Syracuse, NY

Haunted houses in Upstate NY: 22 best Halloween attractions to make you scream

What are the best haunted houses in Upstate New York? 2022 Halloween attractions from Buffalo and Rochester to Syracuse and Albany (and everywhere in between) include spooky hayrides, bone-chilling trails of terror, scream parks thrills and truly terrifying zombie zip-lining. There are plenty of real-life haunted places across the region,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Shooting reported at convenience store in Syracuse Sunday

Syracuse, N.Y. — A shooting was reported shortly before one on Sunday at a convenience store in Syracuse. The shooting happened on South Avenue between Tallman and Daisy streets, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatchers. South Avenue is blocked with police tape between Tallman and Daisy streets. Initial...
SYRACUSE, NY
Covered Bridge Dance Celebration in Newfield

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Covered Bridge Dance took place in Newfield, this evening. People came together to celebrate with old-fashioned, country line dances. Newfield's Old Home Day's committee wanted to put on an event for the community on the covered bridge. This bridge is the oldest covered bridge that is still in daily use, in New York State.
NEWFIELD, NY
14-year-old Syracuse boy, two men shot on South Avenue, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 14-year-old Syracuse boy and two men were shot Sunday afternoon near a convenience store on South Avenue, police said. Officers responded to the 300 block of South Ave. at 12:57 p.m. for a reported shooting, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. When they arrived, police found the 14-year-old shot in the arm and chest; a 22-year-old Syracuse man shot in the stomach; and a 34-year-old Syracuse man shot in both legs, Malinowski said.
SYRACUSE, NY
Another CNY Restaurant Bites the Dust, Closes Doors For Good

A Central New York fast food restaurant has closed with just a note on the door after serving the community for years. The Burger King located at 700 South Salina Street in Syracuse closed. According to Syracuse.com, a note on the door said - “Closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Cortland has cheapest gas in NY

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The cheapest location for gas in New York is still Cortland. Triple A show Cortland’s average this morning is $3.36, which is 35 cents lower than the state average. Ithaca’s average price is $3.83. Four-dollar gas is still reported in areas of northern...
CORTLAND, NY
ESM high school to go remote on Monday following threat

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — East Syracuse Minoa Central School District Superintendent, Dr. Donna DeSiato, announced the High School will learn remotely on Monday, September 26 after a racist threat was made to a student that indicated violence would take place on that day. Dr. DeSiato sent a letter to parents and families on Sunday, […]
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
Cheapest holiday flights from local airports

NEW YORK (WETM) – It’s the time of year to start thinking about the holidays. Millions of people will be taking to the skies to travel on vacations, to visit family, to just to get away. And if you’re booking a flight, one of your top concerns will be airfares. To create this survey of […]
ELMIRA, NY
Longtime Syracuse fast-food restaurant closes

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A fast-food restaurant that has served patrons in one of Syracuse’s poorest neighborhoods for decades has closed. The Burger King at 700 S. Salina St. on the city’s South Side shut down a little more than a week ago and its sign has been removed. A note on the door says the location “is closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Tell Me Something Good – Oakwood Cemetery

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oakwood Cemetery in Syracuse has been burying our ancestors since 1859. And in that 160-plus years, as you might imagine, there have been some fallen angels. Oakwood was built on a hill, next to what would later become Syracuse University. And gravity has been unkind...
SYRACUSE, NY
CNY Inspirations: Where is God?

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Once upon a time, there was a woman who so desired to find God that she abandoned her family to search for Him. The woman traveled all over the world looking for a wise man who could tell her where God could be found. Upon entering a small village, she was told that there was a very wise man who lived in a cave on the far side of the mountain. Perhaps he knows where to find God! The woman struggled up the mountain until she reached the wise man’s cave. Exhausted, yet hopeful, she sat down and waited for him to appear. After some time, the man emerged from the cave and quietly sat in front of her. With great anticipation the woman said, “I have traveled a long way from home in search of God, can you tell me where I can find Him?” The wise man slowly lifted his head and said, “God isn’t in Brooklyn?”
SYRACUSE, NY
