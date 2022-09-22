Read full article on original website
Data dashboard: Smoke from out-of-state wildfires impacts local air quality
Aspen Journalism is compiling a data dashboard highlighting metrics of local public interest, updated weekly on Tuesdays. The air quality in Aspen worsened over the past week due to out-of-state wildfires. On Sept. 12, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment noted that smoke concentrations were increasing especially along the northern Front Range, and that “(h)azy skies and light to moderate concentrations of smoke are possible in northern and western portions of Colorado, due to smoke from out-of-state wildfires.”
Data dashboard: August is the rainiest month of the year so far
Aspen Journalism is compiling a data dashboard highlighting metrics of local public interest, updated weekly on Tuesdays. Precipitation at Aspen airport was 50% above average in August. Precipitation measured at Aspen airport was above average in August 2022, with a total of 2.23 inches compared to the 1991-2020 average of...
