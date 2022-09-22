Read full article on original website
Mark Dossett
3d ago
I feel sorry for the rest of the country if we got an award for affordable housing when we don't have any except for the wealthy.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
GRHC earns national recognition for affordable housing
The Grand Rapids Housing Commission received an award for affordable housing innovation. The National Association of Housing & Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO), a housing and community development advocacy organization, recently named Grand Rapids Housing Commission (GRHC) the recipient of the 2022 Award of Merit. “The housing commission is committed to expanding...
Antoine Court resident receives affordable housing after 20 years of applying
Antoine Court was recently given a merit award for innovation from NAHRO. Many people living in the apartment building have been waiting years for affordable housing vouchers.
Grand Rapids foundation announces new leader
GRAND RAPIDS, MI ― James Logan has been named president and CEO of the Wege Foundation, an organization founded by late Steelcase chairmen Peter Wege whose mission is to invest in areas such as health, education and the arts. Logan, who has nearly 20 years of experience in the...
$250M Adelaide Pointe project on Muskegon Lake focus of city information session
MUSKEGON, MI – The community is invited to learn more about the proposed $250 million Adelaide Pointe mixed-use development and marina planned for the Muskegon Lake waterfront. The city of Muskegon is hosting a community information session that will begin at 6 p.m. Oct. 3 at The Loft inside...
Edison Initiative looks to break cycle of poverty through homeowner program
KALAMAZOO, MI — Living in subsidized housing and faced with rising rental rates and a competitive housing market, Rachel Richardson did not see home ownership as obtainable. Thanks to the recently formed Edison Initiatives nonprofit organization, the 29-year-old single mother applied for and has been granted a new beginning and start that will take her one step closer to home ownership when she moves into a two-bed, one-bath home in the 1500 block of Lay Boulevard on Oct. 1.
Grand Rapids businesses thrive during ‘beautiful chaos’ of ArtPrize
ArtPrize is like Christmas for downtown businesses every year, local leaders say.
Slotkin renting Lansing condo from campaign donor, business executive
U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin is reportedly leasing a residency in Lansing’s Old Town neighborhood from a medical manufacturing firm executive and donor to her congressional campaign, as confirmed by multiple sources. The firm, Niowave, Inc., is a Lansing-based business which manufactures medical radioisotopes. Jerry Hollister, a member of Niowave’s...
$4K sign-on bonus among draws to Pfizer job fair
Pfizer is looking to hire more than 200 workers, including some who will be eligible to receive a $4,000 sign-on bonus. The pharmaceutical and biotech company is hosting a career fair Monday, Sept. 26, at the Radisson Plaza Hotel at 100 W. Michigan Ave. in downtown Kalamazoo. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., during which attendees can apply and interview for one of a number of open positions.
Detroit News
Feds find Michigan firm workers owed $352K in back pay
More than 650 workers at a Dearborn staffing agency will be repaid more than $352,000 after the agency illegally classified them as independent contractors, federal authorities announced Friday. The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that Leo Staffing and Management, operating as LTL Staffing and Business Solutions,...
Public hearing will mean delay for Muskegon's Adelaide Pointe Development
MUSKEGON, Mich. — New developments tied to a multi-million-dollar development along the Muskegon lakeshore will delay work on the long-running project. It appeared state environmental regulators had granted requests to convene a public hearing regarding the future of the Adelaide Pointe development. The process, an EGLE spokesperson said, would...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Black Wallstreet GR vision takes shape
The first set of renderings from the Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids Flagship District have been released. Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids (BWSGR) co-founder and President Preston Sain shared the renderings for the $15 million project exclusively with GRBJ Thursday night. The 35,000-square-foot Eastern & Burton Village District building will be the first of a slew of projects for BWSGR.
Precision Family Dental offering free dental day for West Michigan veterans
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In a show of gratitude, Precision Family Dental and the Freedom Day Foundation will be providing our nation's veterans one day of free dentistry for their needs. Any veteran qualifies. All you have to do is call (616)-949-1570 and make an appointment for Thursday, Oct....
Five candidates for Grand Haven city manager chosen for interviews
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Five candidates to be Grand Haven’s next city manager, all of them from Michigan, will be interviewed by the city council next week. Among them is Ashley Latsch, the assistant city manager who has been serving as interim city manager since the departure of Patrick McGinnis at the end of June.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Auto supplier to move manufacturing to Mexico, cut 74 jobs near Grand Rapids
Automotive supplier NBHX Trim Group plans to close its plant in Kent County and lay off 74 employees as it moves manufacturing to Mexico. The company will begin the permanent job cuts at the end of October and continue until the plant closes in April, according to a WARN notice filed with the state.
Mobility, technology companies to test ‘cutting edge’ products at Ford airport
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Five companies will test aviation products, ranging from autonomous service vehicles to a service designed to improve baggage delivery, at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport as part of a program designed to spur innovation and entrepreneurship. The companies are splitting a $145,500 state grant...
Small business using robbery as ‘lesson,’ owner shares message with burglar
New data from the United States Chamber of Commerce shows that more than half of small retail businesses have experienced theft in 2022.
Parade of Flags celebrates Grand Haven’s Hispanic Heritage Fiesta
GRAND HAVEN, MI - A Parade of Flags capped off the annual weeklong Hispanic Heritage Fiesta in Grand Haven on Saturday, Sept. 24. Participants carrying flags from various Hispanic countries walked from the Social District down Washington Avenue toward Central Park. At the park, each country was announced before its flag was attached to the fountain for the rest of the fiesta.
West Michigan’s first public stargazing observatory ready to open
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A grand opening is scheduled for Oct. 8 to celebrate the finished construction of a free, public observatory in West Michigan. The grand opening will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 8, at the new Hemlock Crossing Public Observatory, which is located at Ottawa County’s Hemlock Crossing Park at 8115 W. Olive Road in West Olive.
As college student, West Michigan congressional candidate argued against women voting, working
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Republican congressional candidate John Gibbs argued in college that the U.S. has “suffered” since women gained the right to vote in 1920, and said men could be considered smarter than women, CNN reported Wednesday. He also questioned whether women should be in the...
Why Grand Rapids churches embrace being ArtPrize venues
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Churches in downtown Grand Rapids have long been opening their doors for ArtPrize visitors to view the work of artists competing in the 18-day international art competition. The reasons range from putting the spotlight on social justice issues to seizing the opportunity raise awareness and encourage...
