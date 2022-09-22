ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Andor’ Episode 3 Recap: When They Kick at Your Front Door, How You Gonna Come?

By Sean T. Collins
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TcuxZ_0i6EmIyW00

Plot? You wanna know about the plot of this episode of Andor ? With everything else there is to talk about? Okay, sure, we can talk about the plot if you want. Briefly.

We open with another flashback to young Cassian Andor, exploring a crashed ship. It’s there he first meets Maarva and her droid B2EMO; along with a partner, they’re scavenging the ship for parts, and they take li’l Andor with them so he isn’t killed by Republic troops when they discover the crash and the crewmate that the kids killed outside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rX94i_0i6EmIyW00

In the present, Andor meets up with Stellan Skarsgård’s character, who Google tells me is named Luthen Rael. But it’s not really the expensive Imperial maguffin in Andor’s possession that he’s come for: It’s Andor himself. Rael, who knows all about Andor — up to and including the fact that the Empire hanged his father — recognizes traits in the young thief that would make him valuable to a…well, you know what you call it when a bunch of rebels get together to fight.

But corporate security forces led by our villains Karn and Kostek descend on the town where all this is going down, thanks to the tipoff they received from Timm, boyfriend of Andor and Rael’s connection, Bix. They ransack Maarva’s place, they beat the shit out of Bix, they shoot Timm to death when he runs to her aid, and they surround the abandoned factory where Andor and Rael meet up.

A firefight ensues, and the pair escape thanks both to Rael’s quick thinking (he rigged the doors to explode and shoots the chains hoisting heavy metal girders above the factory floor, making passage impossible) and a ruse concocted by Andor in which they launch an empty speeder at the bad guys. (In other words, yes, it’s the thing from the end of Road House .)

After getting the drop on Karn, who is stunned into near-catatonia by the total failure of his mission, they leave the planet. Maarva and Bix, both abandoned by their temporary captors, are left behind to mourn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0obmKp_0i6EmIyW00

With all that out of the way, we can talk about the stuff that really matters, if you’re making a real show and not just doing copyright maintenance — the way it looks, sounds, feels .

We can talk about that factory where the shootout takes place, all brick and metal, functional rather than futuristic. We can talk about how the shootout actually takes advantage of its environment, forcing the characters to bob and weave and try to use its equipment to their advantage, instead of simply arranging people on opposite sides of a boxy soundstage and having them miss at close range.

We can talk about the devastation on actor Kyle Soller’s face as Karn when he realizes Andor has escaped and his ass is on the line for it. His eyes fill with tears, he stares straight ahead, he doesn’t even respond when Kostek screams at him that they have to get the hell out of there. The show lingers on his regret and fear, emotions far removed from the usual Star Wars villain two-step of “I’m evil ” and “uh-oh, what if I’m good ?”

We can talk about Nicholas Brittell’s striking and propulsive score, utterly unlike any Star Wars music I’ve heard before — and, for that matter, unlike that maddeningly repetitious piano tinkle he whipped up for Succession that everyone seems to love so much for some reason.

More On: Andor

We can talk about the lovely final shots: Maarva and B2EMO, sitting sadly, lit by the gray afternoon sun through their window; young Andor, staring into the golden sunlight as a smiling Maarva takes him on his first flight; older Andor, staring out the window of Rael’s spaceship, his expression grim, his thoughts on what he’s lost and the danger he’s now placed himself in.

And we can talk about how the villains of the piece are, unambiguously, cops — not even stormtroopers or Imperial officers, but literal boys in blue. They trash homes, they bully civilians, they beat a female suspect, they shoot an unarmed man to death for failing to comply. Sure, they work for a corporation rather than “protecting and serving” on behalf of the people. What else is new?

The point I’m trying to make is this: When George Lucas envisioned the original Star Wars trilogy as a story of rebellion against an empire, he was thinking of Vietnam and the American war machine. But that hard-to-miss metaphor kind of slipped into subliminal range because the Imperials were hard to see as American analogues; their overall vibe owed too much to Nazi Germany (“stormtroopers,” for god’s sake) and, honestly, their awesome white armor was too cool-looking in a faceless sort of way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41biVi_0i6EmIyW00

Not so here. So far, Andor ’s rebellion is one of normal people banding together to fight law enforcement. It’s shootouts with corporate security forces. It’s hidden nexuses of resistance to the everyday depredations of forces that seem too big to fight against, until someone does it. Success is not guaranteed, and will not entail a big award ceremony in a temple on Yavin IV. At best it might make some small part of the galaxy a bit more livable for the people in it, for a moment or too. Is that worth fighting for? Is it worth dying for? Is it worth killing for? The show, crafted so skillfully in so many ways by creator/writer/showrunner Tony Gilroy and director Toby Haynes, is on Disney+, so its radicalism only takes you so far, but still, it has its answer. What’s yours?

Sean T. Collins ( @theseantcollins ) writes about TV for Rolling Stone , Vulture , The New York Times , and anyplace that will have him , really. He and his family live on Long Island.

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

Andor contains almost 30 Star Wars characters

The latest Star Wars series Andor, has around 30 major Star Wars characters who important to the plot. That’s a whopping number for the new series, but why is it so big?. Andor, which made its debut on streaming service Disney Plus earlier in the week, follows some characters who have already been introduced by the Star Wars movies like Cassian Andor and Mon Mothma for example. However, it also brings plenty of new faces to the galaxy far, far away.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Andor: Episodes 1-3-Recap

It’s evident at this point that well before Rogue One, Andor was kind of a pain in the neck to a lot of people. One could say that he means well and that he has a well-defined purpose, but somehow, Cassian Andor still ends up short-changing people when they need him the most. In a perfect world, he might be a different person, someone that might be reliable and not just a problem solver, but before his time with the Rebellion came along, it does appear that Andor was more of a survivor, a salvage, and anything else he needed to be in order to survive. A native of the world of Kenari, Cassian appears to have been disdainful of technology at first, but after being taken by the woman who would take care of him, he learned how to use it to his best advantage. Still, it’s very easy to see that he grew up as the type of person who, despite having a heart for those he cares about, is very rough around the edges. He has no love for the Empire, but he also loathes to trust anyone that he hasn’t known for a while.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Gilroy
Person
Kyle Soller
Person
George Lucas
Decider.com

Is ‘Jeepers Creeper: Reborn’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

No one asked for a fourth Jeepers Creepers movie, but you’re getting one anyhow, with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, coming to theaters via a limited Fathom release today. The new horror movie, directed by Timo Vuorensola, is not technically a sequel to the first three Jeepers Creepers film, but instead serves as a standalone separate from Victor Salva’s original trilogy, and is intended as a reboot for the franchise. Sadly, no Justin Long, but this new movie will star Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Peter Brooke, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Dread Central's New Podcast 'Jeepers Creepers Unseen' Unearths the Franchise's Controversial Past

Much like the Creeper itself, the Jeepers Creepers franchise won't stay dormant for long. With the upcoming reboot Jeepers Creepers: Reborn hitting theaters this week, Dread Central is rolling out their brand-new limited series podcast Jeepers Creepers Unseen, which will explore the controversy that's rooted in the franchise's history. With a fanbase divided on the separation of a creator and their art vs. accountability and what that looks like, Dread Central's Josh Korngut hosts the new podcast that aims to dig up that lurid past and put it all out on the table.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#The Doors#B2emo#Imperial
TheDailyBeast

It’s Time for Star Wars to Move on From the Jedi

When it comes to Star Wars, even the most casual viewer can tell you that the core of its story is about the balance of good and evil, light vs. dark side. When the balance shifts too far one way, the universe can throw itself into turmoil.Throughout the franchise’s 45-year history, the Jedi side has always been seen as the good side—the correct one. While the Sith are certainly evil, lead a fascist regime, and are definitively the bad guys, positioning the Jedi as the story’s sole heroes overlook their pretty big faults. It diminishes the fact that they had...
MOVIES
Decider.com

When Will ‘Blonde’ Arrive on Netflix? Ana de Armas’ Marilyn Monroe Movie ‘Blonde’ Release Date Info

The complicated life of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe is explored in Andrew Dominik’s hotly anticipated new film Blonde. Based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons. The film originally made headlines after earning Netflix’s first NC-17 rating, and while reviews have been mixed critics have praised Ana de Armas’ bravura performance.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Star Wars
Country
Vietnam
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
The Independent

Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching

Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Despite the title, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling has created quite a few worries, darling, over the past few weeks. From Harry Styles maybe-but-probably-not spitting on Chris Pine to the “Miss Flo” debacle, this new thriller has been keeping movie fans entertained long before it actually released. But now you can finally watch the actual film, because Don’t Worry Darling opens in theaters nationwide this weekend.
MOVIES
Decider.com

‘Andor’s’ Timm Is the Worst — And Hottest — Boyfriend in the Galaxy

Andor isn’t your regular Star Wars show. It’s more mature than anything we’ve seen in a galaxy far, far away. People actually have sex on this show — offscreen, but still, sex! The first scene takes place in a brothel, and it’s explicitly called a brothel too and not, like, a “night den” or “pleasure dock” or an “Ithorian massage resort” or something. The show’s doing more with complex human intimacy than anything else in the franchise, and that’s not all! Andor gives the franchise its very first bad boyfriend. His name is Timm Karlo (James McArdle) and he is the absolute worst.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Lou’ on Netflix, in Which Allison Janney Gets Grim and Grizzled for a Survivalist Suspense-Thriller

Now on Netflix, Lou sees Allison Janney get her The Old Man on. She plays a dog owner and former CIA agent who finds herself in a circumstance that ends her quiet life of seclusion and compels her to once again kick some ass – and you just want her to find Jeff Bridges on whatever dating app retired government spies with considerable hand-to-hand skills and checkered pasts use so they can meet and hang out at the dog park, and maybe have a nice chat over pie and coffee afterward. Seems like it would be psychologically productive. The movie boasts J.J. Abrams as a producer, and is directed by Anna Foerster, a longtime collaborator with Roland Emmerich, who thankfully with her second directorial effort (the first: Underworld: Blood Wars) shows little influence from the disaster-movie master in crafting a fairly small-scale action-suspense story. And you know what? It ain’t half bad.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Dahmer’ May Be One of the Most Accurate True Crime Dramatizations Brought to Television

There’s a good reason why so many people flinched when it was announced that Netflix would be releasing Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. All art mediums have been guilty of sensationalizing true crime, but television has been an especially atrocious repeat offender. Yet Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Monster never commits the sin of glorifying Jeffrey Dahmer. By prioritizing accuracy and always centering the victims’ stories above Dahmer’s, Monster has captured a deeper truth about this case. This was never a story about a criminal mastermind who fooled the world. It was one about a disturbed man who...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

House of the Dragon viewers reminded of scheming Game of Thrones character as new villain emerges in episode 6

House of the Dragon viewers were reminded of a certainGame of Thrones character in the prequel’s latest episode.Sunday night’s (25 September) episode of the spin-off series moved the story on in rapid fashion, jumping forward 10 years in time.Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke officially succeeded Milly Alcock and Emily Carey as Princess Rhaenyra and Queen Alicent respectively, and the episode revealed that, in the space of a decade, the former friends’ relationship has completely eroded.If there was any chance of them ever reaching a truce, though, Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) shot it down in chilling fashion. *Spoilers follow –...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Jennifer Lopez's Netflix assassin thriller The Mother

Jennifer Lopez means business in the first teaser trailer for upcoming Netflix action-thriller The Mother. Directed by Mulan's Niki Caro, the movie sees Lopez's assassin come out of hiding to protect the daughter she gave up years before and soon, both of them are on the run from dangerous men.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

39K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy