Read full article on original website
sk8tr70
3d ago
Ask idiot about crime. He admits, he don’t know what to do about it, same with homeless. So are people supposed to think he knows what he’s doing in this situation? I think not!
Reply
7
Barb Thompson
3d ago
he wants all city buildings off fossil fuel. that should be interesting when they all run on electricity. wonder where all the electrical power will come from. I know, stop selling it to California.
Reply
7
Jujubeeme
3d ago
and a relative of mayor Harrell will manage the funds for a six figure salary and perks. woopie.. like 800,000 for the men's club in Columbia city that mr Harrell just happens to belong to
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
‘50% was a mistake’: Seattle City Council abandoned the idea of defunding police
‘50% was a mistake’: Seattle City Council abandoned the idea of defunding police. As Seattle City Council considers police department funding, calls for defunding by 50% two years ago begin to fade. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log...
q13fox.com
King County Executive to announce behavioral health response plan on Monday
SEATTLE - King County Executive Dow Constantine will announce a new behavioral health crisis response plan on Monday. The goal, according to the Executive’s Office, is to improve the availability and sustainability of behavioral health care in King County. Constantine will hold a press conference announcing the plan on...
The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state
At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s. “We can’t...
The Stranger
Seattle’s Left Proposes Defunding the Police, Stopping Sweeps, and Building Housing in Solidarity Budget
A week before the Mayor unveils his first-ever budget proposal, which will need to contend with an expected $100 million shortfall, a coalition of progressive organizations held a public meeting to pitch their idea for how the City should spend over $1 billion in 2023. Their proposal imagined a City that prioritizes housing, pedestrian safety, and combating climate change largely by defunding the Seattle Police Department (SPD) by 50%.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myedmondsnews.com
Supersized houses: Bigger Edmonds homes reflect a national trend
Bigger is better; that’s been an American mantra for a century. Atlantic Magazine writer, Joe Pinsker nailed it:. “America is a place defined by bigness. It is infamous, both within its borders and abroad, for the size of its cars, its portions, its defense budget—and its houses.”. —...
gigharbornow.org
Wait continues for new data on lead contamination near Donkey Creek
As the rocker Tom Petty told us, “The waiting is the hardest part.’’. A 20-year quest by state agencies to pinpoint the levels of toxic lead contamination of waters in and near Gig Harbor will continue for a while longer, as hiring slowly resumes at the Washington state Department of Ecology, and investigation and mitigation efforts inch forward.
Washington state outpacing majority of nation when it comes to rising rent
A new report from HelpAdvisor shows Washington state is outpacing the vast majority of the United States when it comes to rising rent prices. It is happening at the same time that the Seattle and Tacoma housing markets are cooling. In the last year, some 7.2 million people who pay...
The Stranger
Want to Have Dinner with an Insurrectionist?
On October 7, the King County Republicans will host “Stop the Steal” rally speaker and convicted insurrectionist Brandon Straka as the headliner for the organization’s Liberty Dinner fundraiser. The choice undercuts the local GOP’s recent attempts to distance itself from extremists within the Republican Party who claim without evidence that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KUOW
Redistricting pulled thousands of voters east of Seattle into one of the state's most competitive races
Kevin Ashe pulled out his unused primary ballot and opened it, scanning the races for a familiar face. He couldn’t remember who represents him in Congress. Was it Suzan DelBene? Or Rick Larsen? Either way, he didn’t vote for them. After a moment, he realized it was neither....
Evacuation levels updated as Bolt Creek Fire activity picks up
King and Snohomish County officials have announced updated evacuation levels for areas near the Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish on Sunday, as fire activity has picked up through the weekend. As of 5 p.m. Sunday, areas east of Skykomish from Beckler River Road to Forest Service Road 66, and north...
Alaska Airlines pilots, management reach tentative agreement after 3 years of negotiations
SEATTLE — Alaska Airlines pilot leaders, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association Int'l (ALPA), voted to approve a tentative agreement with the airline's management on Friday. This agreement comes after three years of negotiations. The pilots were fighting for improvement in scheduling flexibility, job security, compensation and improved...
Protest planned in Bellevue over death of Mahsa Amini in Iran
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Iranian activists in western Washington are planning to protest in Bellevue this weekend after the death of a woman who'd been detained over an accusation she violated the country’s dress code by wearing her Islamic headgear too loosely. Iranian authorities, known as the morality police,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Seattle committee considers proposal for a new Third Avenue vision
SEATTLE — A city council committee considered a new vision for Seattle’s Third Avenue on Wednesday. There is a proposal to make the major transit corridor more pedestrian-friendly, but council members stressed that any plans would need to be equitable and inclusive. Third Avenue is a road of...
Here's how weather in Washington will impact track of Tropical Storm Ian
SEATTLE — You've probably heard the saying, "the flap of a butterfly's wings in Brazil can set off a tornado in Texas." The butterfly effect is a phenomenon in fluid dynamics, relevant in weather too given the atmosphere is fluid. Even the smallest perturbations in the atmosphere can lead to substantial differences over a period of time, reminding us that everything is connected.
The fastest-cooling real estate markets in the US: Sales drop 34% in Seattle as crime ravaged West Coast sees prices tumble amid exodus of residents - and people return from pandemic refuges
Seattle’s housing market is slowing faster than any in the country, a new study has revealed - as cash-strapped buyers increasingly shy away from home purchases. The study, from real estate firm Redfin, ranked the nation’s most populous hubs using metrics such as prices, price drops, and supply - and found that the real estate market is cooling fastest primarily along the West Coast.
Budget proposal hopes to enhance Seattle parks at a cost to taxpayers
SEATTLE — Seattle City Councilmember Andrew Lewis is pushing for cleaner, greener and more accessible parks in a proposed six-year funding plan. But to make it happen, it will cost taxpayers. "We took this past summer to really double down on basic maintenance,” Seattle Parks and Recreation Superintendent Christopher...
My Clallam County
Donations to save two more local farms will now be matched by mystery donor
SEQUIM – Prime farmland in Clallam County continues to be converted to other uses, and that prevents it from ever being farmed again. There will always be that struggle to find the right balance between developing the homes and businesses needed for our growing communities, and maintaining the working farmlands and open spaces that make people want to live here in the first place.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Seattle Schools have no way to pay for new post-strike teacher contract
Barely a week since Seattle Public Schools educators ended their week-long strike, it appears there is no money in the current budget to cover the new agreement. The new three-year contract will tack an additional $228 million to the school district’s current $1.14 billion operating budget – without any certain way to cover these costs, Washington Policy Center’s education director Liv Finne told The Dori Monson Show on Friday.
KUOW
Fall is here. What to expect in the PNW after an especially dry summer
It's officially fall — the first full day of the new season — and lots of people are already appreciating or looking forward to the cooler temperatures. But will autumn, like summer, serve up some surprises?. Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond spoke to KUOW's Angela King about what...
Enumclaw community opposes possible new commercial airport in Southeast King County
ENUMCLAW, Wash. — As Sea-Tac International Airport recently experienced long lines of travelers waiting to get through security screening, state lawmakers are worried the facility is nearing its limit. Sea-Tac is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050, which is what's prompting state lawmakers to look for a...
KING 5
Seattle, WA
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 13