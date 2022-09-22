Read full article on original website
Related
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County closes line for vaccination event after huge response
STONECREST, GA—DeKalb County has closed the lines for those getting COVID-19 vaccinations today at The Mall at Stonecrest. Anyone currently in line will be served. DeKalb County is giving a $100 prepaid debit card to everyone who receives a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot on Saturday, Sept. 24. In addition, see-through bookbags filled with school supplies are being distributed.
On Common Ground News
Life sentence for Lashon Grace convicted in DeKalb County murder of tire shop employee
DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announces a conviction by jury trial in the murder case against a man accused of shooting and killing a tire shop employee who was assisting him with his car. Jurors returned guilty verdicts Thursday against 44-year-old Lashon Grace on charges of Malice Murder, Felony...
Comments / 0