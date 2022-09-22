Read full article on original website
Related
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County closes line for vaccination event after huge response
STONECREST, GA—DeKalb County has closed the lines for those getting COVID-19 vaccinations today at The Mall at Stonecrest. Anyone currently in line will be served. DeKalb County is giving a $100 prepaid debit card to everyone who receives a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot on Saturday, Sept. 24. In addition, see-through bookbags filled with school supplies are being distributed.
On Common Ground News
DeKalb property tax office offers extended hours at Memorial Drive location Sept. 26 – 30
DECATUR, GA– DeKalb County Tax Commissioner Irvin J. Johnson announces extended hours at the property tax office located on Memorial Drive from Sept. 26 – 30 until 6 p.m. Customers paying their property tax bills will temporarily use the UGA Extension office entrance at the front of the building through Friday, Sept. 30. Seniors and customers with a disability parking placard may still check in at the Property Tax side entrance from Northern Avenue.
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County to offer latest booster shots, $100 debit cards at Mall @ Stonecrest on Sept. 24
STONECREST, GA—DeKalb County government will provide the latest COVID-19 booster doses known as the bivalent vaccine at the Mall At Stonecrest on Saturday, Sept. 24. The new booster shots offer better protection against the currently circulating COVID-19 variants, according to health officials. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
On Common Ground News
Life sentence for Lashon Grace convicted in DeKalb County murder of tire shop employee
DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announces a conviction by jury trial in the murder case against a man accused of shooting and killing a tire shop employee who was assisting him with his car. Jurors returned guilty verdicts Thursday against 44-year-old Lashon Grace on charges of Malice Murder, Felony...
