Columbia police officer dies after SWAT assessment

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department says one of its police officers passed away Saturday. The department says Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens Riley suffered a medical emergency while participating in Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Assessment. According to the department, during the physical fitness training portion of...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Upstate#Violent Crime
FOX Carolina

At least one injured during early morning shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that happened at a business on Sunday morning. Deputies said they responded to Matthew’s Entertainment at 6320 Augusta Road just after the shooting was reported at 5:15 A.M. When deputies arrived,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
columbiapd.net

Passing of Columbia Police Department (CPD) Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens Riley

It was with a heavy heart that Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook shares the passing of a dedicated police officer. Earlier today, Master Police Officer (MPO) Tyrell Owens Riley suffered a medical emergency while participating in a CPD Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Assessment. During the physical fitness training portion of the assessment, MPO Owens Riley became ill. He was transported by EMS to Providence Hospital in downtown where he suffered cardiac arrest and could not be revived.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after shots fired in restaurant parking lot

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after shots were fired in a restaurant parking lot following an altercation inside. According to the sheriff’s office, the call came in just after 8 p.m. after shots were fired in a restaurant parking lot...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Suspect dies after falling from Columbia Convention Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect is dead after falling from the Columbia Convention Center following a chase with law enforcement. Saturday morning around 1:30, an officer with the Cayce Police Department noticed a vehicle occupied by two people at Guignard Park. Signage notes that the park is closed after dark.
COLUMBIA, SC
mytjnow.com

22.2 Grams of Marijuana Found During Traffic Stop and a Cyclist Searches for Stolen Bicycle

A man is facing several charges after allegedly throwing drugs out of a car during a traffic stop, according to the Reporting Officer (R/O). On Sept. 13, around 11:00 p.m., an R/O on patrol near Cherry Road and Myrtle Drive observed a vehicle speeding 52 mph in a 40 mph zone with a defective tail light. The R/O immediately initiated blue lights to conduct a traffic stop.
ROCK HILL, SC
WIS-TV

Irmo Police seize $30,000, firearm, and drugs in domestic violence investigation

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department said a domestic violence investigation led to the recovery of narcotics and $30,000 in cash. Officers were called to the Rose Oaks neighborhood on Sept. 21 on reports of a domestic dispute. Investigators said they found a victim at the residence had been hit in the face with the butt of a handgun by another resident in the home. Officers said the suspect had left the scene before they arrived.
IRMO, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Law enforcement issues warning after 2 York Co. deputies exposed to fentanyl

YORK COUNTY, N.C. — York County deputies were treated with Narcan after they came in contact with the extremely dangerous drug fentanyl. This is just one example of how prevalent fentanyl has become in the area. As of last week, the coroner said the county had 58 fentanyl overdose deaths in 2022. Since then, four more people have died of fentanyl overdoses in York County.
YORK COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy