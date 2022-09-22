Read full article on original website
Bayonne moves forward with plans for industrial redevelopment at Constable Hook
Bayonne has withdrawn a resolution and approved another and laid the groundwork for the redevelopment of the ages-old Constable Hook, the largest industrial area in the city. The city is considering implementing an industrial redevelopment plan. Before that can happen, the city must initiate a study of the over 1,100 acre area on the east side of the city, the first step in the process.
Two new Downtown skyscrapers approved in Jersey City
The Goldman Sachs tower and the Colgate Clock will be getting some company now that plans for two new skyscrapers in Downtown Jersey City have been approved by the city’s Planning Board. The two new towers, which will be developed by New York City-based real estate firm Tishman Speyer,...
Hoboken City Council considers bonding $27.5 million for city projects
Hoboken is considering issuing a total of $27.5 million in bonds for various projects across the city, ranging from improvements to city parks, revamping various streets, water utility infrastructure and more. The City Council unanimously introduced four different bond ordinances at their Sept. 21 meeting, with each having a number...
Bayonne further restricts cannabis locations
Bayonne has again passed new regulations for the local cannabis industry, the time pertaining to the application process for licenses and the location of establishments. The City Council adopted two ordinances at its September 21 meeting after being introduced in August. For more information on the changes, read past reporting by the Bayonne Community News at: hudsonreporter.com/2022/09/01/bayonne-proposes-further-amendments-to-cannabis-regulations.
BAYONNE BRIEFS
The Bayonne Division of Recreation will offer Beginners Wrestling Clinics for residents in grades kindergarten through eighth grade. The clinics will take place every Monday and Wednesday, from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners and 7 to 8 p.m. for returning wrestlers. The clinics will begin on Monday, November 2, 2022 and running until Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
SlaughterDK to present ‘Fever Dreams’ at the Dollhaus II
North Hudson artist SlaughterDK is set to open his first show at the Dollhaus II art gallery on Friday, October 7, at 6 p.m. The exhibit, entitled “Fever Dreams,” will be on display at the gallery located at 23 Cottage Street, Bayonne, until November 6. SlaughterDK, a multi-disciplinary artist, will see the gallery transformed to a feverish dreamscape installation featuring drawings, paintings, sculptures, lolipops, and clowns.
