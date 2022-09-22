ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Democrats say they expect a pro-Republican 'MAGA surge' in fall elections

Democratic consultants are telling party donors that while the shifting political landscape will give their candidates a fighting chance this fall, they are likely facing a huge increase in Republican turnout. The “MAGA surge is real,” said a presentation for donors by America Votes, a Democratic group that coordinates get-out-the-vote...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
County
Loudoun County, VA
State
Texas State
Loudoun County, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Texas Elections
State
Hawaii State
Local
Florida Government
Loudoun County, VA
Elections
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Texas Government
Local
Virginia Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Matthew C. Woodruff

In a repeat of 2018, Democrats lead Republicans in 4 of 6 of the most hotly contested races for governor.

Predicted Gov. Races(via future fandom) In the 2018 midterms, Democrats gained control of seven additional governorships from Republicans. The 2022 mid-terms look as if they are headed the same way with Democratic contenders leading in the polls in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, and Michigan and close in Florida and Georgia. Wins in these states will give Democrats control of three additional (Arizona, Georgia, Florida) governorships, tying the two party’s at 25 – 25 if no other changes transpire.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Kevin McCarthy vows GOP-led House would immediately repeal Biden admin's hiring of 87,000 IRS agents

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy told Fox News' Lawrence Jones that Republicans will repeal hiring 87,000 new IRS agents as part of the party's "Commitment to America." On "Fox & Friends" Friday, McCarthy sat down with Jones -- joined by Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Steve Scalise, R-La., – at a diner in Pennsylvania where the lawmakers talked to voters in the swing state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Ron Desantis
Law & Crime

Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage

A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Election Local#Infrastructure#Politics State#Politics Governor#House#Senate#Project Pac#Conservative#Republican
TheDailyBeast

‘Hopeless’ Migrants Left Stranded at a Motel After Canceled Flight to Delaware

Just days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew nearly 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in a sick political stunt that left officials scrambling, another group of asylum-seekers in Texas that were promised a better life—this time in Delaware—were stranded at a motel Tuesday after their flight was abruptly canceled.Instead of boarding a plane, a bus was sent on Tuesday to the La Quinta where Florida operatives tied to DeSantis had stuck the group from Venezuela as they waited for their flight that never was. The bus arrived without warning, whisking some of the asylum-seekers back to a San Antonio migrant...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Vietnam
Fox News

Fox News

824K+
Followers
184K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy