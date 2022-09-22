ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Indicted for Gun and Drug Trafficking Offenses in Connection with Marijuana, Tramadol, and Tapentadol

Louisiana Man Indicted for Gun and Drug Trafficking Offenses in Connection with Marijuana, Tramadol, and Tapentadol. New Orleans, Louisiana – Lance Stevens, age 26, a resident of Gretna, Louisiana, was charged on September 22, 2022, in a six-count indictment for violations of the Federal Gun Control Act and the Federal Controlled Substances Act.
GRETNA, LA
WAFB

EBRSO: Woman arrested in connection with shooting

EAST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Saturday, Sept. 24, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Dasha Crump, 25, faces a charge of attempted 2nd-degree murder. Authorities said the shooting happened on Spike Ridge Avenue near Buck...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Louisiana Inmates Charged in Connection with September 16 Escape Through a Drainage Outlet

Three Louisiana Inmates Charged in Connection with September 16 Escape Through a Drainage Outlet. On September 23, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced further charges against three inmates implicated in a recent escape from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. Leroy Miles Jr., 23, was apprehended on Saturday after escaping. Investigators have also charged convicts Bricelon Martin, 26, and Jordan Beltz, 21, with helping Miles in his escape.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Covington, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Covington, LA
Crime & Safety
L'Observateur

New Orleans Woman Sentenced for Conspiracy to Distribute Drugs

NEW ORLEANS, LA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on September 22, 2022, WYVONNE TYSON, age 35, of New Orleans, was sentenced by United States District Judge Eldon E. Fallon after previously pleading guilty to a drug offense. Specifically, TYSON pled guilty to one count of conspiracy...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

New Orleans Resident Sentenced to Probation for Laundering Drug Money

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that Judge Susie Morgan sentenced ANNICE FALKINS, age 35, of New Orleans, Louisiana, to (5) five years of probation, which includes (1) one year of home detention, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee for laundering money that was derived from the unlawful distribution of controlled substances, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1957.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lpso.net

Detectives Investigating Overnight Shooting Death in Raceland

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight in Raceland that left one man dead. Investigators identified the victim as Lorenzo Stuart, 37, of Lockport. At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2022, deputies responded to calls of shots fired in the area...
RACELAND, LA
WWL

19-year-old sentenced for attacking a school teacher

NEW ORLEANS — A 19-year-old is behind bars after attacking a school teacher last year. October 6, 2021 police were called to Covington High School after reports of an attack on a school teacher by a student. A year later, 19-year-old Larrianna Jameese Jackson from Covington, pleaded guilty as charged to Second Degree Battery and Cruelty to the Infirmed.
COVINGTON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Covington High School
L'Observateur

Jefferson Parish Man Indicted for Gun and Drug Trafficking Offenses

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – LANCE STEVENS, age 26, a resident of Gretna, Louisiana, was charged on September 22, 2022 in a six-count indictment for violations of the Federal Gun Control Act and the Federal Controlled Substances Act. STEVENS is charged in Count 1 with possession with intent to distribute...
GRETNA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L'Observateur

New Orleans Man Found Guilty of Drug and Weapons Violations

NEW ORLEANS, LA – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that DERRICK ESTES, age 42, of New Orleans, was found guilty as charged on September 21, 2022 after a two-day jury trial before U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey. The jury found ESTES guilty as charged as...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Two dead in Marrero shooting

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says deputies found the wounded victims inside a car outside of a home when they arrived on scene. The victims pronounced dead at the scene.
MARRERO, LA
WDSU

Caught on camera: Woman's gun stolen on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS — On Thursday morning around 2 a.m., a security camera caught a man taking a woman's purse right out from under her. In the video, you can see the man crawling up to her without her ever turning around. The woman says she had her gun inside the purse and is fearful it could be used to commit crime in the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Man and woman shot dead in Marrero

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man and woman were killed in a double shooting that occurred in Marrero Saturday afternoon, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The JPSO media release said that deputies were dispatched to the 2600 area of Bay Adams Drive at around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday. They found a man and woman inside a vehicle, both with a gunshot wound.
MARRERO, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy