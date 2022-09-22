TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held a series of meetings with foreign dignitaries Monday in what he’s called “funeral diplomacy” the day before he hosts a controversial state-sponsored ceremony for former leader Shinzo Abe. Kishida has been criticized for pushing for Tuesday’s formal state funeral for Abe, who was assassinated in July, amid questions over their governing party’s close ties with the Unification Church, accused of brainwashing its adherents, and doubts over the legitimacy of a state event with links to pre-World War II imperial Japan. Kishida says the honor is fitting for the longest-serving leader in Japan’s modern political history. He has also said it will allow him to meet personally with visiting foreign leaders and forge stronger ties at a time where Japan faces a host of urgent issues in northeast Asia and the world, from Chinese and North Korean military threats to worries over regional economic and security matters. In a rush of planned meetings, Kishida was to hold talks with about 40 foreign dignitaries over the next few days at the Akasaka state guest house in Tokyo.

