Fremont County road projects announced
(Sidney) -- Road projects present and future are on the Fremont County Secondary Road Department's docket. County Engineer Dan Davis tells KMA News that County Road J-36 or 220th Street will be closed between 230th and 240th Street Monday between 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. to allow contractors to make wood piling repairs.
Sharon "Sherry" Perkins, 81, Randolph, IA
Randolph Fire & Rescue, Randolph Depot Museum, or Fremont Co. Historical Society. Condolences to her family may be shared on her tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/649055/sherry-perkins/
Motorcyclist dies in SW Iowa crash with farm tractor
A Mills County man was killed in a collision near Avoca in western Iowa’s Shelby County last night. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by 33-year-old Timothy Steve McFarland, of Emerson, was traveling north on Highway 59 at around 8:19-p.m., when a 2005 International tractor pulled out from a farm drive at 525 Highway 59.
Atlantic Man Strikes House with a Stolen Pickup
(Atlantic) An Atlantic man faces charges after striking a residence with a stolen pickup. At 2:18 a.m. on Sunday, Cass County Communications dispatched the Atlantic Police Department to a motor vehicle accident at 1612 Oak Street in Atlantic. When officers arrived, they found a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado had struck the house at that address.
Curtis Lee Mattox, 39, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:PendingName:Curtis Lee MattoxPronunciation: Age:39From:Shenandoah, IowaPrevious: Day…
Joyce Kelley, 88 of Red Oak, Iowa formerly of Hastings, Iowa
Visitation Location:Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center, Malvern, Iowa. Visitation Start:1:00 p.m. Cemetery:Private Burial in the Hastings Cemetery, Hastings, Iowa. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
Emerson man killed in motorcycle, tractor collision
(Avoca) -- An Emerson man was killed in a Shelby County collision Thursday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says 33-year-old Timothy Steve McFarland was killed when his 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle collided with a 2005 International tractor driven by 49-year-old Robert Arkfeld Jr of Manilla at 325 U.S. Highway 59 near Avoca. Authorities say McFarland was northbound on Highway 59 around 8:20 p.m. when Arkfeld, Jr attempted to pull out of a farm drive and turn south onto Highway 59. The Patrol says McFarland was unable to stop and collided with the front of the tractor, and sustained injuries that were not survivable. McFarland was pronounced dead at the scene. Arkfeld, Jr was uninjured.
Known Bloods street gang member arrested in Iowa
A federal fugitive is in Webster County Jail after being wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation based out of Omaha, Nebraska. Cameron D. Carodine is known as a Bloods criminal street gang member. Law enforcement located Carodine at a residence in Fort Dodge, but when police went...
Rural Iowa nursing home closing due to increasing operating costs, staff shortages
FONTANELLE, Iowa — A notice went out to families on Wednesday saying the Good Samaritan Society nursing home in Fontanelle would be closing on Nov. 19. The closure is due to multiple challenges seen by the facility like hiring more staff, low resident numbers and complications due to COVID-19.
Mary Bruce, 98 of Hastings, Iowa
Memorials:Emerson Volunteer Fire and Rescue or Malvern Volunteer Fire Department.
Omaha Fugitive Found In Fort Dodge, Iowa
(Webster County, IA) -- A fugitive from Omaha has been arrested in northern Iowa. Police found Cameron D. Carodine at a Fort Dodge, Iowa home yesterday (Wednesday). Carodine is a known street gang member wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation in Omaha. The Sheriff's Office says he jumped out of a second story window and tried to run from deputies and U-S Marshals caught him.
Geography with Goudge: High School Football Participation, 2022
(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map. There are nearly one million high school football players and over 15,000 programs spread throughout the United States. This makes for the average squad size to be close to 66 players. This ranges from a high of 114 in Texas to a low of 15 in DC. Missouri averages 54 players per squad while Iowa has nearly 50 per squad. When mapped by state the Midwest and South have the highest number of participants per population. This pattern is most likely impacted by population density and settlement patterns.
KMAland Class 3A Week 5 (9/23): Hayes goes for 400+ in another Creston win
(KMAland) -- Creston’s Hayes posted 400+ rushing yards in another win to lead the Panthers while Harlan, Heelan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton were also winners in Class 3A. Heelan's Jon LaFleur nabbed his first win as head coach. Other Class 3A District 1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 28 Sioux Center 6. Carroll...
Broadcast journalist Murphy joins Creston Hall of Fame
(Creston) -- From reading announcements over the middle school intercom, a KMAland native grew into an Emmy-winning TV news reporter/anchor. Now, Tiffany Murphy has another honor to add to her illustrious career, as she was inducted Friday morning into the Creston High School Hall of Fame. A 2005 Creston High graduate, Murphy currently serves as an evening anchor at WLNE ABC 6 in Providence, Rhode Island. In an interview with KMA News, Murphy traced her career back to her 8th grade year at Burton R. Jones Middle School in Creston, when she read announcements over the school intercom. That led to jobs in high school at radio stations in Creston and Osceola. Murphy tells KMA News her desire to be "in the know" prompted her to enter broadcast news.
Creston man arrested for OWI and other charges
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested Robert Michael Pilon Jr., 49, at his residence at 12:23 this morning for Operating While Under the Influence 1st Offence, Interference with Official Acts, and Obstruction of Emergency Communications. Pilon was taken to Union County Jail. Bail is set in the amount of $1,600 cash or approved surety.
Talking With Tom (Week 5): East Mills & Atlantic
(KMAland) -- Former Griswold football coach and long-time KMA Sports reporter Tom Moore made stops in Malvern and Atlantic this week. The ole ball coach spoke with East Mills co-head coaches Claude Lang & Kevin Schafer and Atlantic's Joe Brummer. East Mills travels to Tabor to face Fremont-Mills on the...
KMAland XC (9/24): Glenwood sweeps team titles in Harlan, Sonderman, Eichhorn also win
(KMAland) -- Glenwood swept team championships in Harlan while Lindsey Sonderman and Ethan Eichhorn took individual titles & Riley Blay and the Maryville teams ran in Columbia on Saturday. Cyclone Invitational (at Harlan) The Glenwood teams swept their way to championships in Harlan while Lindsey Sonderman defended her home course...
KMA Sports (Football): Fremont-Mills 44 East Mills 25
Big second half erases 10-point deficit, hands Fremont-Mills 13th straight win over East Mills. Fremont-Mills remained unbeaten in Class 8-Player District 9 and notched their 13th consecutive win over East Mills with 36 second-half points.
2022 Friday Night Football in KMAland -- Week 5
(KMAland) -- The football season is halfway home. KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.
Football Friday Picks (Week 5): Derek vs. Ryan vs. Trevor vs. Nick
(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports Football Friday Blog is back today with a twist. Ryan still leads the clubhouse after his 11-4 outing last week. Derek went 8-7 while Trevor and Nick had a rough go with 7-7 records. Here's how we fare through four weeks. Ryan: 44-16 (.733) Derek:...
