The US Sun

Can I take tweezers in hand luggage?

WHEN going on holiday, you want to make sure that you have all your essentials to look your absolute best. Those things can also include tweezers, nail clippers and scissors, and you might be wondering whether you can carry them in your hand luggage. Can I take tweezers in hand...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

The 11 Best Spray Deodorant for Men Will Keep Armpit (and Body) Funk Under Control

SPY Editor’s Choice products are carefully selected by our grooming writers and editors based on product testing and careful research. When selecting the best spray deodorant for men, we considered our personal experience with a product, fragrance, brand quality and ingredients. You’ve probably been wearing men’s deodorants ever since you hit puberty, so you probably think you know the best deodorants for you. And if your go-to natural or antiperspirant deodorant works for your needs, then you’re probably right. But if you’ve been using the same brand of stick deodorant for the last decade, you might’ve missed out on an unexpected...
SKIN CARE
Tree Hugger

Why You Should Try Plastic-Free Dental Floss

In support of Free the Ocean's mission to clean up the ocean and reduce plastic use, each month we feature a product from their plastic-free shop. (Note: We do not make any money from these recommendations.) Flossing one's teeth is never fun, but knowing the floss you use is eco-friendly...
SKIN CARE
CNET

Where You Can Buy Clear Face Masks in 2022

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. While new daily COVID-19 cases continue to decline and new boosters that target the BA.5 subvariant are available, you may still be doing everything you can to keep yourself protected from the virus. If you're looking for a new face covering, consider switching to a clear mask.
SHOPPING
SFGate

SFGate

