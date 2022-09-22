ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
abc7amarillo.com

Shooting at V&M Discount sends victim to hospital

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking into a shooting Friday that sent a person to the hospital. Just before noon, police went to the V&M Discount store at SW 10th and Adams on a shots fired report. On the way, police found out a person was being...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. On Monday, Sept. 26, Xcel Energy will cut power to the intersection of 45th Avenue at I-27. Stop signs will be in place in all directions along with flaggers for traffic control until service is restored. Drivers should expect delays and should find alternate routes between 10 and 11 a.m.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Police investigating 'suspicious death' at home near 34th and Georgia

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating a "suspicious death' Friday morning, according to a department spokesperson. Patrol units and the crime scene investigations van were spotted outside a home on the 3000 block of Mockingbird, just northwest of 34th and Georgia in Amarillo. ABC 7 crews spotted...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Wanted man attacked clerk at Amarillo convenience store, say police

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is on the lookout for a man they said attacked a convenience store clerk last week. In a Facebook post, police said they went to a convenience store in the 3600 block of S. Washington on a reported assault. Reportedly, a man...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Saturday Weekend Edition, 6:00 p.m., 9/24

VIDEO: Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help to try and identify a man involved in an assault. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: APD: 1 person injured today in shooting at Amarillo convenience store.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

100 Club Responds To Fairground Shooting Victims

Amarillo’s 100 Club put on a quick response to the Monday night Tri-State Fair shooting. Director Suzanne Talley received calls until 3:00 a.m., Tuesday morning letting her know of the shooting incident. 100 Club Board members were able to respond later Tuesday morning, giving the injured off-duty sheriff’s deputy...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Rollover#I 40 Avondale
KFDA

Off-duty Potter County Deputy wounded in shooting at Tri-State Fair identified

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Deputies who were working off-duty at the Tri-State Fair were involved in a shooting Monday evening. According to the Potter County officials, on Sept. 19, at around 11 p.m., a man opened fired on officials, wounding Deputy William Snyder and an off-duty firefighter who was also working at the fair as well as a bystander.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Man Who Crashed Car Through BSA Gets His Day In Court

It was one of the wild stories back in May here in Amarillo. You remember it right? The one where the man who had a car full of drugs slammed into the front doors of BSA with his car, then got out and walked into the lobby with a gun. If you forgot, you can catch up here.
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Deputies kill gunman at Tri-State Fair & Rodeo after 3 people shot

AMARILLO - A gunman shot three people, including two first responders, at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo before he was shot and wounded by sheriff's deputies, authorities said.Just before 11 p.m. Monday, a man opened fire on Potter County deputies working off-duty at the fair, Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas said.Thomas said the "male suspect opened fire on the deputies, striking a deputy and an off-duty firefighter, also working at the fair, and a bystander." Deputies returned fire, wounding the suspect.The deputy, firefighter and bystander were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said. The gunman was taken to the hospital with injuries that were described as life-threatening.Thomas did not identify any of the victims or the suspect. He did not offer a motive for the shooting, which is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.Amarillo is about 365 miles northwest of Dallas.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Ever Wonder Why A Storm Splits In Two Over Amarillo? Here’s Why.

It's one of those crazy mysteries of Amarillo. A nice storm starts to form, we get a bunch of alerts telling us to watch out for severe weather in the area, then nothing. The storm that looked like it was going to give us a show just disappears with nothing more than a little spittle of rain on top of us. We find ourselves let down, wanting to see some of that driving rain.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

What Do Amarillo’s Elected Officials Think Of Mary Jane?

I'm sure you've always wondered how our elected officials feel about marijuana. It's the kind of burning question that keeps you up at night, believe me, I know. Okay maybe I'm being a little sarcastic.. But what if I told you that I found myself wondering that exact thing and threw myself down the political rabbit hole. I found out quite a bit about the politicians we've elected and their stance on both recreational and medical use of cannabis--it's oddly fascinating.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Tri-State Fair & Rodeo puts on ‘Tough enough to wear pink night’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tri-State Fair & Rodeo will hold their tough enough to wear pink night this weekend. Panhandle Breast Health in partnership with the Tri-State Fair and Rodeo will host tough enough to wear pink night. Those who attend the event are encouraged to wear pink in...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy