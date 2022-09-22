Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
This Local Fairytale-Themed Psychic Fair Invites You to "Embrace Your Inner Child"Dianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
Save the Date: New England's Largest Zoo is Hosting a Harvest Festival & You're Invited!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Southern New England has 5th reported earthquake since May of this year
Did you feel it? An earthquake struck Massachusetts on Saturday, the 5th quake in southern New England since May. Several Massachusetts residents reported feeling the earthquake which was a magnitude 1.8 at 1:54 p.m. on Saturday 2km south of the center of Boxborough, which is in the northeastern part of the state.
Warmer temperatures, storms loom for Sunday in Connecticut
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says there is potential for damaging winds, hail and heavy winds on Sunday afternoon and evening.
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston
USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
Heavy thunderstorms due Sunday night with sun, seasonal temps through Friday
The NWS warned of damaging winds and a possible tornado south of the Mass Pike Sunday night. Next week’s weather will kick off with a bang, as forecasters warn of potentially damaging thunderstorms Sunday night that could bring an isolated tornado south of the Massachusetts Turnpike. The National Weather...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
When will foliage peak in Massachusetts? These maps offer clues
The air outside may say “fall,” but the leaves on most trees remain conspicuously green. That all is poised to change in the coming weeks. Early October brings the onset of fall foliage and the arrival in parts of rural New England of the “leaf-peepers” — tourists come to set eyes upon trees going through their full spectrum of colors.
homenewshere.com
Looking for old growth forests in Massachusetts
The lure and legend of finding an old growth forest was the impetus for a recent hike at Wachusett State Reservation. An old growth forest is one that has been undisturbed by man for at least 150 years, though specimens have been found in different locations that are hundreds of years old.
NECN
Maine Prepares for Blustery Brush With Hurricane Fiona
Maine will be spared the worst of Hurricane Fiona as it slams into Nova Scotia and the Canadian Maritimes this weekend. Still, some communities are expecting wind gusts of 55 to 60 miles per hour and big waves. One NWS Caribou projected wind gust map showed the city of Eastport,...
Rhode Islanders Capture Light In Sky
EAST PROVIDECE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45pm tonight. The light in the sky is being described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Englanders Reveal 19 Things That Should Be on Your New England Bucket List
There are so many things to do and places to visit in New England. New England is made up of six states: Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Each state has something exciting to offer, whether you just want to relax, explore, or try a new experience.
Snow it Begins! First Flakes of Season Arrive in Upstate New York
Say it ain't snow! The first flakes of the season have arrived in Upstate New York even though winter doesn't officially begin until December 21. The US National Weather Service in Burlington, Vermont noticed snowflakes on the Whiteface Base webcam near 2000 feet on Friday, September 23. Winter at Whiteface...
SpaceX rocket spotted in the sky over western Massachusetts
It was a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
Boston 25 News
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of southern New Hampshire
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of southern New Hampshire on Thursday morning. The warning is in effect for east central Rockingham County until 8:45 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Impacted areas include Portsmouth, Hampton, Durham, Exeter, Epping, Brentwood, Greenland, Newington, Stratham, Seabrook, Rye, Newmarket,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Martha's Vineyard Times
American lobster fisheries targeted
Oceana, a nonprofit ocean conservation organization, announced in an early September press release that Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch, a sustainable seafood advisory list, added “more than a dozen fisheries” to its “red list” because they “currently pose risks to the survival of critically endangered North Atlantic right whales.” These include American lobster fisheries in southern New England, a livelihood source for a number of the Island’s fishermen and a popular summertime food, and “other trap, pot, and gillnet fisheries.”
capeandislands.org
Western Massachusetts consumers react to rising energy costs with worry, resignation
Energy prices are likely to soar this winter across Massachusetts. National Grid announced this week it plans to raise electricity rates by 64%, which the state is reviewing for approval. Eversource announced earlier its electricity prices could go up by more than 10% and other utilities have warned of similar...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Mass. misses on one bid for Cape bridge replacement
PUBLIC OFFICIALS fell short in one of two bids to secure more than $1 billion in federal funding toward replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, a blow that left them “disappointed” as they wrangle with questions over how to pay for the critical infrastructure project. The US...
fallriverreporter.com
With Massachusetts gas and electric rates set to spike, there are some ways to lower your bill
BOSTON – With electric and heating costs expecting to spike this fall and winter, there are some tips you can use to lower your bill. According to National Grid of Massachusetts, in total, the monthly bill of a typical residential electric customer using 600 kWh will increase from $179 in the winter 2021-2022 season, to approximately $293 for the winter 2022-2023 season, or a 64 percent increase, driven by higher electric supply prices. National Grid moves from summer to winter rates November 1st of each year, per their regulatory schedule. Winter rates are traditionally higher than summer rates, due to the high demand for natural gas.
NECN
Vermont Distiller Aims to Boost Pollinator Habitat With ‘Bee's Knees Week'
One of Vermont’s best-known spirits makers is raising awareness of the challenges facing honeybees — and pledging to contribute money to boost habitat for them and other pollinators. "Bees are just fuzzy little creatures that are out there to feed us," said Ryan Christiansen, the founder and head...
This Mass. city topped a list of nation’s most family friendly
The list was created by analyzing family-friendly features in cities. A real estate brokerage site has rated Cambridge the most family-friendly city in the U.S. The 2022 list was created by OpenDoor.com, a site that helps people buy and sell homes. To create the list, it said, it tallied and...
franklinmatters.org
DPW roadwork and construction delayed explained
"Because you asked! Installing a new watermain in the "Country Club" neighborhood. For the most part, the work is going smoothly, however material shortages is slowing the job down. The new water is made of Ductile Iron pipe and it is very short supply due to COVID, which caused the foundry to shut down for a period of time. There is also an increased demand for pipe nationwide because of increased Federal Funding for Public Works projects.
mybackyardnews.com
MASSACHUSETTS: NEW CLIMATE LAW
Mary Schuermann Kuhlman – Commonwealth News Service. Clean-energy advocates are hopeful Massachusetts’ leadership on fighting biomass pollution will drive change in other states and nations. The Bay State recently became the first in the U.S. to end renewable-energy subsidies for electricity from wood-burning biomass power plants as part of a new climate law.
Comments / 0