Project Labor Agreements: A Winning Formula for Parsippany Construction Projects
When you’re driving by a construction site, do you ever wonder how all those moving parts meld together in an organized and coherent effort?. How do all those construction workers seem to approach the task with a single-mindedness that later results in a grand new structure? On a well-run project, the secret is a Project Labor Agreement.
Parsippany’s Public Labor Agreement Mandate Will Cost Taxpayers Millions
Since I have not had a response from any of your offices to my recent email on the subject of PLA’s for Parsippany, and the next Town Council meeting is scheduled for October 4, which is the holiday of Yom Kippur and the holiest day of the year for people of my faith, and I therefore cannot be in attendance at Town Hall to speak directly to you, I feel compelled to again amplify my thoughts on this issue. more publicly.
Empire Diner Receives Morris County Small Business Grant
PARSIPPANY — Two more $15,000 checks were delivered to small business owners in Morris County this week, as the Morris County Small Business Grant program prepared to wind down and close the application period is on Friday, September 30. Morris County Commissioner Stephen Shaw presented the checks during visits...
Zoning Board of Adjustment Meeting – September 21, 2022
PARSIPPANY — Zoning Board of Adjustment Meeting – September 21, 2022. John Chadwick, Planner, John T. Chadwick IV P.P. Peter King, Attorney, King Moench Hirniak & Collins, LLP. Nora O. Jolie, Board Secretary.
Parsippany Welcomes Keshri Publishing with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
PARSIPPANY — On Saturday, September 10, 100 professionals, family and friends joined together to celebrate the office opening of Keshri Publishing Inc. and Book Signing of the Amazon #1 Best Selling Book – The Diamond Lifestyle, written by Shri Ajvalia and Dr. Kesha. Keshri Publishing specializes in helping...
Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Law Enforcement Personnel Participate in Seton Hall University Career Fair
MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sergeant Patrick LaGuerre and Detective Larry Krajc of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office participated in the Seton Hall University Career Fair. The fair, which was held on September 15, 2022, attracted numerous students and others who interacted with many potential...
Parsippany Remembers Former Mayor Frank B. Priore
PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Jamie Barberio presented a plaque and proclamation to the widow of Frank Priore at Tuesday’s Council meeting. The current Mayor honored the former Mayor appreciating his past service to the Township which dates back to January 1982 when Priore first became Mayor. Priore went on to serve two more terms in that capacity.
Parsippany 19th Annual Fall Festival Draws Large Crowd
PARSIPPANY — The “19th Annual Fall Festival” returned after a three year hiatus due to COVID-19 pandemic drew large crowds on Sunday, September 25 on North Beverwyck Road. The rain held out most of the day and the fall weather made it a beautiful day to enjoy the many activities offered.
