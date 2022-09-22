Read full article on original website
1 dead, 1 injured after crash on I-75 in Flint Township
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Flint Township Department responded to a vehicle crash that left one dead and another injured in Flint Township. According to Lt. Vanlente, the crash happened on southbound I-75 at the Corunna Road exit just before 5:00 p.m. on September 24, 2022. Investigators say a black...
Sheriff's Office: Woman survives crash after being thrown from back window
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman was hospitalized after she was involved in a single vehicle that led to her being ejected from the back window, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Pierce and...
Flint Police need your help locating missing man
FLINT, Mich - Flint Police need your help locating 60-year-old Jefferie Tyron Williams. Williams was last seen on September 20th, 2022 around 3:30 pm in the 900 block of E. Court St. Police believe he is suffering from dementia and possibly bipolar disorder. Please contact Officer Hughley at 810-237-6821 or...
Right to Life volunteer shot, Michigan State Police investigate
LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — A volunteer for an anti-abortion group was shot following an argument while canvassing door-to-door about the November ballot initiative to enshrine abortion rights in Michigan, police said. The 83-year-old woman, a Right to Life volunteer, was shot in the back and shoulder while passing out...
Juvenile brings gun to Mt. Pleasant High School football game, according to police
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) Youth Services Unit arrested a 17-year-old juvenile after bringing a gun to the Mount Pleasant High School football game Friday. On September 23, around 7:00 p.m., Mount Pleasant Public Schools Administrator informed MPPD that a juvenile spectator may have a...
Police respond to threat at Alma High School
ALMA, Mich. - According to the Alma Police Department, an anonymous tip was provided through OK2Say regarding a threat to school safety at Alma High School. Authorities say the alleged threat took place on Thursday, September 22, 2022. New links: Sheriff's Office: Woman survives crash after being thrown from back...
Injury crash on I-75 in Genesee County
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation is reporting a crash with injuries on southbound I-75 at the Corunna Road exit. We are working to learn new information and will update this story when we confirm new details.
Kids gets hand on experience in Flint with first responder vehicles
FLINT, Mich - Today was the ninth annual Touch a truck at the University of Michigan Flint. Kids were able to get their hands on different first responder vehicles and enjoy free hot dogs, a bounce house, and other activities. "Today's atmosphere, I think it's extra important to bring the...
Hundreds of people visit apple orchard in Fenton
FENTON, Mich. - Sunday, hundreds of people visited Spicer’s apple orchard near Fenton, including our Mid-Michigan NOW crew. New links: 1 dead, 1 injured after crash on I-75 in Flint Township. With only a few official days of fall left, families took time picking out pumpkins, taking photos, and...
51st Annual Freedom Banquet held in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. - The NAACP Saginaw Branch held its 51st annual Freedom Fund Banquet Sunday. The event honored several young men and women who are doing good in the community and raised money to fund the Saginaw NAACP chapter. New links: 1 dead, 1 injured after crash on I-75 in...
Annual Community Outreach Car and Bike show held in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. - The Saginaw American Legion Post 4-39 held its annual Community Outreach Car and Bike show Sunday. The event is put on to raise money for Make-A-Wish, while also offering the community a glimpse of what the American Legion has to offer potential new members. 2nd Vice President,...
Special Needs Superhero Summit
FLINT, Mich - The 1st annual Superhero Summit hosted by rare genetics in place in Flint on Monday. To spread awareness and share resources with special needs families The Bearymans organized the event to help educate people on encephaloceles, a genetic condition their son was diagnosed with. They say there...
Event in Flint highlights suicide awareness month
FLINT, Mich - September is suicide awareness month. Saturday evening, the National Alliance on Mental Illness brought the community event "illuminate" to downtown Flint. This event was created to bring awareness to mental illness and suicide, provide resources to those seeking extra help and raise funds to provide support services to individuals affected by suicide.
Dinner under the lights for a good cause in Flint
FLINT, Mich - People were able to enjoy dinner under the lights in Flint on Saturday. The upscale dining experience happened under the lights in Buckham Alley. The event raised money to help continue to pay for improvements in the alleys, to keep the lights operating, and to support the exciting programming that makes Buckham and Brush Alleys exciting places in Downtown Flint says the group the Friends of the Alley.
U-M Flint homecoming parade
FLINT, Mich - The rain didn't stop students and staff at the University of Michigan flint from celebrating homecoming. This is a look at the homecoming parade that took place earlier today. Also happening today was a Michigan football watch party at the William S. White building and Harding Mott...
Gas prices going above $4 at some stations in Mid-Michigan
FLINT, Mich - Gas prices are on the rise in Mid-Michigan. Mid-Michigan NOW's Dave Bondy captured a picture of a gallon of regular in Birch run at $4.19 a gallon. Patrick DeHahn from GasBuddy.com says the rise is due to a refinery fire at a facility in Oregon, Ohio earlier this week.
Church in Grand Blanc giving away free winter accessories
GRAND BLANC, Mich.----Winter is approaching fast and St. Christopher's Episcopal Church in Grand Blanc is making sure everyone in the community stays warm this winter. They have started the churches first free family clothing closet, which is open to the community every Saturday, through the whole month of December. Collen...
Kettering University opens new $63 million learning commons on Flint campus
FLINT, Mich. – Friday, Kettering University opened its new Learning Commons, a $63 million, 105,000-square-foot building designed to facilitate optimum collaboration and transform the social and academic life of students and faculty. “We see the Learning Commons as a revolution in how universities conceptualize space, how they fashion space...
Michigan State football blasted at home by Minnesota
EAST LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan State football team allowed over 500 yards of offense and could not dig out of an early hole as the Spartans fell to Minnesota 34-7 Saturday afternoon at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans fall to 2-2 on the season as they'll love for bette results...
Halloween Craft Market coming to Flint Farmer's Market
FLINT, Mich. — Flint Handmade will be hosting their Halloween Craft Market Saturday at Flint Farmer's Market. On September 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Halloween Craft Market will feature 20 local artisans with unique, modern products such as:. Home decor. Vintage-inspired jewelry. Hand-poured candles. Natural bath...
