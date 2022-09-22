Read full article on original website
Related
LA News Anchor Mark Mester Was Fired After Defending a Colleague On the Air
The drama continues to unfold at the LA news station KTLA, where news recently broke that anchor Mark Mester would not be returning to the network. As is often the case with news anchors, Mark had built up a loyal following, and many people were naturally curious about why he had left KTLA and whether it was his choice.
TikToker Explains Why Khloe Kardashian Was in a Hospital Bed After Surrogate Delivered Her Son
Drama is brewing on The Kardashians. Season 2 just dropped on Hulu and things are tense in Episode 1 as the family reacts to the news that Tristan Thompson (aka Khloe Kardashian's ex who she currently co-parents with) got another woman pregnant. Article continues below advertisement. While, under normal circumstances,...
Fans and Critics Agree When It Comes to Harry Styles' Acting Talents... or Lack Thereof
We are in the age of Harry Styles. After a 14-night stint at Madison Square Garden on the heels of his recently released No. 1 album, the star attended the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling, in which he co-stars. The film is unique in that, thanks to some major behind-the-scenes drama, it’s been more talked about since production began than pretty much any other recent movie that comes to mind.
Following Rollins's Departure, Fans Are Concerned That Carisi Is Leaving 'SVU'
Fans were shocked to learn that Kelli Giddish, who has played Detective Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: SVU for more than a decade, would be leaving the show following the 24th season. Kelli broke the news on Instagram, saying that she was so grateful to have gotten the chance to play the character for so long. Now, many are wondering whether Kelli's departure will mean that Dominick "Sonny" Carisi (Peter Scanavino) is also leaving the show.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kim and Khloé Kardashian Both Used Gestational Carriers to Expand Their Families
Less than six months after Season 1 highlighted Kourtney Kardashian's engagement and IVF journey, Kim Kardashian's burgeoning relationship with Pete Davidson, and Kylie Jenner's second (but still mysterious) pregnancy, The Kardashians is back for Season 2. The famous sisters and matriarch Kris Jenner are dealing with new issues, business ventures, and growing pains this time around.
Meghan Did “Desperately Unhappy” Harry the “Greatest Kindness” by Getting Him Out of Royal Life
Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said.In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was...
Breaking Down What "BBY" Means in 'Andor' and the Larger 'Star Wars' Timeline
A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away ... (For the love of the galaxy, Star Wars, how much time exactly was a long time ago anyway?) Thanks be to George Lucas — there actually is a way to clearly tell which year it is in the Star Wars timeline.
YouTubers Dunkey and Leahbee Just Launched Bigmode Games — Here's What to Know
YouTuber videogamedunkey, known colloquially as Dunkey, seems to have leveled up his passion for video games. He's best known for his popular YouTube channel where he posts comedy videos offering analysis and criticisms of the latest video games. Whether Dunkey likes a title or hates it, his enthusiasm for the medium has led him to a completely new venture. He and his wife and fellow YouTuber Leahbee (Leah) just opened their own publishing company.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘11 Minutes’ Is the Most Terrifying—and Frustrating—Docuseries of the Year
In terms of unadulterated experiential terror, 11 Minutes has few non-fiction equals, utilizing an array of cellphone and bodycam videos to place viewers directly in the midst of the mass shooting at Las Vegas’ Route 91 Harvest country music festival on Oct. 1, 2017. Fifty-eight people died that evening and another 869 were injured, all due to the lethal actions of a lone gunman firing from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel. Boasting commentary from Jason Aldean, who was on stage as the event headliner when the madness erupted, director Jeff Zimbalist’s four-part docuseries (Sept....
Who's in the Lab in 'She-Hulk' Episode 6? Someone's up to No Good (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article potentially contains MAJOR spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. As we continue on our journey with Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, some fans have noticed the lack of a "big bad" villain, unlike other shows such as WandaVision or The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. However, that might change following the ending of episode 6, where a mystery figure in a lab prepares to steal Jen's blood.
‘The Kardashians Season 2’ Shows Major Changes in the Family — When Was It Filmed?
Nearly every fan of Hulu’s The Kardashians saw Season 2 of the hit show coming. The series launched in April 2022 and answered multiple questions behind the Kardashian-Jenners’ drama during their lengthy hiatus. Article continues below advertisement. The family picked up exactly where they left off, and their...
You'll Never Guess How Much Money the Second Place Winner on 'Big Brother' Takes Home
Each season of Big Brother brings its own set of challenges — both literally and figuratively. Along with competing in taxing physical competitions, the houseguests are also tasked with mastering the art of mind games. Article continues below advertisement. In the past, the CBS series awarded grand prize winners...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to Successfully Slide Kick in 'Fortnite'
Chapter 3 has been full of new mechanics for Fortnite players to get used to. At the start of the season, when the developers temporarily took away building from players, a sliding mechanic was added, allowing players to slide as a way to move faster around the map. Players can also slide into doors they wanted to open as a faster way of busting into a new area.
Before the Heinous Crimes, "Doing a Dahmer" Had a Totally Different Meaning
Content warning: This article mentions rape and violent crimes. If you are unaware, Netflix recently released a limited series about the murders of infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer titled Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Starring Evan Peters as the titular murderer, the true crime drama aims to tell the truth through the lens of his victims.
'MultiVersus' is a Great Addition to the Character Brawler Genre — but Does It Have Game Chat?
MultiVersus is the latest multiplayer brawler to hit the fighting game scene, and the community is here for it. With MultiVersus being the current smash hit for the character brawler genre, it has players wondering if they'll be able to use a game chat function to talk with friends and fellow players online.
What Is the 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' Series Release Date?
If there's one thing Netflix knows how to do, its craft a story that leaves fans wanting more. Since the Bridgerton prequel about Queen Charlotte was announced, fans have been waiting with baited breath for more information about the show. Finally, the time has come to glean a little more insight. The most important question still remains, however: what is the Bridgerton Queen Charlotte prequel show release date?
Rosalind's Motives Are Murky in 'Fate: The Winx Saga' (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga. The second season of Netflix's Fate: The Winx Saga picks up almost immediately after the first, which means Rosalind (now played by Miranda Richardson after Lesley Sharp from S1) is Headmistress of Alfea School. Although Rosalind seems to have some answers about Bloom's (Abigail Cowen) past, is she good or bad? Read on for what you need to know about Rosalind's intentions.
'Heartstopper' Season 2 Is in Production With New Cast Members!
The return of Netflix's Heartstopper is finally on its way. The show, which is based on the critically acclaimed graphic novel of the same name, is a success with fans and critics alike. Recently, the crew shared a video with fans about going into production for Season 2. The video also introduced new cast members who will be joining the show!
People Are Making Jokes About Queen Elizabeth Being in 'Fortnite' — Is This in Any Way True?
There's something to be said about the divided global reaction to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. On the one hand, you have people who pay their respects to one of the most important British political figures of all time and send their well wishes to her loved ones. On the other, it isn't exactly the most inadmissible thing to punch upward at a privileged royal family who was largely present at several negative turning points in world history.
Yasmine Al-Bustami Describes What Makes ‘NCIS: Hawai‘i’ “Super Fulfilling”
For an actor on a show as widely watched as NCIS: Hawai‘i, Yasmine Al-Bustami has done a good job keeping her private life out of the public eye — no one seems to know if she’s married or even in a relationship. But on her personal website and in various interviews, Yasmine has shared many other details about her life off-camera.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
175K+
Followers
26K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0