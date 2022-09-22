WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday featured a gray sky across northern and central Wisconsin with times of showers or drizzle, along with cool conditions for the first weekend of autumn. Highs on Saturday never made it out of the 50s in Wausau and many other locations. The gloomy, cool, and at times damp weather will continue Saturday night. A few showers are expected along with cool conditions. Lows by daybreak on Sunday are in the mid 40s to around 50.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO