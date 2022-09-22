ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Mom of 4 murdered in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Family members have identified the woman killed at an apartment complex in Morrow on Thursday. She is being identified as 35-year-old Tonya White. On Sunday, friends and family came together to honor Tonya’s life with a vigil and balloon release. White's family says she is...
Fire rips through church in Decatur

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Worshipers will need to find a new place for services on Sunday after a fire tore through a Decatur church overnight. The DeKalb County Fire Department responded around 12:30 a.m. to New Bethel Church off Columbia Woods Drive. According to Cpt. Jaeson Daniels, the structure...
I-285 blocked at South Cobb Drive due to multi-vehicle crash

ATLANTA — A crash was blocking all lanes of traffic on I-285 Sunday afternoon. Several vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash, including one that was overturned in the roadway. It happened around 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes at South Cobb Drive. By 1:45 p.m., all lanes...
Decatur church destroyed in overnight fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A Decatur church was destroyed in an overnight fire, according to the DeKalb County Fire Department. New Bethel Outreach Ministries on Columbia Woods Drive is a “total loss,” the department told Channel 2. The department said they arrived to the structure and saw...
Man stabbed Sunday morning in SW Atlanta neighborhood, police say

ATLANTA - Police are trying to learn what led to a person being stabbed in the back in southwest Atlanta on Sunday morning. Atlanta Police Department officer went to Willis Mill Road at around 9:53 a.m. and found a man with "multiple lacerations" to the back. Police said the man...
Restaurant Report Card: NCG Cinema in Stone Mountain scores 67; Marlow’s Tavern earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Now showing this week at the NCG Cinema on Rockbridge Road in Stone Mountain is a failing health inspection. The movie theatre scored 67 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there were dead roaches found in cabinets and several fruit flies and live roaches crawling in the facility. Popcorn butter was stored in chemical bottles labeled concession cleaner.
