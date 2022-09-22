ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckville, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Center HS Crowns Lin Homecoming Queen; Whaley Homecoming Princess

September 24, 2022 (Photo Album) - Center High School’s senior queen candidate ZaZa Lin was crowned the 2022 Homecoming Queen during Friday’s Homecoming game against Canton. Her crown was placed by the 2021 Homecoming queen Avery Snell. The 2022 Homecoming Princess crowned was R’Leshan Whaley. Following the...
CENTER, TX
KLTV

Semi-truck towing a trailer is blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection

Police say the trailer broke in half and needs to be offloaded first before the vehicle can be removed. The truck was apparently carrying cases of bottled water. Which organization controls the naming for tropical storms and hurricanes?. Blake Holland inducted into Carthage ISD Alumni Hall of Fame. Updated: 15...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler church opens pumpkin patch for fall season

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It may not feel like it outside, but fall is here! Pumpkin patches are starting to open in East Texas. Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church received their first shipment of the autumn staple on Saturday. East Texans are already getting into the fall spirit, shopping for their perfect pumpkin. “Signs go […]
TYLER, TX
knue.com

Watch as This Dude Kills 23 Wild Hogs from a Helicopter in Texas

Wild hogs are a menace to our society. They come onto our property and tear it up or even attack livestock or your pets. In some cases, humans have been attacked and killed by the boars. That's why any way to help exterminate these animals is welcome. That's what makes watching this video so pleasurable for many as this dude kills 23 hogs while flying over them in a helicopter.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

The Most Haunted Camp in Texas May Be Here in Tyler–Surprised?

Have you ever heard that (allegedly) the most haunted camp in Texas may be right here in East Texas--in Tyler, specifically?. I've lived in Tyler since I was a kid. And although I was familiar with Camp Ford, which is located at 6500 US Highway 271, about 0.8 miles outside Loop 323, I'd never heard rumors it was haunted until fairly recently.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

1 killed 3 injured in Smith County crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports one woman was killed and three people, one an infant, were injured in a crash Wednesday. Ashlee J. Harwood, 38, of Troup was killed in the crash on TX-110 south of Whitehouse. DPS’ preliminary investigation said Harwood was northbound on Mixon Rd., (CR...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Dollar General pOpshelf coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Described as a “one-stop fresh + fun shop,” a store called pOpshelf is coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village. The store is owned by Dollar General. The store sells normal Dollar General items plus fresh produce and meat, according to its website. The City...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Fire destroys Smith County home Friday evening

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fire destroyed a Smith County home Friday evening. The homeowner was not at the residence in the 11000 block of FM 850 when the fire broke out, but his nephew was when he called in the fire at around 6:15 p.m. KLTV is told the fire may have started about 15 minutes prior.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

1 woman dead, 3 injured after two-vehicle wreck near Whitehouse

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — A Troup woman is dead and three people are injured after a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday night on State Highway 110 four miles south of Whitehouse. Ashlee J. Harwood, 38, was driving northbound on Mixon Road (County Road 2177), and Bailey N. Gober, 24, of Troup, was driving a 2020 Ford F-150 southbound on State Highway 110, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KTRE

SMITH CO HOUSE FIRE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 9-23-22

In honor of National Hunger Action Day and Hunger Action Month, the East Texas Food bank celebrated by hosting their third annual Hunger Hero Awards. Smith County companies can now join a foreign trade zone program. Updated: 22 minutes ago. “We’ve got to show our companies and companies that are...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Longview pedestrian killed, found on roof of vehicle

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Longview Friday morning. According to Robby Cox, Gregg County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, the incident happened near the intersection of Neiman Marcus Pkwy and Eastman Road Friday morning. Cox said the man was struck by an SUV. The driver of the SUV did not realize he had hit somebody and kept driving to work. When he got to work, the body of the pedestrian was discovered on the roof of the SUV.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

‘CannaBus’ making a stop in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – One of three state-licensed medical marijuana companies is visiting East Texas soon. “Goodblend” is visiting Nacogdoches with their “CannaBus” on Oct. 12. The business is one of only three state-licensed medical marijuana dispensaries in Texas. The company offers the widest selection of medicinal cannabis products in Texas, according to goodblend’s website. […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX

