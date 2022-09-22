Read full article on original website
First annual ‘Jody Bowl’ tailgate held to honor Vols fan who died from a rare blood disease
Family and friends remember Jody Slimp, a major Tennessee Vols fan who diesd from a rare blood disease, by starting an annual Tailgate in his memory.
WATE
Get to know Miss Lottie! A stray looking for a new home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Miss Lottie, this week’s Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week. This German Sheppard mix came to the shelter as a stray and the staff describes her as a sweet lover who wants a lot of attention. “If you do stop petting her,...
Historic and Haunted Tennessee Prison Offers Tours a Restaurant, and More
This prison in Tennessee is said to have held many notorious criminals, after closing in 2009, it's back open, and according to many visitors, there are some inmates who never left. Brushy Mtn. State Penitentiary. Located in Petros, Tennessee sits a building that used to be a penitentiary that held...
'It is a big weekend' | Knoxville leaders expecting big economy boom after Tennessee-Florida game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been a busy week at Gus's Good Times Deli on the University of Tennessee (UT) strip. "We are kind of a game day tradition," Aaron Hale, who co-owns the business, said. "We have had a few generations now of people coming through and they have made it part of their coming to the games."
WATE
3-legged cat needing a good home
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Choose adoption. Many animals in East Tennessee are constantly looking for their forever home, however, some need a little more attention due to their special needs. Peaches is currently the Blount County Animal Center’s longest feline resident. She has been looking for her forever home...
Recovering addict shares why Knoxville’s first community recovery center is needed
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Metro Drug Coalition (MDC) and other local leaders are calling the first community recovery center in Knoxville, ‘hope for our community.’ The Gateway is aimed to provide a safe space for those in recovery to gather and connect, and as someone in recovery, Amanda Hankins said it’s exactly what she […]
wvlt.tv
Fentanyl, guns, money seized from Morristown home
University of Tennessee student tour guides teach a history lesson with campus landmarks.
wvlt.tv
Car recovered off steep embankment in Wears Valley
Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a crash on Sunday afternoon that left one driver injured and a power pole down in Knoxville. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was questioned. Burned body found on Watauga Avenue, Knoxville police investigating. Updated: 5 hours ago. The woman...
wvlt.tv
Hand, foot, and mouth outbreak in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pediatrician Karie McLevain-Wells with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital West Knoxville Pediatrics told WVLT News there’s a hand, foot, and mouth virus outbreak in Knoxville. “It tends to like the Summer/Fall transitional times where it might be cool during the night and hot or warm...
wvlt.tv
Young-Williams asks for donations to help serve thousands of animals
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center has asked people for help with donations as they provide food, water and shelter to over 10,000 animals yearly. Items the non-profit specifically asked for include pet toys, beds and treats to help make their time at the shelter comfortable. Justin Young with...
crossvillenews1st.com
WBIR-TV TO GIVE TRIBUTE TO WEATHERMAN STEVE NORRIS TODAY
A local radio icon has passed away from complications due to pneumonia. Steve Norris began on-air weather forecasting at age 17 for local radio station WAEW-AM/FM in Crossville. In the past 46 years Steve has provided live weather updates on several radio stations as a certified meteorologist. Steve has been...
wvlt.tv
Road dedicated to a Sevier County businessman
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County businessman was remembered Thursday for his dedication to the community. Family members of the late Bud Ogle and the community gathered to dedicate Larry Bud Ogle Drive in Kodak. Ogle was a businessman and community leader serving on Gatlinburg City Commission and several...
3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
WBIR
Liv Noelle to perform in Knoxville tonight
Liv Noelle will perform at Fanatic Brewing company tonight at 7 p.m. livnoelle.com. Sept. 23, 2022-4pm.
Some Knoxville restaurants put gator meat on the menu ahead of Florida game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Saturday, Neyland Stadium will fill with fans from across East Tennessee eager to watch their favorite team play against the Florida Gators. The week leading up to the big game is traditionally filled with excitement and festivities. It's also known as "Gator Hater Week." It's...
47-Year-old Amy Hicks Died In A Bicycle Crash On Harriman Highway (Harriman, TN )
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a bicycle crash in the 1900 block of Harriman Highway around 10 p.m. According to the THP, the bicyclist was identified as [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
insideofknoxville.com
Barbara Boulton: A (Near) Lifetime in Downtown Knoxville
From time to time, I’ve written about people who make downtown interesting and people who have related to downtown for far longer than the current resurgence. Barbara Boulton may hold the record for continuous downtown living in the modern era and her connection to downtown goes back even further. I met with her recently to learn more about the interesting journey that led to this and to get some of her remembrances of downtown from the 1980s and 1990s.
Knoxville mother concerned about impact of teacher shortage
According to a recent survey released by the U.S. Department of Education, the average American public school reported having 3.4 open teaching positions. The teacher shortage is affecting local school systems here in East Tennessee.
homecrux.com
Pete Nelson Builds Mountain-View Treehouse Rentals in Tennessee
Often labeled as the world’s best treehouse builder, Pete Nelson has been realizing people’s dream of highrise living for the last several years. Lately, the American treehouse builder has again been commissioned by Ayres to build eight new mountain-view treehouses at Treehouse Grove in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. With new additions on the forested hill, the resort has now a total of 16 treehouse rentals.
Flies, unlabeled chemical bottles found in popular Gatlinburg restaurant
The inspector marked down nearly half a dozen violations at this popular restaurant. Several of the risk factor violations required a follow-up inspection.
WBIR
