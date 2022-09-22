Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin reportedly have no prenup

Sylvester Stallone’s bank account may soon to take a major blow.

The “Rocky” star and his estranged wife, Jennifer Flavin, reportedly did not sign a prenup ahead of their wedding in 1997, leaving some nice chunk of change up for grabs.

Stallone, 75, has an estimated net worth of $400 million, according to celebritynetworth.com.

Florida court records viewed by Page Six show that on Wednesday there was an order of abatement filed, which aims to put a temporary hold to legal proceedings in this case.

However, the divorce is still moving forward as planned — the order was just filed to keep the negotiations private, sources told TMZ on Thursday.

“The Parties agree that is in the best interests of each of them individually, and more importantly collectively as a family, to resolve all issues attendant to the dissolution of their marriage in a dignified, amicable, and private manner out-of-court,” the documents obtained by Page Six state.

Reps and attorneys did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin reportedly never signed a prenuptial agreement.

Flavin, 54, filed for divorce in August after 25 years of marriage.

Court documents previously obtained by Page Six stated the Serious Skincare founder asked that assets accumulated throughout the marriage be “equitably distributed.”

She also requested to be “compensated and made whole” by receiving more money than Stallone does from the estate.

The former couple, who share three daughters, were married for 25 years. Getty Images

Flavin claimed in the documents that her estranged husband had claimed “engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets.”

A source familiar with case previously denied that allegation to Page Six telling us, “It’s so ridiculous, I have no idea why Jennifer’s lawyers put this in the divorce petition, it’s just a pure lie. Sly hasn’t sold as much as a T-shirt!”

Earlier this week, Stallone posted a photo with his estranged wife on Instagram.

Stallone and Flavin, who share daughters Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20, reportedly had a big fight over a dog and that’s what led to their split.

A representative for Stallone — who denied the dog claims — told Page Six after the news broke, “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”

Earlier this week, just days after covering up a second tattoo dedicated to Flavin, Stallone posted photos with her and simply captioned them, “Wonderful….”