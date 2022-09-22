Theme park rides based on popular film franchises have become the norm. Most big new rides seem to have a connection to Marvel or DC or Harry Potter or even Jumanji. The Columbia Pictures Aquaverse has announced that it will open on October 11 this year with loads of rides based on popular films. The park in Thailand—located 20 minutes south of Pattaya—promises rides based on Ghostbusters, Jumanji, Bad Boys, Zombieland, The Emoji Movie, Surfs Up, and Hotel Transylvania, with even more planned for the future. (There's a Jumanji-themed park opening in the UK next year as well.)

