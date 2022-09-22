Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Received Payment In Gold Bars Wheeled To His Apartment, Among Revelations In New Book
Former President Donald Trump had curious business practices and one of them involved receiving payment in gold bars, excerpts of a yet-to-be-launched book showed, according to CNN. Trump once received a portion of the lease payment for the parking garage in the General Motors building in Manhattan, which he purchased...
Vertical Aerospace Becomes the First British Company in 20 Years to Lift off With a New Aircraft
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Vertical Aerospace (Vertical) [NYSE: EVTL], a global aerospace and technology company that is pioneering zero-emissions aviation, saw its VX4 eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft take off from the ground for the very first time over the weekend. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005200/en/ A Vertical test pilot walking towards the VX4 prototype. (Photo: Business Wire)
South Korean President Blames Reporters for Damaging U.S. Relationship in Hot Mic Gaffe
South Korea’s president has taken a leaf from the Trump playbook and blamed the media to defend himself in the wake of an embarrassing hot mic incident in which he was recorded insulting U.S. lawmakers. Yoon Suk-yeol was last Wednesday caught cursing as he left a meeting with Joe Biden in New York City, describing how the U.S. president would be humiliated if Congress didn’t pass a bill concerning funding for a global initiative. “What an embarrassment... if these bastards refuse to approve it in parliament,” Yoon told Foreign Minister Park Jin in a video, which has since gone viral...
Kishida opens diplomacy rush as Japan preps divisive funeral
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held a series of meetings with foreign dignitaries Monday in what he’s called “funeral diplomacy” the day before he hosts a controversial state-sponsored ceremony for former leader Shinzo Abe. Kishida has been criticized for pushing for Tuesday’s formal state funeral for Abe, who was assassinated in July, amid questions over their governing party’s close ties with the Unification Church, accused of brainwashing its adherents, and doubts over the legitimacy of a state event with links to pre-World War II imperial Japan. Kishida says the honor is fitting for the longest-serving leader in Japan’s modern political history. He has also said it will allow him to meet personally with visiting foreign leaders and forge stronger ties at a time where Japan faces a host of urgent issues in northeast Asia and the world, from Chinese and North Korean military threats to worries over regional economic and security matters. In a rush of planned meetings, Kishida was to hold talks with about 40 foreign dignitaries over the next few days at the Akasaka state guest house in Tokyo.
