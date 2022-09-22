Read full article on original website
Related
phillyvoice.com
St. Joseph's University to restrict City Avenue through November for utility construction
Drivers can expect restrictions on City Avenue starting Thursday, Sept. 29, through Thursday, Nov. 10. St. Joseph's University is planning lane closures on northbound and southbound City Ave (U.S. 1) at the intersection with Cardinal Avenue in Philadelphia and Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, according to PennDOT. The restrictions will...
NBC Philadelphia
SEPTA Board Votes to Proceed with 70-Property Acquisition for King of Prussia Rail Line
SEPTA's board of directors voted on Thursday to move forward with the acquisition of 70 sites to make way for its proposed King of Prussia Rail Line project, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The 70 sites are located on or around the rail line's proposed path and would allow the...
SEPTA moving forward with KOP Rail project amid criticism
SEPTA said KOP Rail will connect the three largest employment hubs in the region: Center City, University City and King of Prussia, increasing access to jobs.
morethanthecurve.com
Offroad bikes and ATVs pass through Conshohockens in mass almost year to the day from last visit
Just after 7:00 p.m., a reader sent over two photos of what was described as “maybe 200” illegal motorbikes and ATVs crossing the Matsonford Bridge from West Conshohocken to Conshohocken. They crossed the bridge after hanging out in the Wawa parking lot in West Conshy. According to the witness, the police visited the Wawa and everyone left and went over the bridge. Police followed, but did not chase.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Distinction No Area Wants: Two Bucks County Routes Make List of Pa.’s Deadliest Roads
Driver caution is key on two Bucks County roads with statistical histories of fatal accidents. A MoneyGeek analysis of traffic data — specifically fatal accidents — has resulted in a statewide list of the deadliest roads in the commonwealth. Drivers in Bucks County, home to two of them, should be careful in general but especially during commutes involving them. Doug Milnes, a MoneyGeek Chartered Financial Analyst, mined the tragic data to alert drivers of the ongoing hazard.
NBC Philadelphia
Video: Northeast Philly Wawa Ransacked by Group of ‘100 Juveniles'
A group of about 100 people ransacked a Wawa convenience store in Northeast Philadelphia on Saturday night, and the crimes were recorded and posted on social media, police said. Philadelphia Police say they’re reviewing the video of juveniles breaking and stealing items inside the store on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson...
fox29.com
Motorcyclist ejected, killed after crashing into 3 vehicles in Port Richmond, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A 4-vehicle crash resulted in the death of a motorcyclist in Port Richmond on Saturday night. Police say the driver of the motorcycle was speeding when it rear-ended a vehicle at a red light near Allegheny Avenue and Janney Street just before 10 p.m. The motorcyclist then reportedly...
3 men commit smash-and-grab at gas station on the Boulevard, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say an axe, sledgehammer and crowbar were used to steal cash from machines in an early morning smash-and-grab. Three men believed to be in their 20s pulled up in a white Nissan Rogue to a Sunoco on Roosevelt Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.They escaped southbound on the Boulevard with an unknown amount of cash.No one was injured.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 dead in crash involving New Jersey Transit bus, car in Cherry Hill
Authorities said the crash involved a car and a New Jersey Transit bus. Westbound lanes of Route 70 were closed at Kings Highway while crews investigated.
Video: Group ransacks Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section on Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.CBS3 has reached out to Philadelphia police for more information on this incident, but have yet to hear back.
fox29.com
Philadelphia shootings: 4 dead, 20 shot including 2-year-old in deadly first fall weekend
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia may be cooling off from the summer heat, but gun violence is still on the rise with at least 20 people struck by gunfire in a string of shootings this weekend. The deadly shootings began late Friday night when a teen succumbed to his injuries in Kensington....
Pa. judge rules Chester can exit private parking meter contract
A private parking meter deal that gave the city of Chester some of the highest parking rates in the region is getting the axe. Now, city officials are trying to figure out what’s next.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 killed, 1 injured in separate overnight shootings in Philadelphia
Philadelphia's gun violence did not let up overnight.
Driver of deadly Mayfair hit-and-run cooperates with police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The driver connected to Mayfair's Friday night deadly hit-and-run is now cooperating with Philadelphia police. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday on Cottman Avenue.Officials say the driver struck the victim, a pedestrian, and hit another vehicle while driving away from the scene.The victim was found 150 feet or so from the intersection.Police have not released his identity.The investigation is ongoing.
28-year-old Pa. man killed in head-on crash on Route 222: Coroner
Route 222 in Maidencreek Township was closed for five hours after a fatal head-on crash Friday morning involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer, Berks County emergency officials said. Christopher Lee Rankin, 28, formerly of Boyertown, was pronounced dead at 8:58 a.m. by Berks County Deputy Coroner Terry Straka. Rankin...
At least 2 people dead after overnight Philly shootings
Two people are dead and two others are injured after separate overnight shootings across Philadelphia, including one on South Street following a fight.
PLANetizen
Is it a Rowhouse, or a Rowhome?
If you’re like me you’ve accidentally used the word “rowhouse” incorrectly in conversation with a resident of Philadelphia. Residents of Philadelphia takes great pride in their rowhouse, and for good reason. The city even launched a “Healthy Rowhouse Project” [pdf] in 2014 and published a rowhouse design manual in 2008 [pdf]. In Philadelphia, the distinctions regarding rowhouses matter, and the term is constantly at risk of conflation with a host of other terms, such as rowhome, townhome, townhouse, and brownstone.
fox29.com
Man, 41, injured in Southwest Philadelphia drive-by shooting, police say
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A 41-year-old man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Southwest Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 1600 block of South 51st Street Saturday afternoon, just after 1:30, according to officials. The 41-year-old victim was outside when someone in a silver sedan drove by and shot him.
billypenn.com
Senate race focuses on Philly; Impeachment hearings at Navy Yard; North Broad biz district? | Sunday roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. In one of the nation’s most closely watched Senate races, both candidates set their sights on Philadelphia. A week after his visit to 52nd Street, Democrat Fetterman finally held his first rally in the city that contributed 17% of the state’s votes for Biden, doubling down on support for clemency and reproductive freedom. Republican Oz hosted a panel in East Germantown — which Philly state Rep. Rabb surprised everyone by attending — where he expressed support for reducing the federal prison population, then stopped by Kensington to decry the rampant drug use there. [NPR/Billy Penn/Tribune$/Billy Penn/Inquirer$/KYW]
Man killed in Northeast Philly hit-and-run, thrown 'at least 100 feet,' police say
A man is dead in Northeast Philadelphia after police say he was hit by a car while crossing the street Friday. According to investigators, he was thrown “at least 100-150 feet.”
Comments / 2