Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Play of the Night: Nacogdoches’ trick play against Whitehouse
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — The Nacogdoches Dragon not only picked up their first win of the season Friday night when they opened district play with a win over the Whitehouse Wildcats. They also earned Play of the Night, when quarterback Isaac Jones tossed the ball back to Cemondric Bland, who pulled up, and three a […]
scttx.com
Center HS Crowns Lin Homecoming Queen; Whaley Homecoming Princess
September 24, 2022 (Photo Album) - Center High School’s senior queen candidate ZaZa Lin was crowned the 2022 Homecoming Queen during Friday’s Homecoming game against Canton. Her crown was placed by the 2021 Homecoming queen Avery Snell. The 2022 Homecoming Princess crowned was R’Leshan Whaley. Following the...
KLTV
Semi-truck towing a trailer is blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection
Police say the trailer broke in half and needs to be offloaded first before the vehicle can be removed. The truck was apparently carrying cases of bottled water. Which organization controls the naming for tropical storms and hurricanes?. Blake Holland inducted into Carthage ISD Alumni Hall of Fame. Updated: 15...
1 dead, 3 injured after Whitehouse area crash on Highway 110 at Mixon Road
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman is dead and three were injured, including a baby, after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 110 at Mixon Road near Whitehouse. According to DPS, a 2004 Jaguar was traveling north on Mixon Road on Wednesday night when the driver “disregarded a stop sign” and was struck by […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carlisle ISD student-athlete begins road to recovery after severe leg injury
PRICE, Texas — Carlisle ISD sophomore corner and wide receiver Zeshuan Reed injured both of his legs during a recent football game. His dad and coach Kenneth Reed, who was watching from the sidelines on Sept. 16, said it was an unusual injury not often seen in football. "It...
Tyler church opens pumpkin patch for fall season
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It may not feel like it outside, but fall is here! Pumpkin patches are starting to open in East Texas. Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church received their first shipment of the autumn staple on Saturday. East Texans are already getting into the fall spirit, shopping for their perfect pumpkin. “Signs go […]
knue.com
Watch as This Dude Kills 23 Wild Hogs from a Helicopter in Texas
Wild hogs are a menace to our society. They come onto our property and tear it up or even attack livestock or your pets. In some cases, humans have been attacked and killed by the boars. That's why any way to help exterminate these animals is welcome. That's what makes watching this video so pleasurable for many as this dude kills 23 hogs while flying over them in a helicopter.
The Most Haunted Camp in Texas May Be Here in Tyler–Surprised?
Have you ever heard that (allegedly) the most haunted camp in Texas may be right here in East Texas--in Tyler, specifically?. I've lived in Tyler since I was a kid. And although I was familiar with Camp Ford, which is located at 6500 US Highway 271, about 0.8 miles outside Loop 323, I'd never heard rumors it was haunted until fairly recently.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLTV
1 killed 3 injured in Smith County crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports one woman was killed and three people, one an infant, were injured in a crash Wednesday. Ashlee J. Harwood, 38, of Troup was killed in the crash on TX-110 south of Whitehouse. DPS’ preliminary investigation said Harwood was northbound on Mixon Rd., (CR...
KLTV
Dollar General pOpshelf coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Described as a “one-stop fresh + fun shop,” a store called pOpshelf is coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village. The store is owned by Dollar General. The store sells normal Dollar General items plus fresh produce and meat, according to its website. The City...
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of Fame
I am also the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba M1Y) Shackelford.
38-Year-Old Ashlee Harwood Died, 3 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Smith County (Smith County, TX)
According to the Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Smith County on Wednesday night. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KLTV
Fire destroys Smith County home Friday evening
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fire destroyed a Smith County home Friday evening. The homeowner was not at the residence in the 11000 block of FM 850 when the fire broke out, but his nephew was when he called in the fire at around 6:15 p.m. KLTV is told the fire may have started about 15 minutes prior.
Kilgore, TX Police Looking for Suspect But the Comments are Hilarious
Recently the Kilgore, Texas Police Department shared a post regarding an alleged fraud that took place at Brookshire's. Take a look at the photo (if you can.) But don't miss the comments--they're hilarious. And the comments aren't hilarious because anyone is laughing at the suspect. They're laughing at the absurdly...
1 woman dead, 3 injured after two-vehicle wreck near Whitehouse
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — A Troup woman is dead and three people are injured after a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday night on State Highway 110 four miles south of Whitehouse. Ashlee J. Harwood, 38, was driving northbound on Mixon Road (County Road 2177), and Bailey N. Gober, 24, of Troup, was driving a 2020 Ford F-150 southbound on State Highway 110, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
KTRE
SMITH CO HOUSE FIRE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 9-23-22
In honor of National Hunger Action Day and Hunger Action Month, the East Texas Food bank celebrated by hosting their third annual Hunger Hero Awards. Smith County companies can now join a foreign trade zone program. Updated: 22 minutes ago. “We’ve got to show our companies and companies that are...
KLTV
Longview pedestrian killed, found on roof of vehicle
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Longview Friday morning. According to Robby Cox, Gregg County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, the incident happened near the intersection of Neiman Marcus Pkwy and Eastman Road Friday morning. Cox said the man was struck by an SUV. The driver of the SUV did not realize he had hit somebody and kept driving to work. When he got to work, the body of the pedestrian was discovered on the roof of the SUV.
Motorcyclist dead after truck hits him on Highway 64 outside Tyler
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) A Tyler man is dead, and a woman taken to the hospital following a Wednesday evening wreck on State Highway 64, just outside of Tyler. According to a DPS preliminary investigation, Phyllis Purvis, 59, of Tyler, was traveling north on County Road 210 and stopped at the intersection of HWY 64. […]
‘CannaBus’ making a stop in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – One of three state-licensed medical marijuana companies is visiting East Texas soon. “Goodblend” is visiting Nacogdoches with their “CannaBus” on Oct. 12. The business is one of only three state-licensed medical marijuana dispensaries in Texas. The company offers the widest selection of medicinal cannabis products in Texas, according to goodblend’s website. […]
Comments / 0