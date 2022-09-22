ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Rump Roast Run draws hundreds of runners for tasty prize

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW)- Downtown Minocqua was a hub full of events all weekend long and starting off the day was the annual Lakeland Rotary's Rump Roast Run. Runners and walkers had the option of participating in the 5k, 10k, or the calf run for youngsters. With competitors from all across the state and region, the local runners still came out on top for the most part.
Beef-A-Rama fills the streets of Downtown Minocqua with the sound and smell of cow

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - In its 57th edition, the aroma of beef filled the streets of the Island City. Upwards of 15,000 hungry palates in search of the best roast. “I can’t say there’s a best or a worst, it’s a great community event, its great to be down here, it’s great to participate," said John Eppes, president of the Let's Minocqua Chamber.
1 dead in Marathon County crash

One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported at about 9:14 p.m. on the south side of County Hwy. C, west of County Road S in the town of Green Valley. That segment of roadway is unlit, police noted.
Foremost Farms Shutting Central Wisconsin Plants

BARABOO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) –Foremost Farms says they will discontinue operations in their Milan and Plover plants at the end of this year, they told WAOW-TV in an email Friday night. Employees were notified of the decision earlier in the day. In all, more than 100 employees will be impacted...
Marathon County Crime Gallery for Sept. 22, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
I-39 construction impacting traffic near WIS 34

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’ve been stuck in traffic on Interstate 39 near Highway 34, you’re not alone. Construction crews are working to upgrade the road to make it a smoother drive, but the project is causing some people’s commutes to be longer. “People may have...
‘Well-known source of meth’: Wisconsin man receives sentence for distributing

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A 31-year-old from Wausau, was sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine. According to a release, Jacob Ring was sentenced on September 21 to seven years, followed by five years of supervised release. Law enforcement says that they developed Ring as a suspected methamphetamine dealer...
First Alert Weather: More chances of showers, brisk winds on Sunday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday featured a gray sky across northern and central Wisconsin with times of showers or drizzle, along with cool conditions for the first weekend of autumn. Highs on Saturday never made it out of the 50s in Wausau and many other locations. The gloomy, cool, and at times damp weather will continue Saturday night. A few showers are expected along with cool conditions. Lows by daybreak on Sunday are in the mid 40s to around 50.
Sheriff’s Office Identifies Body Found in Rib Mountain

MARATHON COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has positively identified the body found in Rib Mountain on August 22, 2022, as Robert E. Wenitschka, a 74- year-old male, who died of natural causes. Through their investigation, the Sheriff’s Office learned that Wenitschka was homeless with...
Investigation underway after body discovered in Portage County corn field

Police are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after a body was discovered in a corn field in Portage County, officials said. The Portage County Communications Center took a call just after 3 p.m. Wednesday from a farm worker who discovered the body in the town of Belmont. Deputies responded to a corn field near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein road and found a decomposed body that appeared to have been at the location for some time, officials said.
Thomas Gibson installed as UW-Stevens Point chancellor

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Thomas Gibson, Ed.D., was officially installed as the 15th chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Friday. Gibson became chancellor in January 2021. This formal inauguration, filled with academic tradition, was postponed until now because of the pandemic. “I am honored to lead this great...
