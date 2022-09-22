ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Alexis Neiers Rips “Lazy” ‘Bling Ring,’ Despite Never Seeing Sofia Coppola’s 2013 Film

By Greta Bjornson
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L8N3A_0i6EmFKL00

Alexis Haines, née Neiers, the outspoken subject of The Bling Ring, blasted director Sofia Coppola for her 2013 film depicting the glamorous criminal pursuits of Los Angeles teens. Haines, who is telling her own story in Netflix‘s true crime series The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist, ripped Coppola for “lazy” storytelling in The Bling Ring, a fictionalized account of the theft Haines and her friends carried out between 2008 and 2009.

In a Wednesday (Sept. 21) interview with Entertainment Weekly, Haines complained Coppola’s film didn’t look deep enough into the “complexities” of her story, which was told partly through Emma Watson‘s Bling Ring character, Nicki.

“That’s the thing that’s so frustrating when you have someone that’s as brilliant as Sofia Coppola and as wonderful an actor as Emma Watson working on a movie together,” Haines said. “You have this opportunity to do something really great and to dig deeper and to look at the complexities, but it’s just lazy.”

Despite her harsh take, Haines actually hasn’t watched Coppola’s film in full. She told EW, “I’m a busy mom of two kids. If I’m gonna sit down for two hours, it’s not gonna be to watch The Bling Ring,” but added that she saw segments while working on Netflix’s Hollywood Heist series.

“When I was filming this documentary, they had me watch bits and pieces of the movie and asked me my opinion on it,” she explained.

The Netflix series — which features interviews with herself and fellow Bling Ring subject Nick Prugo, plus figures like Audrina Patridge and blogger Perez Hilton — provides deeper context, Haines told EW.

“I think the docuseries is so great because in the media reporting up until very recently there wasn’t really a space for the nuance and the complexity of what happened in the crime,” Haines told the outlet. “The story became sensationalized and there wasn’t space to talk about addiction and mental health. We still have a long way to go, but we’re so much farther than we were in 2010.”

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist is now streaming on Netflix.

SPONSORED STORIES

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

When Will ‘Blonde’ Arrive on Netflix? Ana de Armas’ Marilyn Monroe Movie ‘Blonde’ Release Date Info

The complicated life of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe is explored in Andrew Dominik’s hotly anticipated new film Blonde. Based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons. The film originally made headlines after earning Netflix’s first NC-17 rating, and while reviews have been mixed critics have praised Ana de Armas’ bravura performance.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Where Was Netflix’s ‘Lou’ Filmed?

Allison Janney has officially entered her Liam Neeson era with Lou on Netflix, a new action thriller that began streaming on Friday. Directed by Anna Foerster, with a screenplay by Maggie Cohn and Jack Stanley, Lou stars Janney as the titular character, an ex-CIA agent living a quiet, remote life. Or at least, she was, until her neighbor, Hannah’s (Jurnee Smollett) daughter is kidnapped by her unstable father, and the two women team up to him track down. A huge storm prevents them from calling the police or going for help, but, thankfully, Lou has a particular set of skills acquired over a long career that will help her rescue this little girl on her own.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ Frequent Disappearances Caused a ‘Screaming Match’ With Florence Pugh on Don’t Worry Darling Set: Report

Don’t Worry Darling? Too late, we’re worried. Capping off the drama surrounding the September theatrical release of Don’t Worry Darling, a new report states that Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh got into in a “screaming match” while on set. The reason? Wilde’s frequent disappearances with co-star Harry Styles.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Lou’ on Netflix, in Which Allison Janney Gets Grim and Grizzled for a Survivalist Suspense-Thriller

Now on Netflix, Lou sees Allison Janney get her The Old Man on. She plays a dog owner and former CIA agent who finds herself in a circumstance that ends her quiet life of seclusion and compels her to once again kick some ass – and you just want her to find Jeff Bridges on whatever dating app retired government spies with considerable hand-to-hand skills and checkered pasts use so they can meet and hang out at the dog park, and maybe have a nice chat over pie and coffee afterward. Seems like it would be psychologically productive. The movie boasts J.J. Abrams as a producer, and is directed by Anna Foerster, a longtime collaborator with Roland Emmerich, who thankfully with her second directorial effort (the first: Underworld: Blood Wars) shows little influence from the disaster-movie master in crafting a fairly small-scale action-suspense story. And you know what? It ain’t half bad.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexis Neiers
Person
Audrina Patridge
Person
Perez Hilton
Person
Sofia Coppola
Person
Emma Watson
Decider.com

Tyler Perry’s ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ on Netflix Will Make You Cry Harder Than ‘The Notebook’

An epic, tragic romance is probably the last thing you’d expect from Tyler Perry, a filmmaker best known for donning a gray-haired wig, a stuffed bra, and a floral dress. But Perry’s latest film, A Jazzman’s Blues—which began streaming on Netflix today—is about as opposite from Madea as you could get. If you thought The Notebook made you teary, watch out. Tyler Perry is coming for Nicholas Sparks’s crown. An original script from Perry—the first screenplay he ever wrote, in fact, back in 1995—A Jazzman’s Blues is a sweeping love story set in the deep south in the 1930s and ’40s....
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Chris Pine Was A Last Minute No-Show on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Amid ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drama, So Kathy Griffin Filled in and Brought Spit Jokes with Her

Chris Pine was a “last-minute” no-show on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, but Kathy Griffin was on hand to save the day. The comedian, who was pulled-in to fill Pine’s spot on Wednesday (Sept. 21), joked about the actor’s absence, telling the audience Pine was skipping Kimmel’s show because he was afraid of talking about drama surrounding his new film, Don’t Worry Darling.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Molly Ringwald’s Role as Shari on ‘Dahmer’ Is Just The Beginning of Her Time in Ryan Murphy’s Universe

There are a countless number of stunning performances in Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. But there is one recurring character who has likely been making viewers pause. Yes, that is Molly Ringwald in Dahmer. And this is just the beginning of her time in Ryan Murphy’s extended universe. Consider this your guide to who exactly Ringwald is playing in this miniseries and where you can expect to see her next. Who Does Molly Ringwald Play in Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story? The former queen of ’80s comedies portrays Shari Dahmer, Jeffrey Dahmer’s stepmother. Lionel Dahmer (played by Richard Jenkins)...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#The Bling Ring#Film Star#Entertainment Weekly
TheDailyBeast

Meghan Did “Desperately Unhappy” Harry the “Greatest Kindness” by Getting Him Out of Royal Life

Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said.In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Johnny Wactor Records Heartfelt Message After Being Killed Off From ‘General Hospital’: “I Had No Idea You Guys Cared So Much About My Character”

Though it may be the end for General Hospital’s Brando Corbin (or maybe not, since we know soap operas like to resurrect characters pretty often), it’s just the beginning for the actor behind him, Johnny Wactor. In a heartfelt message posted to his Instagram just days after his character was killed off the show, Wactor showed gratitude to the fans and hinted at what’s next for him.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Decider.com

Is Jon Hamm’s ‘Confess, Fletch’ a Sequel?

It’s been 33 years since the last Fletch movie, and now the classic detective series is back in theaters with Confess, Fletch. With a new star, a new team, and three plus decades between the last movie and this one, though, you might be wondering: is Jon Hamm’s Confess, Fletch a sequel?
MOVIES
Decider.com

James Cameron Stressed About Potentially “Cringe-Worthy” ‘Avatar’ Re-Release in 4K

Even world famous directors get a little insecure sometimes. James Cameron, the creative force behind Titanic, The Terminator and Avatar, admitted he was worried about the visual quality of his 2009 sci-fi hit ahead of the release of its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. Cameron told Entertainment Weekly he was concerned about how Avatar — which was recently remastered — would compare to its successor, which is premiering over a decade later and benefits from the advances in technology with much sharper special effects. “I went into that screening worried that it was going to be a bit cringe-worthy relative to the new film,...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

39K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy