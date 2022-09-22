Read full article on original website
Public Utilities Commission approves energy rate increases in Rhode Island
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A meeting of the Rhode Island Division of Public Utilities on Friday descended into chaos even before it took up the vote on proposed huge rate increases, which the panel later approved after Warwick police cleared the room. District representatives and advocates for utility customers...
Rhode Island Hospital Injury Prevention Center hosts free car seat safety checks
(WJAR) — "It's been found that approximately half the car seats installed are improperly installed," said Michael Chappell, a car seat technician with the Injury Prevention Center at Rhode Island Hospital/Hasbro Children's Hospital. An improperly installed car seat can lead to serious injuries, even death. "We encourage caregivers to...
West Nile Virus found in North Kingstown mosquito sample
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced another case of West Nile virus was found in Rhode Island. The case was from a mosquito sample taken in North Kingstown. This is the fourth case found this year, with one human case and three total mosquito isolations.
Out-of-state abortion patient numbers triple at Michigan Planned Parenthoods after bans
LANSING, Mich. (WWMT) — Michigan abortion clinics are seeing an influx of out-of-state residents coming to receive abortion services, according to Planned Parenthood of Michigan, as neighboring states like Indiana and Ohio try to ban abortion in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned. Enforcement of a law...
84-year-old pro-life advocate shot in Michigan, authorities say
LAKE ODESSA, Mich. (WWMT) — A volunteer for an anti-abortion group was shot following an alleged argument while canvassing door-to-door about a November ballot initiative to enshrine abortion rights in Michigan, according to state police. The 84-year-old woman, identified as a Right to Life volunteer, was shot in the...
More tropical systems likely even just past the peak of hurricane season
Although the climatological peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season was September 10, we are just starting to get more and more storm activity. Tropical Storm Ian is joined by Gaston and Hermine following Fiona last week. MORE FROM STORM TEAM 10: Tracking thunderstorms. Ian is of greatest concern considering its...
Tropical Storm Ian strengthens as it heads to Cuba, Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Tropical Storm Ian is expected to continue gaining strength and morph into a hurricane in the coming days. Ian, as of Sunday morning, has 50 mph winds and a decreasing pressure of 1001 mb, and is showing signs of some banding features forming. Banding features are a key ingredient to intensification, so seeing the start of these features suggests that intensification is likely to continue throughout Sunday.
Bridge dedication ceremony honors life, legacy of Michael S. Van Leesten
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island politicians and local leaders gathered with hundreds for the dedication ceremony of the Michael S. Van Leesten Memorial Bridge on Sunday afternoon in Downtown Providence. Van Leesten was a civil rights advocate, community leader, U.S. Air Force Veteran, as well as an athlete...
Soldier who went missing during Korean War accounted for
BOSTON (AP) — A soldier from Massachusetts who went missing during the Korean War and was later reported to have died in a prisoner of war camp has been accounted for using modern scientific techniques, military officials said. Army Cpl. Joseph J. Puopolo, 19, of East Boston, was accounted...
14-year-old dog returns home after he was lost for 2 months
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — A 14-year-old dog is back home with his family in Utah after he was lost for two months. Toby disappeared in July while camping with his family. His owner said they went camping up Payson Canyon near the Blackhawk Trail when Toby wandered off.
