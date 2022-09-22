ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

AGC/VT receives second national award

Vermont Business Magazine It’s been a good 12 months for the Associated General Contractors of Vermont. A year ago, the Montpelier-based construction trade association was named the best AGC in the nation for its size. Last week they were named the fastest growing. They also specialize in Burgers and Brews.
MONTPELIER, VT
Stowe Electric names new general manager

Jackie Pratt, director of advocacy and customer experience at Shrewsbury Electric and Cable Operations in Massachusetts, has been named general manager of the Stowe Electric Department(link is external), effective Oct 17. She will succeed Ellen Burt, who has led the department for the past 18 years. Pratt is a graduate...
STOWE, VT
Neurodegenerative diseases, clean energy from nuclear fusion, and cannabis impairment on tap for St Mike's seminar series

Vermont Business Magazine Faculty members and students at Saint Michael’s College will present their groundbreaking research throughout the fall semester on topics that address some of the biggest challenges facing our world today.  . The series, called “Saint Michael’s College presents: Solutions for Social Impact,” will include three seminar-style...
BURLINGTON, VT

