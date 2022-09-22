Read full article on original website
Monster Catfish Caught In The Tennessee River? Hold That Thought.
This photo, being widely circulated on social media, is supposedly of a catfish caught in Wheeler Lake near Wheeler Dam. Does this prove the legend of giant catfish in the Tennessee River? Hold your hooks, fellas - let's take a closer look at this before we completely go for the bait.
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
Italy shifts to the right as voters reward Meloni’s party
ROME (AP) — A party with neo-fascist roots, the Brothers of Italy, won the most votes in Italy’s national elections, looking set to deliver the country’s first far-right-led government since World War II and make its leader, Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s first woman premier, near-final results showed Monday.
Six dead after gunman opens fire on Russian school
At least six people have been killed after a gunman opened fire at a school in the western Russian city of Izhevsk.Another 20 people were injured. Police said students were among the dead and wounded. The gunman later killed himself, reported officers.“There are victims among the children, there are wounded too,” said Governor of the Udmurtia region, of which Izhevsk is the capital, Alexander Brechalov.He added that an unidentified man had entered the school and killed a security guard. The school educated children between grades 1 and 11. It has been evacuated and area around it has been fenced off, the official said.No details about the gunman or his motives have been released.Izhevsk, a city of 640,000, is located west of the Ural mountains in central Russia, about 960 kilometres (596 miles) east of Moscow. Read More Anti-mobilisation protestors in Russia shout 'we are not meat'Italy’s far-right win election with clear majority, exit polls showGiorgia Meloni vows to ‘unite’ Italy as far-right set for power after election
Complaints about Russia's chaotic mobilization grow
The strongly pro-Kremlin editor of Russia's state-run RT news channel expressed anger on Saturday that enlistment officers were sending call-up papers to the wrong men, as frustration about a military mobilisation grew. Wednesday's announcement of Russia's first public mobilisation since World War Two, to shore up its faltering Ukraine war,...
