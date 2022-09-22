ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

Palm Coast keeps tax rate the same, but residents will pay more due to rising values

By Frank Fernandez, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
The Palm Coast City Council on Wednesday voted to increase property taxes for the next fiscal year. While the tax rate remained the same as this year, homeowners will see a tax increase due to rising property values.

The City Council approved on a 4 to 1 vote keeping the tax rate at $4.61 per $1,000 of taxable property value. That is a 14.85% increase over the rolled-back rate.

The rolled-back rate is $4.01 per $1,000 of taxable value. The rolled-back rate is the amount that would produce the same revenue as the current rate, using the new assessments of the same properties.

No Palm Coast residents speak against tax increase

No residents spoke against the tax increase. That was in stark contrast to when residents packed a recent meeting and, in sometimes angry tones, denounced the looming increase.

Mayor David Alfin, Vice Mayor Eddie Branquinho and council members Nick Klufas and John Fanelli voted to approve the $4.61 tax rate.

Councilman Ed Danko voted against it as he had done previously. Danko has argued that the city should have gone with the rolled-back rate, given inflation and other economic issues facing residents.

“I think we’ve all expressed our views on this,” Danko said. “I just want to state that I'm glad to see we are going to be giving our fire department a few helping hands and I certainly support the five hires for our sheriff; however, I do not support this increase in the millage rate.”

Branquinho then said that he saw there were a few posted jobs on the city’s website. He said that most of the jobs, except for engineers, paid minimum wage.

“So, I don’t think that these departments are actually hurting the finances of the city by the new hires they are getting,” Branquinho said.

He said the people would make more money as they progressed. He said he congratulated city staff for having as much money as possible.

The City Council also adopted the 2023 final budget of $328,187,636 for the next fiscal year.

The vote was 4-1 with Danko opposed.

Before the meeting adjourned, Alfin praised the work of city employees.

“I would like to thank staff. It was mentioned that it was a long road. The blood sweat and tears and the effort that have gone into the preparation and the communication of the budget exceeds more than seven months,” Alfin said. “And I compliment them for staying with it and getting us to this point and providing us with the information and the reports that they've done.”

