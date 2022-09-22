WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Tropical Storm Ian is expected to continue gaining strength and morph into a hurricane in the coming days. Ian, as of Sunday morning, has 50 mph winds and a decreasing pressure of 1001 mb, and is showing signs of some banding features forming. Banding features are a key ingredient to intensification, so seeing the start of these features suggests that intensification is likely to continue throughout Sunday.

