Suspect in Upstate murder apprehended out of state

A woman wanted for a murder in the Upstate has been apprehended out of state. Authorities say, Alexis Fiana Jones was arrested in Louisiana, Thursday after a short police chase.

She was wanted for a murder in early September on Prospect Corner Road in Union County. The Union County Sheriff's Office has not listed the identity of the victim in that case.

However, they did say they are working on the necessary paperwork to have Jones extradited back to Union County for arraignment.