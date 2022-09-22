Read full article on original website
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A couple’s plans for a birthday night out at a local comedy took a turn once they realized the tickets they purchased online weren’t legit. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin talked to the victim who said they were surprised when they presented the tickets at the Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross.
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Duluth police are asking for your help in locating a missing boy out of Gwinnett County. Police have issued a Mattie’s Call for 13-year-old Sean Joel Ayling. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police say Ayling was last seen September...
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Family members have identified the woman killed at an apartment complex in Morrow on Thursday. She is being identified as 35-year-old Tonya White. On Sunday, friends and family came together to honor Tonya’s life with a vigil and balloon release. White's family says she is...
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Worshipers will need to find a new place for services on Sunday after a fire tore through a Decatur church overnight. The DeKalb County Fire Department responded around 12:30 a.m. to New Bethel Church off Columbia Woods Drive. According to Cpt. Jaeson Daniels, the structure...
Firefighters with DeKalb County Fire Rescue said they responded to a fire early Sunday that engulfed a Decatur church....
ATLANTA — A crash was blocking all lanes of traffic on I-285 Sunday afternoon. Several vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash, including one that was overturned in the roadway. It happened around 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes at South Cobb Drive. By 1:45 p.m., all lanes...
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A Decatur church was destroyed in an overnight fire, according to the DeKalb County Fire Department. New Bethel Outreach Ministries on Columbia Woods Drive is a “total loss,” the department told Channel 2. The department said they arrived to the structure and saw...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga — During an altercation between four Douglas County High School students on Sep. 19, administrators say they found an unloaded weapon fall to the pavement. In an email to Channel 2 Action News, the Douglas County School district said police moved quickly to maintain campus safety...
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County police have identified the man they say was shot to death at an auto body shop in Gwinnett County. Police said Jermaine Brown, 36, of Lawrenceville, was the man who died in the Monday night incident. The shooting occurred on Stone Mountain Highway...
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire says crews were on the scene of a fire on Memorial Drive and James B. Rivers. DFR said the fire started at 10 a.m. The building is located at 6300 Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News App for alerts...
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two lanes are blocked due to a car on fire on I-285 in DeKalb County. The incident happened on I-285 eastbound at I-85, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. There were no injuries and officials expect roads to open around 5:15 p.m. No information...
ATLANTA — The family of a 78-year-old woman killed in March in a Buckhead parking deck are speaking out because there still has not been an indictment in the crime. 78-year-old great-grandmother and former Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacqueline Mixon was attacked on March 1 in the Piedmont Hospital parking deck.
ATLANTA - Police are trying to learn what led to a person being stabbed in the back in southwest Atlanta on Sunday morning. Atlanta Police Department officer went to Willis Mill Road at around 9:53 a.m. and found a man with "multiple lacerations" to the back. Police said the man...
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are investigating an incident in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Morrow. Officers were called to the Regal Forest Apartments on Trammell Road on Wednesday. Get the latest updates online and on air on Channel 2 Action News starting at...
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are investigating a stabbing that left a 4-year-old child seriously injured. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. At about 8 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville about a child being injured. According to officials,...
ATLANTA — As a former strip club dancer, fighting to rescue girls and women from sex trafficking is personal for Kasey McClure. That’s why on Thursday night she led the so-called “Unholy Tour” once again. It’s a bus tour meant to motivate those on board to take steps to save lives.
DeKalb Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson will host next month “a candid conversation about heavy rail to Stonecrest,” co...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Now showing this week at the NCG Cinema on Rockbridge Road in Stone Mountain is a failing health inspection. The movie theatre scored 67 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there were dead roaches found in cabinets and several fruit flies and live roaches crawling in the facility. Popcorn butter was stored in chemical bottles labeled concession cleaner.
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County’s school superintendent says he’s considering major changes to keep weapons off campuses. Gwinnett County Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts said during a state of the schools speech on Wednesday that the district is considering technology upgrades throughout the district. “We are looking...
DeKalb County, Ga. (CBS46) - An elderly couple in DeKalb County claim the abandoned pool next to their home is a mosquito breeding ground. Jeannette Baker and her husband, Willie, have lived at their home, located at the corner of Bouldercrest Road and Town Country Drive, since 1971. However, recently they haven’t been able to enjoy their backyard.
