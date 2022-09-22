Read full article on original website
WSAW
Milwaukee artist elated to be featured in annual ‘Birds in Art’ exhibition
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual ‘Birds in Art’ exhibition is back on display at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum. The exhibition includes art from more than 100 artists featuring their bird-inspired work. “I try to have a real strong sense of design in the work,” said...
WJFW-TV
Rump Roast Run draws hundreds of runners for tasty prize
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW)- Downtown Minocqua was a hub full of events all weekend long and starting off the day was the annual Lakeland Rotary's Rump Roast Run. Runners and walkers had the option of participating in the 5k, 10k, or the calf run for youngsters. With competitors from all across the state and region, the local runners still came out on top for the most part.
spectrumnews1.com
Waupaca man's vintage farming equipment is more than just a public draw
SYMCO, Wis. — It’s hard to miss the big red shed while driving along Wisconsin Highway 22 in Symco, said the man who owns it. Ray Much said if you pass by without stopping, you’re missing out on quite the experience. “Makes you feel good,” Much said...
WSAW
50-50 Factory Outlet in Schofield, 3 other Wisconsin locations to close
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - 50-50 Factory Outlet in Schofield is going out of business. The store said that it would be going out of business due to decreased sales amid COVID-19 and the rising cost of goods. The store sells party supplies, cards and gift bags and other household items.
WJFW-TV
Beef-A-Rama fills the streets of Downtown Minocqua with the sound and smell of cow
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - In its 57th edition, the aroma of beef filled the streets of the Island City. Upwards of 15,000 hungry palates in search of the best roast. “I can’t say there’s a best or a worst, it’s a great community event, its great to be down here, it’s great to participate," said John Eppes, president of the Let's Minocqua Chamber.
1 dead in Marathon County crash
One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported at about 9:14 p.m. on the south side of County Hwy. C, west of County Road S in the town of Green Valley. That segment of roadway is unlit, police noted.
WBAY Green Bay
Clintonville carjacking suspect flees into woods after chase in Northwestern Wisconsin
BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspect in a carjacking in Clintonville fled into some woods in Northwestern Wisconsin after stealing another vehicle. Seth Genereau remains on the loose. Officials warn he may be looking to steal another vehicle and for shelter. On Sept. 22, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office...
WSAW
Boiler malfunction prompts evacuation at Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The cause of a gas leak Friday morning at Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids due to a boiler malfunction. Staff and students were evacuated during the investigation. An update provided by the district on Facebook, stated everyone returned to the building around 11: 25 a.m.
WSAW
Hilight Zone week 6: Stratford gets revenge on Wittenberg-Birnamwood in our game of the week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Week six of the Hilight Zone saw Stratford edge Wittenberg-Birnamwood in another low-scoring affair, Auburndale stomp Marathon, and Wisconsin Rapids pick up a big road win over D.C. Everest. In our game of the Week, Stratford and Wittenberg-Birnamwood was expected to be a low-scoring affair, and...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Foremost Farms Shutting Central Wisconsin Plants
BARABOO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) –Foremost Farms says they will discontinue operations in their Milan and Plover plants at the end of this year, they told WAOW-TV in an email Friday night. Employees were notified of the decision earlier in the day. In all, more than 100 employees will be impacted...
Soap in a sweater kits available all month long at all MCPL locations
WAUSAU –Switch up your body care routine this fall by using some soap in a sweater! Never heard of it? Then pick up a free kit from the Marathon County Public Library (MCPL) this October and make some! Kits will be available at all nine MCPL locations from October 1 through October 31.
Marathon County Crime Gallery for Sept. 22, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
WSAW
I-39 construction impacting traffic near WIS 34
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’ve been stuck in traffic on Interstate 39 near Highway 34, you’re not alone. Construction crews are working to upgrade the road to make it a smoother drive, but the project is causing some people’s commutes to be longer. “People may have...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Well-known source of meth’: Wisconsin man receives sentence for distributing
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A 31-year-old from Wausau, was sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine. According to a release, Jacob Ring was sentenced on September 21 to seven years, followed by five years of supervised release. Law enforcement says that they developed Ring as a suspected methamphetamine dealer...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: More chances of showers, brisk winds on Sunday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday featured a gray sky across northern and central Wisconsin with times of showers or drizzle, along with cool conditions for the first weekend of autumn. Highs on Saturday never made it out of the 50s in Wausau and many other locations. The gloomy, cool, and at times damp weather will continue Saturday night. A few showers are expected along with cool conditions. Lows by daybreak on Sunday are in the mid 40s to around 50.
onfocus.news
Sheriff’s Office Identifies Body Found in Rib Mountain
MARATHON COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has positively identified the body found in Rib Mountain on August 22, 2022, as Robert E. Wenitschka, a 74- year-old male, who died of natural causes. Through their investigation, the Sheriff’s Office learned that Wenitschka was homeless with...
Investigation underway after body discovered in Portage County corn field
Police are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after a body was discovered in a corn field in Portage County, officials said. The Portage County Communications Center took a call just after 3 p.m. Wednesday from a farm worker who discovered the body in the town of Belmont. Deputies responded to a corn field near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein road and found a decomposed body that appeared to have been at the location for some time, officials said.
Wausau man faces hit-and-run charges after rollover crash on Hwy. 52
A portion of Hwy. 52 east of Wausau was shut down for several hours earlier this month due to what police described as a utility emergency involving downed power lines. But court documents show the power lines were hanging over the roadway due to a single-vehicle rollover involving three teenagers.
WSAW
Thomas Gibson installed as UW-Stevens Point chancellor
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Thomas Gibson, Ed.D., was officially installed as the 15th chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Friday. Gibson became chancellor in January 2021. This formal inauguration, filled with academic tradition, was postponed until now because of the pandemic. “I am honored to lead this great...
Police waiting on DNA before releasing name in Portage County suspicious death
Portage County Sheriff’s officials say they believe they know the identity of the remains found this week in a corn field but will wait for DNA confirmation before any additional information is released. A farm worker called in the discovery at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 in the...
