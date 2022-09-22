ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, WI

Mother of 2-year-old Taylor County boy killed by train gets two years of probation

By Karen Madden, Marshfield News-Herald
MEDFORD – A 31-year-old Taylor County woman charged with neglecting her 2-year-old son when he was hit by a train in 2021 was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation.

Natasha S. Bratland, of Lublin, pleaded no contest to neglecting a child resulting in death and two counts of child neglect as part of a plea agreement. Taylor County Circuit Judge Ann Knox-Bauer found Bratland guilty of the two misdemeanor charges. As part of an agreement, if Bratland complies with all rules, including those of child protective services, for three years, the felony charge will be dismissed.

According to the complaint:

» A man saw the 2-year-old boy walking around the railroad tracks on June 29, 2021, and tried to stop him. The man called for the boy to come to him, but the child ran away, according to the complaint. The man, who was in a wheelchair, didn't have a cellphone and was on his way home to call authorities when he heard the train screeching to a stop.

» Bratland's mother said a 10-year-old child had started taking the 2-year-old to another home in Lublin on a regular basis about two weeks before he was hit by the train. The older woman said she told Bratland she didn't like that the toddler was playing so near the railroad tracks by that home and didn't feel the 10-year-old was old enough to take care of the young boy.

» The afternoon he was killed, the 2-year-old had asked his mother if he could go back to the home where he had played with other children that morning, the one near the railroad tracks. Bratland said she put pants on the toddler, talked to the 10-year-old and the two children left together, according to the criminal complaint. Bratland said she stayed inside her home because her infant son had an ear infection. The train hit the 2-year-old shortly after 5 p.m.

» A neighbor reported the 2-year-old was in his yard about 18 minutes before the child was hit by a train, according to the complaint. The child asked if he could come up on the neighbor's porch, but the man was working on fishing lures, had hooks on the porch, was afraid the child would get hurt on a hook and told him no.

» A video taken by recording equipment on the train showed the 2-year-old boy running south on the railroad tracks, the same direction the train was going. The train was going 39 mph and the engineer gave the horn six separate blasts, according to the complaint. The video shows the train hitting the boy.

» Bratland's mother was coming home from grocery shopping when she saw the 10-year-old running down the road. The older child told her the 2-year-old boy was missing. The woman, who had seen emergency vehicles, got out of her car and ran between two homes, but police stopped her, according to the complaint.

» Another woman told officers she had seen the toddler in the middle of the street about a half-hour before he got hit by the train. She said she had seen the same child on the street multiple times before that day, according to the complaint.

