sk8tr70
3d ago

Ask idiot about crime. He admits, he don’t know what to do about it, same with homeless. So are people supposed to think he knows what he’s doing in this situation? I think not!

Barb Thompson
3d ago

he wants all city buildings off fossil fuel. that should be interesting when they all run on electricity. wonder where all the electrical power will come from. I know, stop selling it to California.

Jujubeeme
3d ago

and a relative of mayor Harrell will manage the funds for a six figure salary and perks. woopie.. like 800,000 for the men's club in Columbia city that mr Harrell just happens to belong to

The Stranger

Seattle’s Left Proposes Defunding the Police, Stopping Sweeps, and Building Housing in Solidarity Budget

A week before the Mayor unveils his first-ever budget proposal, which will need to contend with an expected $100 million shortfall, a coalition of progressive organizations held a public meeting to pitch their idea for how the City should spend over $1 billion in 2023. Their proposal imagined a City that prioritizes housing, pedestrian safety, and combating climate change largely by defunding the Seattle Police Department (SPD) by 50%.
myedmondsnews.com

Supersized houses: Bigger Edmonds homes reflect a national trend

Bigger is better; that’s been an American mantra for a century. Atlantic Magazine writer, Joe Pinsker nailed it:. “America is a place defined by bigness. It is infamous, both within its borders and abroad, for the size of its cars, its portions, its defense budget—and its houses.”. —...
EDMONDS, WA
gigharbornow.org

Wait continues for new data on lead contamination near Donkey Creek

As the rocker Tom Petty told us, “The waiting is the hardest part.’’. A 20-year quest by state agencies to pinpoint the levels of toxic lead contamination of waters in and near Gig Harbor will continue for a while longer, as hiring slowly resumes at the Washington state Department of Ecology, and investigation and mitigation efforts inch forward.
GIG HARBOR, WA
The Stranger

Want to Have Dinner with an Insurrectionist?

On October 7, the King County Republicans will host “Stop the Steal” rally speaker and convicted insurrectionist Brandon Straka as the headliner for the organization’s Liberty Dinner fundraiser. The choice undercuts the local GOP’s recent attempts to distance itself from extremists within the Republican Party who claim without evidence that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Protest planned in Bellevue over death of Mahsa Amini in Iran

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Iranian activists in western Washington are planning to protest in Bellevue this weekend after the death of a woman who'd been detained over an accusation she violated the country’s dress code by wearing her Islamic headgear too loosely. Iranian authorities, known as the morality police,...
BELLEVUE, WA
KING 5

Here's how weather in Washington will impact track of Tropical Storm Ian

SEATTLE — You've probably heard the saying, "the flap of a butterfly's wings in Brazil can set off a tornado in Texas." The butterfly effect is a phenomenon in fluid dynamics, relevant in weather too given the atmosphere is fluid. Even the smallest perturbations in the atmosphere can lead to substantial differences over a period of time, reminding us that everything is connected.
SEATTLE, WA
Daily Mail

The fastest-cooling real estate markets in the US: Sales drop 34% in Seattle as crime ravaged West Coast sees prices tumble amid exodus of residents - and people return from pandemic refuges

Seattle’s housing market is slowing faster than any in the country, a new study has revealed - as cash-strapped buyers increasingly shy away from home purchases. The study, from real estate firm Redfin, ranked the nation’s most populous hubs using metrics such as prices, price drops, and supply - and found that the real estate market is cooling fastest primarily along the West Coast.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Budget proposal hopes to enhance Seattle parks at a cost to taxpayers

SEATTLE — Seattle City Councilmember Andrew Lewis is pushing for cleaner, greener and more accessible parks in a proposed six-year funding plan. But to make it happen, it will cost taxpayers. "We took this past summer to really double down on basic maintenance,” Seattle Parks and Recreation Superintendent Christopher...
SEATTLE, WA
My Clallam County

Donations to save two more local farms will now be matched by mystery donor

SEQUIM – Prime farmland in Clallam County continues to be converted to other uses, and that prevents it from ever being farmed again. There will always be that struggle to find the right balance between developing the homes and businesses needed for our growing communities, and maintaining the working farmlands and open spaces that make people want to live here in the first place.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Seattle Schools have no way to pay for new post-strike teacher contract

Barely a week since Seattle Public Schools educators ended their week-long strike, it appears there is no money in the current budget to cover the new agreement. The new three-year contract will tack an additional $228 million to the school district’s current $1.14 billion operating budget – without any certain way to cover these costs, Washington Policy Center’s education director Liv Finne told The Dori Monson Show on Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

KING 5

