Michigan State

The Largest Log Cabin in the World is in Michigan

It's been called “the largest log cabin in the world” but I wonder if it really is?. The place in question is Granot Loma, located on the shore of Lake Superior, sixteen miles northwest of Marquette. Now a National Historic Landmark, the story begins back in the 1800s....
Oh Dear: Michigan Driver Completely Unscathed as Deer Leaps Over His Car

A daredevil deer is on the loose in Michigan, caught on camera Thursday (9/22) jumping right over a car as it drove down a Michigan highway. The incident was captured on Trooper Anderson's dashcam video earlier this week. The Michigan State Police officer was patrolling near Lakeshore Drive in St. Joseph when a small herd of deer attempted to cross the road.
Mackinac Island's Famous Brigadoon Rebuilt After Damaging Fire

How many times have you visited Mackinac Island? I personally love Mackinac Island and have been there over a dozen times. It is one of the most beautiful destinations in the state of Michigan. What's not to love? There's so much history and so much to learn while visiting the island, as well as their famous Mackinac Island fudge, horse drawn carriage rides, and so much more.
96 Years Ago: The 8-Hour Workday Comes to Michigan

Eight hours a day, five days a week, wash, rinse, repeat. The 40-hour work week might not be standard for everyone these days, but it is the definition of a standard work week. That concept was introduced by a famous Michigander 96 years ago on September 25, 1926. Who Do...
Take a Look at Michigan's Minimum Wage Over the Last 50 Years

Take a minute and see what the minimum wage in Michigan has been over the last 50 years. Currently, the federal minimum wage in the United States is $7.25 per hour, which has been in effect since July 24th, 2009. The minimum wage for tipped employees is $2.13 per hour on the condition that the hourly wage plus the tip income equals at least the minimum wage.
The Voice Actress Who Did All Women's Voices On MXC Is From Michigan

I know I'm not the only one who had a spark of joy every time Kenny Blankenship & Vic Romano would say the contestant about to participate in Most Extreme Elimination Challenge was from Michigan. The show MXC was a staple of the Spike TV Era and it's no coincidence that while watching the shows back, you notice there are quite a lot of contestants on the show that was introduced as being from Michigan. It turns out the actress that voiced all of the women characters in the show is actually from Michigan.
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan.

