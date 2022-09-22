ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Were they looking for the Hillary Clinton emails?’ Trump says of Mar-a-Lago raid

By Mark Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

​Former President Donald Trump suggested the FBI ​may have been looking for Hillary Clinton’s lost emails when it raided his Mar-a-Lago resort last month in a search for classified documents he kept after leaving the White House. ​

Trump said he declassified the trove of documents ​that federal agents found at his Palm Beach, Fla., oceanside resort before proposing an alternative reason why the FBI descended on his property.

“There’s also a lot of speculation because of what they did, the severity of the FBI coming and raiding Mar-a-Lago. Were they looking for the Hillary Clinton emails that were deleted but they are around someplace? They may have thought that it was in there!” ​Trump said in an interview Wednesday with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

During the 2016 presidential election, Trump hammered Clinton, then the Democratic nominee, on her use of a private email server while she was secretary of state in the Obama administration, leading to chants of “Lock her up” at his political rallies.

​Former President Donald Trump suggested the FBI ​may have been looking for Hillary Clinton's lost emails when they raided his Mar-a-Lago estate last month.
The FBI raided Trump's Florida estate and found classified government documents.
Former President Trump spoke at a rally in Ohio in September 2022.
The Justice Department investigated Clinton’s use of the private email server, including former FBI Director James Comey announcing the reopening of the probe days before Election Day 2016.

While the investigation did find some classified emails on Clinton’s server, the Justice Department decided not to charge Clinton.

The FBI removed thousands of documents from Mar-a-Lago during its search on Aug. 8, including more than a hundred marked classified.

Trump hammered Clinton on her use of a private email server during the 2016 presidential election.
The FBI removed thousands of documents from Mar-a-Lago during their search on Aug. 8.
Earlier this month, Clinton rejected any comparisons to the materials Trump kept at Mar-a-Lago and the emails on her private server.

“I can’t believe we’re still talking about this, but my emails … As Trump’s problems continue to mount, the right is trying to make this about me again. There’s even a ​’​Clinton Standard.​’​The fact is that I had zero emails that were classified​,” she posted on her Twitte r account.

New York Post

New York Post

