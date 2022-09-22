WMC hires Doc Holliday to succeed Jarvis Greer as sports director

Action News 5 will soon have a new sports director for the first time in decades – and it's a familiar face.

Marcus "Doc" Holliday announced on social media Thursday that he has been named sports director-in-waiting at television station WMC, set to take over for longtime sports director Jarvis Greer , who is retiring at the end of the year. Holliday – like Greer, a former Memphis Tigers football player – will be only the fourth sports director in the station's history. Jack Eaton held the position from 1956-91 and was succeeded by current AutoZone Liberty Bowl associate executive director Harold Graeter and Greer followed him.

Holliday, a Memphis native who attended Fairley High School and lives in Whitehaven, is no stranger to Mid-South sports fans. He accepted his first job in local TV at FOX13 in 1998. From 2011-20, he worked as a sports anchor and sports director at Local 24. Most recently, Holliday worked as director of broadcast operations at Rust College in Holly Springs, Miss., where he was general manager of the school's radio and TV stations.

Holliday is set to start at WMC on Thursday – doing "whatever Jarvis needs me to do" – and is in line to take over as sports director on Jan. 1.

“To me, this is the sports job, because Jarvis is the sports guy,” Holliday told The Commercial Appeal. “You don’t replace him. He’s literally irreplaceable. (But) I’ve just been thanking God over and over again, because I never envisioned myself in this position. A young man from inner city Memphis, whose mom died when he was 11, who grew up with friends that were drug dealers and murderers, and now here I am in this position. It’s humbling.”

Holliday's hire also marks a return to WMC. He said Greer gave him his first on-air experience, a news story on former Memphis defensive back Reggie Howard, who broke his neck during a game against UAB in 1999.

“I don’t feel overwhelmed by anything, but the responsibility of this position, I understand it,” he said. “It’s unlike any other job I’ve ever had. This is serious, because I’m from here, but also because Jarvis has set such a precedent. It's some big shoes and it carries a lot of weight.”

Following a successful four-year career as a running back for the Tigers from 1991-94, Holliday signed with the NFL's St. Louis Rams in 1996 and spent time with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League in 1997.

“I’m here to make Memphis proud, because I’m just a proud Memphis man,” said Holliday. “I want to be here. A lot of people have negative things to say about Memphis, but I’ve got a lot of positive things to say about Memphis. I'm gonna be me and have fun."

