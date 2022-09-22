Read full article on original website
Buy This Massive 11.9L V8 With 1,357 HP and Harness the Might of the Sun
Bring a TrailerDouble-digit displacement is the perfect way to make huge power on pump gas.
The 2023 Décor Report: The Big Trends, Ideas, and Pieces Defining Design
One takeaway we’ve gotten from the past few years is to never underestimate the power of a good space. The difference between a good day and a mediocre day can be as small as the endorphins you get from a fanciful rug or a vivid coat of paint. But what makes a space truly sing? Of course, that answer relies partly on personal taste, but it also helps to look into the sea of interior trends for some guidance.
Meet the Ohio Farmer With a Sick Fleet of 6×6 Chevy Trucks
Bruce Bishop“All my daily drivers since 1997 have been 6x6, so this continues on,” he told us.
A Look Underneath the Base Ford Maverick Shows How Ford Can Sell It for Just $22.5K
Munro Live via YouTubeFord's smart use of modular parts helps it keep the tiny truck affordable.
A truck driver for a company used by Amazon was convicted of driving while high after he crashed into a ditch and was caught with a crack pipe, report says
Amazon has used trucking companies with unsafe driving scores that raised red flags at the Department of Transportation, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Ford Trademarks Megazilla Name Likely For New V8 Crate Engine
Usually, when an automaker files a trademark, its potential use is a bit of a mystery. That’s not the case with Ford’s recent trademark filling. On September 16, the Blue Oval filed one with the US Patent and Trademark Office for “Megazilla,” and it’s not the first time we have heard Ford use that name.
1970 Dodge Charger Sprayed Down After 30 Years Of Collecting Dust
The 1970 Dodge Charger is one of the most desirable American automobiles ever produced because of its incredible performance and outstanding styling, which set it apart from other Mopars. Being the last year of the charger's most iconic body style, along with the current design, it had some really great features that made it stand out to most enthusiasts. One of those features included the front grille, a far cry from those featured in 1968 and 1969. This virtually ensured that people could tell the difference between nearly every year of the second generation charger at a glance and helped solidify the vehicle in the minds of enthusiasts Across the Nation. As you'll soon see, this charger has had its life in many forms, but when it was found, it was in severe need of a wash. Thankfully that's exactly what it got.
Does the 2024 Ford Mustang Really Look Like a Chevy Camaro?
The forums are exploding with comparisons between the 2024 Mustang and Camaro. So let's take a look. The post Does the 2024 Ford Mustang Really Look Like a Chevy Camaro? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
The best urban electric bikes you can buy for under $1,000 right now
Here at Electrek, I’ve had the rough job of testing literally hundreds of electric bicycles over the past few years (ok fine, it’s super fun). I’ve seen everything from bargain basement models to several ultra high-end electric bikes with cutting-edge materials and advanced production processes. Sometimes the...
Tree Hugger
Holistic Tiny House Prototype Is Adapted for Cold Climates
Tiny homes have come a long way in the last decade, outgrowing their stylistic roots as somewhat charmingly rustic, gable-roofed affairs. We are now seeing a wide range of tiny house styles that range from being crisply modern, or to ones that magically transform their interiors, or are inspired by Scandinavian or mid-century modernist design. This evolutionary variety is heartening to see as tiny houses—and small space living in general—becomes more mainstream.
electrek.co
Bird Bike with 50-mile of range sees $800 discount to $1,500 in New Green Deals
Bird’s official e-bike is a solid way to get around town this fall. At $800 off its normal going rate, it’s now more affordable than ever before with a return to its all-time low. Delivering 50 miles of range and a 20 MPH top speed, you’ll also enjoy puncture-resistant tires out of the box and a digital LCD to keep tabs on speed, riding range, and more. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
2022 Detroit Auto Show: Ford and Buick dazzle with plans for the future
For the first time since 2019, the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) took place, and it was very different from previous years. After three lengthy years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 NAIAS in Detroit finally opened its doors to the media, business professionals, and the general public this week.
Coyote V8 Fans Will Love Ford Performance's Newest Part
The Ford Performance parts catalog is an impressive one and boasts just about every component you can think of for your restomod or any other aftermarket project. For instance, while the manual gearbox continues to fall out of favor, you can get yourself a five-speed manual Tremec gearbox from Ford. Those with a bit more cash to burn can even drop almost $30,000 on the 760-horsepower supercharged V8 engine found in the soon-to-be-gone Ford Mustang GT500.
A 44-year-old mom of 3 made $735,000 last year from a reselling business she launched using just the clothes in her closet
Mona Mejia, 44, earned $735,000 last year selling clothes and goods on social media. Her husband quit his job to help with her thriving business.
Win A Twin Supercharged 427 'Super Snake' Cobra By ERA
As a reader, you get more chances to win. Twin, as in double the fun, superchargers make this 427 "Super Snake" Cobra by ERA a bonkers roadster. Can you imagine owning one? What if you could bring one home for practically nothing? Does that dream sound too good to be true? It’s a reality as a Motorious reader; you get more entries to win this mind-blowing Twin Supercharged 427 "Super Snake" Cobra by ERA for a donation as little as $25! To sweeten the deal, you get more entries with donations as a thank you to our Motorious readers.
morningbrew.com
Ford doesn’t have enough blue oval name badges
Ford execs have had a tough week that is wrapping up with more bad news: Their trucks are naked. The automaker said yesterday it can’t get enough blue oval “Ford” name badges, which is delaying the delivery of some vehicles (mainly its Ford F-Series pickups), according to the Wall Street Journal.
What to Know About Interior Trim and Molding
About 10 years ago, I remodeled a stair landing in a small Cape Cod-style home. It was a space between two upstairs bedrooms on either end of the home. Though less than 100 square feet, it consisted of more than 80 pieces of trim and molding. There was beadboard (a type of paneling), baseboard, quarter-round, chair rail, rail cap, door casing and inset knee wall doors (small access doors). The job took several days, but the finished result was one of my favorite projects I’ve ever tackled.
Pound worth less than €0.92 at London bureau de change
The collapse in sterling since the chancellor’s mini Budget on Friday is already hitting travellers hard – with the pound buying less than a euro or dollar at international bureaux de change.Just before 8am on Monday morning, the Change Group office at London St Pancras International was selling €100 for £108.84 – valuing the pound at less than 92 euro cents.The station is the hub for Eurostar trains to Paris, Lille, Brussels and Amsterdam.Compared with pre-euro currencies, that rate is equivalent to 6.04 French francs for each pound.While other exchange providers are offering slightly better rates, the slump in the...
Charging some electric cars ‘nearing cost of petrol’ due to energy crisis, RAC warns
The cost of charging an electric car has surged due to soaring energy prices, prompting fears that drivers will avoid buying them. The RAC said charging an electric car using public charge points on a pay-as-you-go basis has risen by 42 per cent in just four months. It said electric car (EV) owners who use “rapid” public charging points were paying almost the same for electricity as they would for petrol per mile.The hike in price means drivers who only use the public network to charge vehicles pay around 18p per mile for electricity, compared to 19p a mile for...
Defense One
The U.S. Military Is Buying Electric Jet-ski Robots
Jet skis look great in spy movies, but for actual military use, they have some big drawbacks. They’re noisy gas-guzzlers and inconvenient aboard a warship, which must find a safe and secure place to store their fuel. The future of jet skis for elite SEAL teams looks and sounds different. On Thursday, the Defense Innovation Unit and electric jet ski maker T3MP3ST told Defense One that they have inked a deal to help the military experiment with electric jet skis that can be converted into autonomous drones.
