Grand Rapids, MI

Mark Dossett
3d ago

I feel sorry for the rest of the country if we got an award for affordable housing when we don't have any except for the wealthy.

Grand Rapids Business Journal

GRHC earns national recognition for affordable housing

The Grand Rapids Housing Commission received an award for affordable housing innovation. The National Association of Housing & Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO), a housing and community development advocacy organization, recently named Grand Rapids Housing Commission (GRHC) the recipient of the 2022 Award of Merit. “The housing commission is committed to expanding...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
