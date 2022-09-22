ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox's Alex Cora Says He Is 'Prepared To Bring Xander (Bogaerts) Back'

If you are in the camp of wanting shortstop Xander Bogaerts to play out the rest of his career with the Boston Red Sox, then manager Alex Cora's latest comments will inspire much-needed optimism. “I do believe going into whatever situation comes up in the upcoming weeks or months, whatever,...
NBC Sports

Cora addresses relationship with Bloom after trying Red Sox season

To say the Boston Red Sox underachieved in 2022 would be an understatement. After reaching Game 6 of the 2021 American League Championship Series, the Red Sox are set to finish under .500 and last in the AL East for the second time in three years. Despite those poor results, team president Sam Kennedy said both chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora will return in 2023.
Larry Brown Sports

Marlins reach decision on Don Mattingly’s future

Don Mattingly’s seventh season as manager of the Miami Marlins will be his sixth losing one with the club, and it will also be his last. Mattingly and the Marlins have reached a mutual agreement that the manager will not return next season, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Mattingly’s contract is set to expire, and he informed players and staff on Sunday that he will not be back in 2023.
NBC Sports

Barry Bonds on Hall of Fame: 'That dream is still not over for me'

For Barry Bonds, his dream of seeing the Baseball Hall of Fame one day open its doors and invite him in still lives on. The former San Francisco Giants star was nine percent shy of the 75 percent needed for enshrinement in his tenth and final year on the Baseball Writers of America ballot in January. Appearing on ESPN's "KayRod Cast" Sunday night with Michael Kay, Alex Rodriguez and guest Roger Clemens, Bonds was asked if being kept out of the Hall bothered him.
CBS Boston

Judge still at 60, Red Sox still fall 7-5 to Yankees

By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball WriterNEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game and remained one shy of Roger Maris' American League record of 61 as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 7-5 on Saturday to close in on their first AL East title since 2019.Judge was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk. Since hitting No. 60 to spark a ninth-inning comeback on Tuesday night, Judge is 3 for 13 with two doubles, five walks and six strikeouts.He made a rare showing of anger on the field in the...
Yardbarker

Yankees GM Brian Cashman struck gold with one genius decision

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has made polarizing moves this season to help boost the team. The squad went into the 2022 campaign having a few weaknesses, executing multiple trades prior to the start of the season to help reinforce those vulnerabilities. Some may point to the acquisition...
FanSided

Yankees-Red Sox Apple TV broadcast littered with laughable errors

After several days of consternation over who was going to be calling the New York Yankees’ Friday Night clash against the Boston Red Sox in the middle of Aaron Judge’s pursuit of 62 home runs, the broadcast went down on Apple TV+ without a hitch — at least in terms of the technical and production aspects.
NBC Sports

Doval sets Giants' Statcast era record with 104 mph pitch

SAN FRANCISCO -- When Camilo Doval turned around and peaked at the scoreboard in San Diego six weeks ago, the Giants' closer saw 103 mph. "I hope that is correct," he told himself at the time. The official number came in at 102.9 mph that day, tying a franchise record...
