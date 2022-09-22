ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just after 7:00 p.m., a reader sent over two photos of what was described as “maybe 200” illegal motorbikes and ATVs crossing the Matsonford Bridge from West Conshohocken to Conshohocken. They crossed the bridge after hanging out in the Wawa parking lot in West Conshy. According to the witness, the police visited the Wawa and everyone left and went over the bridge. Police followed, but did not chase.
