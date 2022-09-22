ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, TN

WATE

Get to know Miss Lottie! A stray looking for a new home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Miss Lottie, this week’s Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week. This German Sheppard mix came to the shelter as a stray and the staff describes her as a sweet lover who wants a lot of attention. “If you do stop petting her,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Louisville, TN
WATE

3-legged cat needing a good home

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Choose adoption. Many animals in East Tennessee are constantly looking for their forever home, however, some need a little more attention due to their special needs. Peaches is currently the Blount County Animal Center’s longest feline resident. She has been looking for her forever home...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Car recovered off steep embankment in Wears Valley

Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a crash on Sunday afternoon that left one driver injured and a power pole down in Knoxville. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was questioned. Burned body found on Watauga Avenue, Knoxville police investigating. Updated: 5 hours ago. The woman...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Hand, foot, and mouth outbreak in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pediatrician Karie McLevain-Wells with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital West Knoxville Pediatrics told WVLT News there’s a hand, foot, and mouth virus outbreak in Knoxville. “It tends to like the Summer/Fall transitional times where it might be cool during the night and hot or warm...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Young-Williams asks for donations to help serve thousands of animals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center has asked people for help with donations as they provide food, water and shelter to over 10,000 animals yearly. Items the non-profit specifically asked for include pet toys, beds and treats to help make their time at the shelter comfortable. Justin Young with...
KNOXVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

WBIR-TV TO GIVE TRIBUTE TO WEATHERMAN STEVE NORRIS TODAY

A local radio icon has passed away from complications due to pneumonia. Steve Norris began on-air weather forecasting at age 17 for local radio station WAEW-AM/FM in Crossville. In the past 46 years Steve has provided live weather updates on several radio stations as a certified meteorologist. Steve has been...
CROSSVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Road dedicated to a Sevier County businessman

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County businessman was remembered Thursday for his dedication to the community. Family members of the late Bud Ogle and the community gathered to dedicate Larry Bud Ogle Drive in Kodak. Ogle was a businessman and community leader serving on Gatlinburg City Commission and several...
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
TENNESSEE STATE
insideofknoxville.com

Barbara Boulton: A (Near) Lifetime in Downtown Knoxville

From time to time, I’ve written about people who make downtown interesting and people who have related to downtown for far longer than the current resurgence. Barbara Boulton may hold the record for continuous downtown living in the modern era and her connection to downtown goes back even further. I met with her recently to learn more about the interesting journey that led to this and to get some of her remembrances of downtown from the 1980s and 1990s.
KNOXVILLE, TN
homecrux.com

Pete Nelson Builds Mountain-View Treehouse Rentals in Tennessee

Often labeled as the world’s best treehouse builder, Pete Nelson has been realizing people’s dream of highrise living for the last several years. Lately, the American treehouse builder has again been commissioned by Ayres to build eight new mountain-view treehouses at Treehouse Grove in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. With new additions on the forested hill, the resort has now a total of 16 treehouse rentals.
GATLINBURG, TN
