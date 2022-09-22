ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson County, NJ

Bayonne moves forward with plans for industrial redevelopment at Constable Hook

Bayonne has withdrawn a resolution and approved another and laid the groundwork for the redevelopment of the ages-old Constable Hook, the largest industrial area in the city. The city is considering implementing an industrial redevelopment plan. Before that can happen, the city must initiate a study of the over 1,100 acre area on the east side of the city, the first step in the process.
BAYONNE, NJ
Bayonne further restricts cannabis locations

Bayonne has again passed new regulations for the local cannabis industry, the time pertaining to the application process for licenses and the location of establishments. The City Council adopted two ordinances at its September 21 meeting after being introduced in August. For more information on the changes, read past reporting by the Bayonne Community News at: hudsonreporter.com/2022/09/01/bayonne-proposes-further-amendments-to-cannabis-regulations.
BAYONNE, NJ
BAYONNE BRIEFS

The Bayonne Division of Recreation will offer Beginners Wrestling Clinics for residents in grades kindergarten through eighth grade. The clinics will take place every Monday and Wednesday, from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners and 7 to 8 p.m. for returning wrestlers. The clinics will begin on Monday, November 2, 2022 and running until Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
BAYONNE, NJ
SlaughterDK to present ‘Fever Dreams’ at the Dollhaus II

North Hudson artist SlaughterDK is set to open his first show at the Dollhaus II art gallery on Friday, October 7, at 6 p.m. The exhibit, entitled “Fever Dreams,” will be on display at the gallery located at 23 Cottage Street, Bayonne, until November 6. SlaughterDK, a multi-disciplinary artist, will see the gallery transformed to a feverish dreamscape installation featuring drawings, paintings, sculptures, lolipops, and clowns.
BAYONNE, NJ

