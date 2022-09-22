At least six people have been killed after a gunman opened fire at a school in the western Russian city of Izhevsk.Another 20 people were injured. Police said students were among the dead and wounded. The gunman later killed himself, reported officers.“There are victims among the children, there are wounded too,” said Governor of the Udmurtia region, of which Izhevsk is the capital, Alexander Brechalov.He added that an unidentified man had entered the school and killed a security guard. The school educated children between grades 1 and 11. It has been evacuated and area around it has been fenced off, the official said.No details about the gunman or his motives have been released.Izhevsk, a city of 640,000, is located west of the Ural mountains in central Russia, about 960 kilometres (596 miles) east of Moscow. Read More Anti-mobilisation protestors in Russia shout 'we are not meat'Italy’s far-right win election with clear majority, exit polls showGiorgia Meloni vows to ‘unite’ Italy as far-right set for power after election

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 18 MINUTES AGO