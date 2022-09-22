Read full article on original website
The best travel pillow for every kind of plane sleeper
But let's be honest, sitting upright in a pressurized steel tube with little to no legroom for hours on end isn't exactly what I'd call comfortable. That's where travel pillows come in.
People Love These $8 Korean Exfoliating Mitts For Getting Rid Of ‘chicken Skin’
Great skin can be everything. It can help our inner beauty shine outward and...
Sephora secretly dropped hundreds of beauty gift sets and the holiday discounts are so good it hurts
There's nothing better than opening a shiny new...
Can I take tweezers in hand luggage?
WHEN going on holiday, you want to make sure that you have all your essentials to look your absolute best. Those things can also include tweezers, nail clippers and scissors, and you might be wondering whether you can carry them in your hand luggage. Can I take tweezers in hand...
Walmart's new holiday return policy is crazy generous
Walmart's trying to entice customers away from Amazon.
Get things going with a $25 Squatty Potty Toilet Stool from Amazon
This surprisingly stylish bamboo stool is now 38% off.
This inflatable kayak will get you out on the water for $65
Save 40% on the Intex Challenger Kayak Set from Amazon.
Routes: DOT authorizes double the flights to Cuba from US; SFO ranks 2nd in J.D. Power airport survey
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
The 11 Best Spray Deodorant for Men Will Keep Armpit (and Body) Funk Under Control
You've probably been wearing men's deodorants ever since you hit puberty, so you probably think you know the best deodorants for you. And if your go-to natural or antiperspirant deodorant works for your needs, then you're probably right. But if you've been using the same brand of stick deodorant for the last decade, you might've missed out on an unexpected...
Get customized Function of Beauty shampoo and conditioner and score a free hair mask
Right now, you can shop customized Function of Beauty shampoo and conditioner and score a free hair mask that has been formulated just for your locks.
Why You Should Try Plastic-Free Dental Floss
In support of Free the Ocean's mission to clean up the ocean and reduce plastic use, each month we feature a product from their plastic-free shop. (Note: We do not make any money from these recommendations.) Flossing one's teeth is never fun, but knowing the floss you use is eco-friendly...
Where You Can Buy Clear Face Masks in 2022
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. While new daily COVID-19 cases continue to decline and new boosters that target the BA.5 subvariant are available, you may still be doing everything you can to keep yourself protected from the virus. If you're looking for a new face covering, consider switching to a clear mask.
