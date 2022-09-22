Read full article on original website
Related
KFDA
APD: 1 person injured today in shooting at Amarillo convenience store
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police said one person was injured in a shooting today at a convenience store in north Amarillo. Amarillo Police Department Sgt. Carla Burr said about 11:59 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a shots fired call at the V&M Discount, located at 1000 S.W. 10th Ave.
abc7amarillo.com
Shooting at V&M Discount sends victim to hospital
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking into a shooting Friday that sent a person to the hospital. Just before noon, police went to the V&M Discount store at SW 10th and Adams on a shots fired report. On the way, police found out a person was being...
KFDA
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. On Monday, Sept. 26, Xcel Energy will cut power to the intersection of 45th Avenue at I-27. Stop signs will be in place in all directions along with flaggers for traffic control until service is restored. Drivers should expect delays and should find alternate routes between 10 and 11 a.m.
abc7amarillo.com
Police investigating 'suspicious death' at home near 34th and Georgia
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating a "suspicious death' Friday morning, according to a department spokesperson. Patrol units and the crime scene investigations van were spotted outside a home on the 3000 block of Mockingbird, just northwest of 34th and Georgia in Amarillo. ABC 7 crews spotted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc7amarillo.com
Wanted man attacked clerk at Amarillo convenience store, say police
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is on the lookout for a man they said attacked a convenience store clerk last week. In a Facebook post, police said they went to a convenience store in the 3600 block of S. Washington on a reported assault. Reportedly, a man...
KFDA
Saturday Weekend Edition, 6:00 p.m., 9/24
VIDEO: Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help to try and identify a man involved in an assault. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: APD: 1 person injured today in shooting at Amarillo convenience store.
abc7amarillo.com
Family of homeless man killed by hit & run driver searched for him for years
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The family of a homeless man who was killed by a hit and run driver said they had searched for him for years. Lloyd Gene McMaster was killed Aug. 27 at the intersection of Georgia and I-40 in Amarillo. It took a few weeks, but...
kgncnewsnow.com
100 Club Responds To Fairground Shooting Victims
Amarillo’s 100 Club put on a quick response to the Monday night Tri-State Fair shooting. Director Suzanne Talley received calls until 3:00 a.m., Tuesday morning letting her know of the shooting incident. 100 Club Board members were able to respond later Tuesday morning, giving the injured off-duty sheriff’s deputy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFDA
Off-duty Potter County Deputy wounded in shooting at Tri-State Fair identified
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Deputies who were working off-duty at the Tri-State Fair were involved in a shooting Monday evening. According to the Potter County officials, on Sept. 19, at around 11 p.m., a man opened fired on officials, wounding Deputy William Snyder and an off-duty firefighter who was also working at the fair as well as a bystander.
Last day to attend, 2022 Amarillo Tri-State Fair
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Tri-State Fair (ATSF) officials announced that today is not only the fair’s last day but is also “Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night” Saturday, Sept. 24. According to an ATSF Facebook post, guests are encouraged to wear pink in support of breast cancer prevention. Officials said the fair will be […]
Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair before being shot by deputies
AMARILLO, Texas — A gunman shot three people, including two first responders, at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Texas before he was shot and wounded by sheriff’s deputies, authorities said. Just before 11 p.m. local time Monday (12 a.m. ET Tuesday), a man opened fire on Potter...
Man Who Crashed Car Through BSA Gets His Day In Court
It was one of the wild stories back in May here in Amarillo. You remember it right? The one where the man who had a car full of drugs slammed into the front doors of BSA with his car, then got out and walked into the lobby with a gun. If you forgot, you can catch up here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deputies kill gunman at Tri-State Fair & Rodeo after 3 people shot
AMARILLO - A gunman shot three people, including two first responders, at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo before he was shot and wounded by sheriff's deputies, authorities said.Just before 11 p.m. Monday, a man opened fire on Potter County deputies working off-duty at the fair, Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas said.Thomas said the "male suspect opened fire on the deputies, striking a deputy and an off-duty firefighter, also working at the fair, and a bystander." Deputies returned fire, wounding the suspect.The deputy, firefighter and bystander were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said. The gunman was taken to the hospital with injuries that were described as life-threatening.Thomas did not identify any of the victims or the suspect. He did not offer a motive for the shooting, which is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.Amarillo is about 365 miles northwest of Dallas.
Ever Wonder Why A Storm Splits In Two Over Amarillo? Here’s Why.
It's one of those crazy mysteries of Amarillo. A nice storm starts to form, we get a bunch of alerts telling us to watch out for severe weather in the area, then nothing. The storm that looked like it was going to give us a show just disappears with nothing more than a little spittle of rain on top of us. We find ourselves let down, wanting to see some of that driving rain.
Downtown Amarillo Growing Again With New Restaurant
Amarillo is pretty much known for one thing. We have some great food. It amazes me how difficult it can be to pick a place to eat because we have a lot of choices. There is absolutely nothing wrong with choices at all. I am thrilled that Amarillo loves to...
Amarillo’s New Terrifying Haunt Is In A 6000sqft Warehouse
It may have taken six years, but Amarillo's newest haunted house is set to give you all the thrills you crave in 2022. In case you haven't heard yet, the newest haunted attraction in town is located on West Sundown Lane, which is eerily appropriate. The Haunt At Sundown is...
What Do Amarillo’s Elected Officials Think Of Mary Jane?
I'm sure you've always wondered how our elected officials feel about marijuana. It's the kind of burning question that keeps you up at night, believe me, I know. Okay maybe I'm being a little sarcastic.. But what if I told you that I found myself wondering that exact thing and threw myself down the political rabbit hole. I found out quite a bit about the politicians we've elected and their stance on both recreational and medical use of cannabis--it's oddly fascinating.
Have You Noticed It’s Been Chaos In The Texas Panhandle?
Has everyone in the greater Amarillo area lost their everloving minds?. I've found myself saying this to myself several times a day here recently. It seems like everyone around here has gotten their wires slightly crossed, with disastrous results for some. In case you haven't noticed, there's been a sudden...
KFDA
Tri-State Fair & Rodeo puts on ‘Tough enough to wear pink night’
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tri-State Fair & Rodeo will hold their tough enough to wear pink night this weekend. Panhandle Breast Health in partnership with the Tri-State Fair and Rodeo will host tough enough to wear pink night. Those who attend the event are encouraged to wear pink in...
KFDA
Amarillo police: 3 teens arrested and charged for involvement of deadly shooting near north Grand Street
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested three teenagers after a deadly shooting near north Grand Street Wednesday evening. Police have arrested 18-year-old Kezabien Mayes, 19-year-old Javonne Mayes and have charged them with murder. Javonne Mayes has a recommended bond of $400,000. A 14-year-old girl has also been arrested...
Comments / 0