How to watch Florida A&M Rattlers vs. Alabama A&M Bulldogs on live stream

The Florida A&M Rattlers look to remain on the winning side of things this week, following last week's win over Albany State.

Last week, the Rattlers (1-2, 0-1 SWAC) took care of things in a 23-13 win over Albany State, scoring 23 straight points. Jeremy Moussa threw a touchdown pass to Xavier Smith, while De'Andre Francis scored on a run.

This week, FAMU takes on Alabama A&M (0-3), who is opening its SWAC schedule this week. The Bulldogs have lost three games by a total of 125-20, and hope to turn things around this week.

Where and when will the Florida A&M Rattlers play the Alabama A&M Bulldogs?

Where: Bragg Memorial Stadium, Tallahassee

When: 6 p.m., Saturday

How can I watch Florida A&M vs. Alabama A&M on TV, streaming?

Live stream: ESPN-Plus.

How can I listen to Florida A&M vs. Alabama A&M on radio?

Radio: WANM 90.5 FM