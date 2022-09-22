ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Fans and Critics Agree When It Comes to Harry Styles' Acting Talents... or Lack Thereof

We are in the age of Harry Styles. After a 14-night stint at Madison Square Garden on the heels of his recently released No. 1 album, the star attended the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling, in which he co-stars. The film is unique in that, thanks to some major behind-the-scenes drama, it’s been more talked about since production began than pretty much any other recent movie that comes to mind.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Following Rollins's Departure, Fans Are Concerned That Carisi Is Leaving 'SVU'

Fans were shocked to learn that Kelli Giddish, who has played Detective Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: SVU for more than a decade, would be leaving the show following the 24th season. Kelli broke the news on Instagram, saying that she was so grateful to have gotten the chance to play the character for so long. Now, many are wondering whether Kelli's departure will mean that Dominick "Sonny" Carisi (Peter Scanavino) is also leaving the show.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xqc
Distractify

Kim and Khloé Kardashian Both Used Gestational Carriers to Expand Their Families

Less than six months after Season 1 highlighted Kourtney Kardashian's engagement and IVF journey, Kim Kardashian's burgeoning relationship with Pete Davidson, and Kylie Jenner's second (but still mysterious) pregnancy, The Kardashians is back for Season 2. The famous sisters and matriarch Kris Jenner are dealing with new issues, business ventures, and growing pains this time around.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Meghan Did “Desperately Unhappy” Harry the “Greatest Kindness” by Getting Him Out of Royal Life

Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said.In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

YouTubers Dunkey and Leahbee Just Launched Bigmode Games — Here's What to Know

YouTuber videogamedunkey, known colloquially as Dunkey, seems to have leveled up his passion for video games. He's best known for his popular YouTube channel where he posts comedy videos offering analysis and criticisms of the latest video games. Whether Dunkey likes a title or hates it, his enthusiasm for the medium has led him to a completely new venture. He and his wife and fellow YouTuber Leahbee (Leah) just opened their own publishing company.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Streamer#Gambling Addiction#Crazyslick
TheDailyBeast

‘11 Minutes’ Is the Most Terrifying—and Frustrating—Docuseries of the Year

In terms of unadulterated experiential terror, 11 Minutes has few non-fiction equals, utilizing an array of cellphone and bodycam videos to place viewers directly in the midst of the mass shooting at Las Vegas’ Route 91 Harvest country music festival on Oct. 1, 2017. Fifty-eight people died that evening and another 869 were injured, all due to the lethal actions of a lone gunman firing from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel. Boasting commentary from Jason Aldean, who was on stage as the event headliner when the madness erupted, director Jeff Zimbalist’s four-part docuseries (Sept....
LAS VEGAS, NV
Distractify

Who's in the Lab in 'She-Hulk' Episode 6? Someone's up to No Good (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article potentially contains MAJOR spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. As we continue on our journey with Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, some fans have noticed the lack of a "big bad" villain, unlike other shows such as WandaVision or The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. However, that might change following the ending of episode 6, where a mystery figure in a lab prepares to steal Jen's blood.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Twitter
Distractify

How to Successfully Slide Kick in 'Fortnite'

Chapter 3 has been full of new mechanics for Fortnite players to get used to. At the start of the season, when the developers temporarily took away building from players, a sliding mechanic was added, allowing players to slide as a way to move faster around the map. Players can also slide into doors they wanted to open as a faster way of busting into a new area.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

What Is the 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' Series Release Date?

If there's one thing Netflix knows how to do, its craft a story that leaves fans wanting more. Since the Bridgerton prequel about Queen Charlotte was announced, fans have been waiting with baited breath for more information about the show. Finally, the time has come to glean a little more insight. The most important question still remains, however: what is the Bridgerton Queen Charlotte prequel show release date?
TV SERIES
Distractify

Rosalind's Motives Are Murky in 'Fate: The Winx Saga' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga. The second season of Netflix's Fate: The Winx Saga picks up almost immediately after the first, which means Rosalind (now played by Miranda Richardson after Lesley Sharp from S1) is Headmistress of Alfea School. Although Rosalind seems to have some answers about Bloom's (Abigail Cowen) past, is she good or bad? Read on for what you need to know about Rosalind's intentions.
TV SERIES
Distractify

'Heartstopper' Season 2 Is in Production With New Cast Members!

The return of Netflix's Heartstopper is finally on its way. The show, which is based on the critically acclaimed graphic novel of the same name, is a success with fans and critics alike. Recently, the crew shared a video with fans about going into production for Season 2. The video also introduced new cast members who will be joining the show!
TV SERIES
Distractify

People Are Making Jokes About Queen Elizabeth Being in 'Fortnite' — Is This in Any Way True?

There's something to be said about the divided global reaction to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. On the one hand, you have people who pay their respects to one of the most important British political figures of all time and send their well wishes to her loved ones. On the other, it isn't exactly the most inadmissible thing to punch upward at a privileged royal family who was largely present at several negative turning points in world history.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
175K+
Followers
26K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy