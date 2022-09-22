Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Suspect in Avondale shooting believed victim played a role in uncle’s murder: JPSO
A New Orleans man charged with attempted second-degree murder in an Avondale shooting suspected that the victim in the case was partly responsible for his uncle’s murder two days earlier, according to authorities. Tyrone Huntley, 52, pleaded not guilty in the case Friday in Jefferson Parish Magistrate Court, according...
Louisiana Man Indicted for Gun and Drug Trafficking Offenses in Connection with Marijuana, Tramadol, and Tapentadol
Louisiana Man Indicted for Gun and Drug Trafficking Offenses in Connection with Marijuana, Tramadol, and Tapentadol. New Orleans, Louisiana – Lance Stevens, age 26, a resident of Gretna, Louisiana, was charged on September 22, 2022, in a six-count indictment for violations of the Federal Gun Control Act and the Federal Controlled Substances Act.
EBRSO: Woman arrested in connection with shooting
EAST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Saturday, Sept. 24, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Dasha Crump, 25, faces a charge of attempted 2nd-degree murder. Authorities said the shooting happened on Spike Ridge Avenue near Buck...
Three Louisiana Inmates Charged in Connection with September 16 Escape Through a Drainage Outlet
Three Louisiana Inmates Charged in Connection with September 16 Escape Through a Drainage Outlet. On September 23, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced further charges against three inmates implicated in a recent escape from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. Leroy Miles Jr., 23, was apprehended on Saturday after escaping. Investigators have also charged convicts Bricelon Martin, 26, and Jordan Beltz, 21, with helping Miles in his escape.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
L'Observateur
New Orleans Woman Sentenced for Conspiracy to Distribute Drugs
NEW ORLEANS, LA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on September 22, 2022, WYVONNE TYSON, age 35, of New Orleans, was sentenced by United States District Judge Eldon E. Fallon after previously pleading guilty to a drug offense. Specifically, TYSON pled guilty to one count of conspiracy...
L'Observateur
New Orleans Resident Sentenced to Probation for Laundering Drug Money
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that Judge Susie Morgan sentenced ANNICE FALKINS, age 35, of New Orleans, Louisiana, to (5) five years of probation, which includes (1) one year of home detention, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee for laundering money that was derived from the unlawful distribution of controlled substances, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1957.
lpso.net
Detectives Investigating Overnight Shooting Death in Raceland
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight in Raceland that left one man dead. Investigators identified the victim as Lorenzo Stuart, 37, of Lockport. At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2022, deputies responded to calls of shots fired in the area...
19-year-old sentenced for attacking a school teacher
NEW ORLEANS — A 19-year-old is behind bars after attacking a school teacher last year. October 6, 2021 police were called to Covington High School after reports of an attack on a school teacher by a student. A year later, 19-year-old Larrianna Jameese Jackson from Covington, pleaded guilty as charged to Second Degree Battery and Cruelty to the Infirmed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDSU
Covington teacher attacked in TikTok challenge outlines long-term injuries in statement to judge
COVINGTON, La. — A teacher who was viciously attacked by a student in St. Tammany Parish last year has revealed the long-term injuries she sustained in the attack. The teacher, who has not been named, gave a victim impact statement in court on Wednesday when the student accused of attacking her was sentenced.
NOPD makes fast arrest of shooting suspect
New Orleans Police Department’s Third District officers have arrested 25-year-old Marquis Cheneau for Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. The offense occurred this morning, shortly before 8:00 A.M.
WDSU
Teen armed robbery suspect found not guilty after victim says no one called him to testify at trial
NEW ORLEANS — An Uptown crime victim is furious. He said the suspect arrested, accused of robbing him at gunpoint, was found not guilty after no one showed up to testify against him. But this victim said he was never notified by the district attorney's office that the case...
L'Observateur
Jefferson Parish Man Indicted for Gun and Drug Trafficking Offenses
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – LANCE STEVENS, age 26, a resident of Gretna, Louisiana, was charged on September 22, 2022 in a six-count indictment for violations of the Federal Gun Control Act and the Federal Controlled Substances Act. STEVENS is charged in Count 1 with possession with intent to distribute...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L'Observateur
New Orleans Man Found Guilty of Drug and Weapons Violations
NEW ORLEANS, LA – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that DERRICK ESTES, age 42, of New Orleans, was found guilty as charged on September 21, 2022 after a two-day jury trial before U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey. The jury found ESTES guilty as charged as...
Two dead in Marrero shooting
Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says deputies found the wounded victims inside a car outside of a home when they arrived on scene. The victims pronounced dead at the scene.
WDSU
Caught on camera: Woman's gun stolen on Bourbon Street
NEW ORLEANS — On Thursday morning around 2 a.m., a security camera caught a man taking a woman's purse right out from under her. In the video, you can see the man crawling up to her without her ever turning around. The woman says she had her gun inside the purse and is fearful it could be used to commit crime in the city.
Victim walked until dying: deadly Marrero shooting
In Marrero last night a man was shot in the 6200 block of 4th street around 11pm. The Victim was able to make it to the 1300 block of Silver Lilly Lane before succumbing to his gunshot wounds.
Suspect in fatal Foster Farms stabbing still on the run
After a certain amount of time of good behavior, some inmates have the privilege to work in the real world, while still serving time
Man and woman shot dead in Marrero
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man and woman were killed in a double shooting that occurred in Marrero Saturday afternoon, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The JPSO media release said that deputies were dispatched to the 2600 area of Bay Adams Drive at around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday. They found a man and woman inside a vehicle, both with a gunshot wound.
NOPD working fourth shooting of the day
A violent weekend in the city of New Orleans continues as the New Orleans Police Department investigates the city’s fourth shooting in 24 hours.
wbrz.com
Sheriff: Man, 22, found shot to death inside vehicle in Ascension neighborhood Friday night
DARROW - Deputies are investigating after finding a 22-year-old man shot to death inside a vehicle in an Ascension neighborhood late Friday night. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a shooting on Neptune Drive in Darrow around 11:56 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim, later...
Comments / 0