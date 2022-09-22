Read full article on original website
Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities
On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
Could Michigan Beer Cost More Soon Thanks To An Extinct Volcano?
Michigan is known for our love of beers, and the large amount of craft breweries you can find in the state. We're also the home of Beer City, USA: Grand Rapids. But, what happens if the beer stops flowing in Beer City? That's a real possibility due to a recent nationwide shortage for one key ingredient.
Is That Legal? New West Michigan Online Store Is Selling Human Bones
A West Michigan woman has a very interesting online business that might have you doing a double take and asking "Is That Legal?" Maggie Fowler of West Michigan is the owner of Etsy store BonedAppetite and while the name at first might sound like something tasty to eat what she's selling might make some people's stomachs turn.
World’s Longest Timber Towered Suspension Bridge is in Michigan
Are you ready to see something absolutely spectacular? Skybridge Michigan, the world's longest timber towered suspension bridge opens to the public on Saturday, October 15 at 10 a.m. Where is Skybridge Michigan located? None other than Boyne Mountain Resort. I can't wait to see this incredible bridge!. And trust me...
Local Group Meets for Lunch — and Leaves a $1,500 Tip!
It's been a monthly occurrence for most of 2022 and it is something we hope continues for a long time. A group of individuals get together for lunch and then leave their server with a very large tip!. It's called "Generosity Lunch" This is how it works: Everyone in the...
Michigan’s Native American Petroglyphs Are Believed to Be 300 to 1000 years old
I don't know about you, but when I hear the word "petroglyph" I think of ancient civilizations in Egypt or natives from the deserts out west-- not my own backyard of Michigan. Imagine my surprise when I learned that Michigan does in fact have a collection of historical petroglyphs and they're believed to be between 300 to 1000 years old!
The Largest Log Cabin in the World is in Michigan
It's been called “the largest log cabin in the world” but I wonder if it really is?. The place in question is Granot Loma, located on the shore of Lake Superior, sixteen miles northwest of Marquette. Now a National Historic Landmark, the story begins back in the 1800s....
Oh Dear: Michigan Driver Completely Unscathed as Deer Leaps Over His Car
A daredevil deer is on the loose in Michigan, caught on camera Thursday (9/22) jumping right over a car as it drove down a Michigan highway. The incident was captured on Trooper Anderson's dashcam video earlier this week. The Michigan State Police officer was patrolling near Lakeshore Drive in St. Joseph when a small herd of deer attempted to cross the road.
Did You Know There’s a Wizard Of Oz Festival in West Michigan?
There's no place like home... and our home here in West Michigan has a festival to celebrate the movie that made that line famous!. For almost a decade, the Wizard of Oz Festival has been held in downtown Ionia, Mich. It's returning in 2022, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1., with...
The Way You Pronounce This Word Is Annoying Your Yooper Friends
I'm a Michigan transplant. After spending almost a year here, I'm starting to feel like I'm finally starting to become somewhat of a real Michigander. And I can point to my hand to show my friends from back home where in the Mitten state I now live. But I learned...
Michigan is not the happiest place on earth according to this study
Would you classify our state of Michigan as one of the happiest states to live in throughout the entire country?. Well...sorry to break your bubble if you said yes. Unfortunately, Michigan is not the happiest state in the United States. It is not within the top 10 or 20 states either.
Mackinac Island’s Famous Brigadoon Rebuilt After Damaging Fire
How many times have you visited Mackinac Island? I personally love Mackinac Island and have been there over a dozen times. It is one of the most beautiful destinations in the state of Michigan. What's not to love? There's so much history and so much to learn while visiting the island, as well as their famous Mackinac Island fudge, horse drawn carriage rides, and so much more.
96 Years Ago: The 8-Hour Workday Comes to Michigan
Eight hours a day, five days a week, wash, rinse, repeat. The 40-hour work week might not be standard for everyone these days, but it is the definition of a standard work week. That concept was introduced by a famous Michigander 96 years ago on September 25, 1926. Who Do...
Michael Meyers Is Coming To Michigan In Time For Halloween Season
Fellow horror movie fanatics will likely agree with me that while we love everything spooky, scary and gory, we obviously have our favorite franchises. My favorite is a film based on a small town near where I'm from, Halloween. The film series follows character Michael Meyers as he stabs and...
Take a Look at Michigan’s Minimum Wage Over the Last 50 Years
Take a minute and see what the minimum wage in Michigan has been over the last 50 years. Currently, the federal minimum wage in the United States is $7.25 per hour, which has been in effect since July 24th, 2009. The minimum wage for tipped employees is $2.13 per hour on the condition that the hourly wage plus the tip income equals at least the minimum wage.
Michigan Woman Has Harsh Words for Brother Who Killed Their Mother
As Muhammad Altantawi was sentenced for killing his mother and staging her death in 2017, his sister shared harsh words in the Michigan courtroom where the sentencing took place. Nada Huranieh Found Dead Outside Her Home. The body of Nada Huranieh was found outside her Farmington Hills home in 2017....
The Voice Actress Who Did All Women’s Voices On MXC Is From Michigan
I know I'm not the only one who had a spark of joy every time Kenny Blankenship & Vic Romano would say the contestant about to participate in Most Extreme Elimination Challenge was from Michigan. The show MXC was a staple of the Spike TV Era and it's no coincidence that while watching the shows back, you notice there are quite a lot of contestants on the show that was introduced as being from Michigan. It turns out the actress that voiced all of the women characters in the show is actually from Michigan.
Michigan’s Cannibal Killer Pleads Guilty to Murder and Mutilation
Michigan's cannibal killer Mark David Latunski has pleaded guilty to open murder and mutilation of a body that included eating parts of his victim. What started as a hook-up on Grindr, unfortunately, turned into a grizzly act of violence and murder of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek, Michigan. Mark...
This Is It: All 23 Michigan Natives That Have Been on The Voice
There are a lot of reality competition shows that have stood the test of time. In my personal opinion, I believe NBC's The Voice. Here is a list of all of the talented individuals from Michigan that have been featured on the show. Sadie Bass - Team Gwen Stefani (Bath)
