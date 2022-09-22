Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight
Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
From Yale to jail: Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes' path
Long before he assembled one of the largest far-right anti-government militia groups in U.S. history, before his Oath Keepers stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Stewart Rhodes was a promising Yale Law School graduate.He secured a clerkship on the Arizona Supreme Court after his time as an Army paratrooper was cut short by a training accident. The job was one more rung up from a hardscrabble beginning. But rather than fitting in, Rhodes came across as angry and aggrieved.Rhodes alienated his moderate Republican boss and eventually left the job. Since then he has ordered his life around...
Cuba prepares evacuations as strengthening TS Ian nears
HAVANA (AP) — Authorities in Cuba suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and said they will begin evacuations Monday as Tropical Storm Ian was forecast to strengthen into a hurricane before reaching the western part of the island on its way to Florida. A hurricane warning was in effect for Grand Cayman and the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio and Artemisa. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Ian should reach the far-western part of Cuba late Monday or early Tuesday, hitting near the country’s most famed tobacco fields. It could become a major hurricane on Tuesday. Cuba state media outlet Granma said authorities would begin evacuating people from vulnerable areas early Monday in the far-western province of Pinar del Rio. Classes there have been suspended. At 11 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Ian was moving northwest at 13 mph (20 kph), about 140 miles (225 kilometers) south of Grand Cayman, according to the center. It had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph).
Politics impede long-advocated growth of UN Security Council
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Virtually everyone involved agrees: Almost eight decades after it came into existence, the powerful U.N. Security Council needs to expand, to evolve, to include more voices. But as with so many things, the central question — and the biggest disagreement — is exactly how. Five countries that were major powers at World War II’s end have dominated the United Nations and its most important body for its 77-year history. The council remains in its current configuration despite a four-decade clamor for other countries to join that VIP group to reflect the dramatically changed 21st-century world. The...
Ex-Jan. 6 Committee Adviser’s New Book a Bombshell to Insiders: Report
The announcement of a new book that offers a “behind-the-scenes” glimpse into the Jan. 6, 2021, committee’s investigation, penned by a former adviser to the committee, has rocked insiders, The Washington Post reports. Lawmakers and committee members were “largely unaware” of the book’s existence, the Post reports, until a tweet promoting an upcoming 60 Minutes appearance by former Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA). The book, titled The Breach, will hit shelves on Tuesday, one day before the Jan. 6 panel holds its final public hearing. Riggleman spent eight months working alongside the committee before his resignation in April and claims it...
Future Latin American leaders using Tucson as their training ground
The University of Arizona is empowering young women from across Latin America by bringing them to Tucson.
