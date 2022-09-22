ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

How to watch Florida A&M Rattlers vs. Alabama A&M Bulldogs on live stream

By Jonathan Tully, Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
The Florida A&M Rattlers look to remain on the winning side of things this week, following last week's win over Albany State.

Last week, the Rattlers (1-2, 0-1 SWAC) took care of things in a 23-13 win over Albany State, scoring 23 straight points. Jeremy Moussa threw a touchdown pass to Xavier Smith, while De'Andre Francis scored on a run.

This week, FAMU takes on Alabama A&M (0-3), who is opening its SWAC schedule this week. The Bulldogs have lost three games by a total of 125-20, and hope to turn things around this week.

What will it take to win?:3 keys to victory for FAMU football to get its first SWAC victory of season against Alabama A&M

Alive and Kicking:FAMU football punter Chris Faddoul reflects on injury a year later

Where and when will the Florida A&M Rattlers play the Alabama A&M Bulldogs?

Where: Bragg Memorial Stadium, Tallahassee

When: 6 p.m., Saturday

How can I watch Florida A&M vs. Alabama A&M on TV, streaming?

Live stream: ESPN-Plus.

How can I listen to Florida A&M vs. Alabama A&M on radio?

Radio: WANM 90.5 FM

thefamuanonline.com

Cobb making history in Midway

One woman of color is dominating in a typical man’s profession, not too far from FAMU. On Sept. 8, Kristi Cobb — a two-time alumna of FAMU — was sworn in as Midway’s first female police chief. This memorable event took place a month after her one-year anniversary of being named captain of Midway’s Police Department.
MIDWAY, FL
Action News Jax

FAMU students file lawsuit alleging funding discrimination

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Arguing that the state has failed to meet funding obligations and other commitments to Florida A&M University, six students on Thursday filed a potential class-action lawsuit accusing state officials of “intentional discrimination” against the historically Black school. The federal lawsuit alleged that the state...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Lawsuit: Florida A&M students sue state for discrimination

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A group of Florida A&M University students sued the state’s university system Thursday claiming the historically Black university is underfunded and subject of discriminatory practices compared to other state institutions. The federal lawsuit filed in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU turnover rates impact students

There is always change happening at Florida A&M University, but change doesn’t always have a positive impact on the students, especially when the change is what seems to have become a revolving door of professors, deans and advisors. Year after year professors, advisors, and deans move onto new ventures...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Footman cashes in as a realtor

Kyle Footman, a 25-year-old Tallahassee native and a recent Florida A&M University graduate, is making his mark on the city’s real estate industry. Footman, a public relations major, has always had an entrepreneurial bent. Footman recalls working long days alongside his father in sweltering Tallahassee heat, laying down concrete...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Tallahassee students don’t feel safe living off campus

Florida’s capital is home to eight colleges with the three largest being Florida State University. (FSU), Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University (FAMU) and Tallahassee Community. College (TCC). According to citytowninfo.com, there are an estimated 70,000 college students in Tallahassee. who need off campus housing due to limited space on...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

UPDATE: One killed in crash in Tallahassee on FAMU’s campus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Preliminary findings determined the victim was standing in the roadway operating the liftgate to a tractor-trailer moments before the crash, according to a TPD statement. A woman traveling east on Robert Trudy Perkins Way struck the man and he succumbed to his injuries on the scene.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Motorcycle rider dies in Taylor County crash Sunday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A motorcycle rider was killed following a crash on Beach Road in Taylor County Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the incident around 4:20 p.m near the intersection of Beach Road and Cedar Island Road. A truck hauling a trailer reportedly was slowing to turn when the motorcycle collided with the back of the trailer.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
southgatv.com

Missing Cairo teen found deceased

CAIRO, GA – GBI agents say they’ve been called to assist the investigation of a Cairo teen, who was reported missing prior to the discovery of his body. GBI Special Agent Jamy Steinberg says Wednesday afternoon, they got the call by the Cairo Police Department to assist in the death investigation of 18 year old Lewis Herring, Jr, of Cairo.
CAIRO, GA
