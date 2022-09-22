ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MLive

Masks advised in 7 Michigan counties this week, CDC says

Michigan has seven counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s down from 14 counties last week. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan gets $36.9M from feds for opioid crisis

Washington — The Biden administration has awarded Michigan nearly $36.9 million to support efforts to tackle the opioid crisis and help individuals in addiction recovery. The funding is intended to help states boost access to treatment for substance use disorder, eliminate barriers to public-health interventions such as naloxone and to broaden access to recovery support services such as 24-7 opioid treatment programs. States may also use the money to invest in overdose education or peer support specialists in emergency departments, the White House said Friday.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan launches program to address state's housing stock

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's housing stock is getting slim and state officials are working to help meet the demand with a new program.The Michigan State Housing Development Authority is launching the Missing Middle Housing Program to provide funds to non-profit organizations to develop and rehabilitate properties.MSHDA administrators say the COVID-19 pandemic tightened the amount of available homes due to rising construction and maintenance costs.The program allocates $50 million from the American Rescue Plan act, where 30% will be used to help rural communities.State regulators say the funds can be used for rental and for-sale properties."They're serving this middle income, this workforce housing, missing middle household population where we know that there is a lot of need all throughout the state," said MSHDA Director of Development Chad Benson."From the very rural areas to some of the more populated areas throughout the state."Grants are now available to help get projects started.Click here for more information on qualifications.
MICHIGAN STATE
dbusiness.com

Ford Breaks Ground on BlueOval City, Largest Complex in Company History

Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn today announced it has broken ground at BlueOval City, its largest, most advanced auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history. Structural steel is now being erected less than one year after Ford and SK On announced their $5.6 billion investment to build all-new electric truck and advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles in west Tennessee. The nearly 6-square-mile mega campus will create approximately 6,000 new jobs when production begins in 2025.
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

Buss: Whitmer seeks golden ticket in parents

The parent vote has become the golden ticket in these midterm elections. In fact, political pressure to be pro-parent is so strong it prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to launch Michigan’s first-ever Parents’ Council. That a Democratic candidate for governor, an incumbent with a big lead, felt it necessary...
MICHIGAN STATE
corpmagazine.com

Chinese Firm Investing $3.8 Billion in Michigan EV Battery Plant

Big Rapids Township is about to become a big player in the electric vehicle battery market. California-based Gotion Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Guoxuan High-Tech. Co., is planning a large development near Big Rapids that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment and 2,000 new jobs to west Michigan, The Detroit News reported.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
99.1 WFMK

What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?

Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
MICHIGAN STATE
Arab American News

State launches new housing production program to increase affordable housing stock

LANSING — The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) has launched a new program to address the lack of attainable housing and other housing challenges amplified by the pandemic by supporting developers building homes for lower income homeowners. The MSHDA, established in 1966, provides financial and technical assistance through...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Thousands of these dinosaur-like birds will soon be migrating through Michigan

In the coming weeks, Michigan will witness the spectacular migration of one of the oldest bird species in the world. Sandhill cranes are often compared to living dinosaurs, and for good reason: not only are they believed to have existed in their present form for more than 2.5 million years, their bright yellow eyes, six-foot wingspans and trumpeting calls make them seem like creatures from Jurassic Park.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

More than 500 Michigan doctors agree to support lawsuit challenging abortion ban

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan voters will decide the future of abortion care in November, but until then there are still multiple court cases playing out. Abortion remains a top issue for voters and with less than 50 days to the election, there are still a lot of moving parts. On Thursday, a group representing 514 doctors from around Michigan filed in support of a lawsuit from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the Michigan Supreme Court.
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Flags Lowered Across Michigan To Honor Detroit Firefighter

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and across all public buildings and grounds to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, September 23 to honor and remember Detroit Firefighter Shayne Raxter, who passed away in the line of duty. The flag lowering will coincide with the one-year anniversary of Raxter’s death.
MICHIGAN STATE

