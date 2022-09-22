Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Avalanche hit with brutal Gabriel Landeskog injury blow ahead of 2022 NHL season
The Colorado Avalanche will begin their defense of Lord Stanley’s Cup on October 12 against the Chicago Blackhawks. The champions will begin their title defense without one of their best players, however. Avalanche head coach Jan Bednar confirmed to the media recently that Gabriel Landeskog will miss the start...
Yardbarker
‘It’s up to me’: Red Wings prospect Simon Edvinsson gets brutally honest on push for NHL job
The Detroit Red Wings have kicked off their training camp proceedings in preparation for the 2022-23 season. And one of the most intriguing names fighting for a roster spot is last year’s sixth overall pick, Simon Edvinsson. Edvinsson, fresh off a performance at the World Juniors, is turning his...
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Sutter Takes Massive Shot at Matthew Tkachuk
Calgary Flames fans have made it very clear in recent months how they feel about Matthew Tkachuk. The 24-year-old star was once a fan favorite in Cow Town, but no longer after forcing his way out of town by letting management know he had no intentions of signing a long-term deal. To make matters worse, this news came very shortly after Johnny Gaudreau chose to take off via free agency.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: The Latest on Bo Horvat and the Vancouver Canucks
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Donnie & Dhali: Thomas Drance on the Bo Horvat, Vancouver Canucks contract situation. Rick Dhaliwal isn’t sure if the sides are going to talk once the season starts. “Players of Horvat’s caliber often don’t want to be...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
2022-23 Arizona Coyotes Season Start May Be Worst Ever
Despite all the controversy about playing at the 4,700-seat Mullett Arena, the Arizona Coyotes’ 2022-23 season start may be one to forget because of their schedule. Being forced to play their first 20 regular season games on the road, not to mention ALL of their preseason games away… will be quite a challenge.
markerzone.com
JONATHAN HUBERDEAU TO BILL ZITO AFTER LEARNING HE WAS TRADED: 'F--- YOU.'
Jonathan Huberdeau's trade to Calgary shook the hockey world and left the former third-overall pick stunned. Reportedly left with no words, Huberdeau apparently had at least two prepared for Panthers GM Bill Zito upon learning about the trade. According to Keith Yandle and Spittin' Chiclets, Huberdeau offered Zito a simple...
Yardbarker
Oilers Need to Make at Least 1 Trade to Ease Waiver Concerns
After the Edmonton Oilers signed Ryan McLeod, they couldn’t be much closer to the cap. He was given $798,000 for one season for a reason, and that’s because there are very few options. The Oilers will have to run a 21-man roster instead of 23 to fit under the cap as well as choose between a few players we may have thought were shoe-ins to make the team.
GM Ron Hextall: Penguins have started extension talks with Tristan Jarry
Tristan Jarry was in a bad spot after the 2020-21 season. His mistakes at crucial moments heavily contributed to the Penguins’ season-ending first-round loss to the New York Islanders, and there was speculation that offseason on whether the Penguins would go in a new direction in their crease. But last year, Jarry issued a powerful response to those doubters, going 34-18-6 with a .919 save percentage in 58 games played. Jarry looked every bit like an elite goalie and ranked just outside the top five goalies in save percentage and goals-against average.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
New York Rangers lineup for first preseason match against Islanders features Kaapo Kakko on top line
The New York Rangers lineup for their first preseason game against the New York Islanders on Monday night will look different than the initial setup for the start of training camp. Head coach Gerard Gallant noted that the players in Group 1 for Sunday’s first practice session will most likely...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Jason Robertson, and Jakob Chychrun
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Mike Heika of NHL.com: Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill yesterday when asked for an update on the Jason Robertson contract negotiations. “There’s no update at this time. We’re working on it.”. Nill when asked if they’re...
Yardbarker
NHL Injury Notes: Helm, Landeskog, Nichushkin, Gostisbehere, Ladd, Chychrun and Ellis
Darren Helm, Gabriel Landeskog and Valeri Nichushkin dealing with lower-body issues. Ryan Boulding: The Colorado Avalanche held forwards Darren Helm, Gabriel Landeskog, and Valerie Nichushkin off the ice yesterday because of lower-body issues. Defenseman Josh Manson missed yesterday’s session for personal reasons. Peter Baugh: Avs coach Jared Bednar said...
markerzone.com
BRUINS/FLYERS GO TOE-TO-TOE IN A PAIR OF FIGHTS DURING PRE-SEASON OPENER (VIDEO)
The Philadelphia Flyers hosted the Boston Bruins in the first game of the pre-season for each team and it was a physical one. In the first period, Bruins defenceman Connor Carrick laid a big hit on Antoine Roussel, who just signed a PTO with the Flyers earlier this week. Flyers forward Wade Allison came to the defence of Roussel and fought Carrick.
Comments / 0