STONECREST, GA—DeKalb County has closed the lines for those getting COVID-19 vaccinations today at The Mall at Stonecrest. Anyone currently in line will be served. DeKalb County is giving a $100 prepaid debit card to everyone who receives a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot on Saturday, Sept. 24. In addition, see-through bookbags filled with school supplies are being distributed.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO