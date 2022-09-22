ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

fallriverreporter.com

Southern New England has 5th reported earthquake since May of this year

Did you feel it? An earthquake struck Massachusetts on Saturday, the 5th quake in southern New England since May. Several Massachusetts residents reported feeling the earthquake which was a magnitude 1.8 at 1:54 p.m. on Saturday 2km south of the center of Boxborough, which is in the northeastern part of the state.
BOXBOROUGH, MA
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston

USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Looking for old growth forests in Massachusetts

The lure and legend of finding an old growth forest was the impetus for a recent hike at Wachusett State Reservation. An old growth forest is one that has been undisturbed by man for at least 150 years, though specimens have been found in different locations that are hundreds of years old.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Maine Prepares for Blustery Brush With Hurricane Fiona

Maine will be spared the worst of Hurricane Fiona as it slams into Nova Scotia and the Canadian Maritimes this weekend. Still, some communities are expecting wind gusts of 55 to 60 miles per hour and big waves. One NWS Caribou projected wind gust map showed the city of Eastport,...
EASTPORT, ME
WPRI 12 News

Rhode Islanders Capture Light In Sky

EAST PROVIDECE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45pm tonight.  The light in the sky is being described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. […]
BARRINGTON, RI
Martha's Vineyard Times

American lobster fisheries targeted

Oceana, a nonprofit ocean conservation organization, announced in an early September press release that Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch, a sustainable seafood advisory list, added “more than a dozen fisheries” to its “red list” because they “currently pose risks to the survival of critically endangered North Atlantic right whales.” These include American lobster fisheries in southern New England, a livelihood source for a number of the Island’s fishermen and a popular summertime food, and “other trap, pot, and gillnet fisheries.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Mass. misses on one bid for Cape bridge replacement

PUBLIC OFFICIALS fell short in one of two bids to secure more than $1 billion in federal funding toward replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, a blow that left them “disappointed” as they wrangle with questions over how to pay for the critical infrastructure project. The US...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

With Massachusetts gas and electric rates set to spike, there are some ways to lower your bill

BOSTON – With electric and heating costs expecting to spike this fall and winter, there are some tips you can use to lower your bill. According to National Grid of Massachusetts, in total, the monthly bill of a typical residential electric customer using 600 kWh will increase from $179 in the winter 2021-2022 season, to approximately $293 for the winter 2022-2023 season, or a 64 percent increase, driven by higher electric supply prices. National Grid moves from summer to winter rates November 1st of each year, per their regulatory schedule. Winter rates are traditionally higher than summer rates, due to the high demand for natural gas.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
franklinmatters.org

DPW roadwork and construction delayed explained

"Because you asked! Installing a new watermain in the "Country Club" neighborhood. For the most part, the work is going smoothly, however material shortages is slowing the job down. The new water is made of Ductile Iron pipe and it is very short supply due to COVID, which caused the foundry to shut down for a period of time. There is also an increased demand for pipe nationwide because of increased Federal Funding for Public Works projects.
FRANKLIN, MA
mybackyardnews.com

MASSACHUSETTS: NEW CLIMATE LAW

Mary Schuermann Kuhlman – Commonwealth News Service. Clean-energy advocates are hopeful Massachusetts’ leadership on fighting biomass pollution will drive change in other states and nations. The Bay State recently became the first in the U.S. to end renewable-energy subsidies for electricity from wood-burning biomass power plants as part of a new climate law.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

