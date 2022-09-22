ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

KXLY

Back to work and school with sunny and even warmer weather – Kris

The weekend is over, but the summer weather continues!. We are tracking record-high temperatures for the start of the school and work week with blue skies and sunshine. It will be a cool start to Monday with morning lows in the 40s, but that will not be the case for long. Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s for highs. That’s the warmest weather we’ve had in more than two weeks. Expect dry conditions, light winds and sunny skies.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Pack your sweater for tailgating this weekend – Mark

Today will be a beautiful day with some breezy conditions. The trend continues into the weekend, but if you’re heading out to tailgate this weekend, make sure you grab a sweater. It will be a bit chillier in the morning, but we’ll warm up for the afternoon. Tracking...
SPOKANE, WA
gonomad.com

Wallace, Idaho: A Silver Town’s Gilded Past

Billed as the “Silver Capital of the World,” Wallace is a living ghost town located in what is known as the Silver Valley of northern Idaho. And though the town has about 1,000 residents, nevertheless, Wallace packs a powerful punch for its small size. These days, Wallace has...
WALLACE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility construction starts Monday

SPOKANE, Wash — Another construction project will be happening in Spokane. Construction at Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility starts on Monday. As a result of the construction, Downriver Disc Golf Course and access to the TJ Meenach area will be temporarily closed. Construction includes creating ten ponds that will treat and infiltrate water from north Spokane. The ponds will be...
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Home grown produce is just around the corner

Fall in the Inland Northwest is a beautiful time of year, and provides Spokane with an abundance of seasonal fruits and vegetables. For students who want to support the local community or incorporate more fresh produce into their lifestyle, getting involved is as easy as taking a closer look at the region’s agricultural community.
SPOKANE, WA
#Tracking Smoke Haze
Coeur d'Alene Press

OUR GEM: Exploring the Cd'A basin - Trail of the Coeur d'Alenes

The Coeur d’Alene Basin, land of the Schitsu’umsh people or the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, has always been considered a beautiful place and a not-so-hidden gem. One of the attractions of our area is the beautiful Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes. This asphalted trail covers 73 miles and is a longtime favorite of bikers everywhere.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crews respond to house fire near Franklin Park

SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews from the Spokane Fire Department put out a house fire burning near Franklin Park. The fire was burning off North Howard Street and West Wabash Avenue inside the garage of a home on Saturday. When arriving to the home, firefighters saw smoke and fire coming from the home. Crews confirmed with the homeowner that no one was inside the garage.
SPOKANE, WA
102.7 KORD

WA Sheriff Buys Homeless Bus Tickets & Invites to WA Leaders Homes

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has written a harsh letter to Washington State leaders about the homeless camp problem in his city. The letter sent September 22nd 2022 is in response to the homeless camp in Spokane in which Knezovich describes as " inhumane conditions created by WSDOT's inaction." His letter, which you can read in full below, describes his plans for solving the problem that are nothing short of controversial. Here is what he is going to do.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Space X launches Starlink satellites into space

SPOKANE, Wash. — While you were out on your porch Saturday night, you might have seen some blinking lights in the sky that formed a line. Space X launched 52 Starlink satellites into space at around 4:30 p.m. Space X launched them to low-Earth orbit from the Space Launch Complex at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The...
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

4AM has entered the chat: New thrift shop keeps Spokane fitted

4AM is the newest place for premium streetwear in Spokane located at 1009 N Washington St. The former law office – with gray carpets and bare walls – was transformed into a spunky vintage oasis. Currently decked out with turf carpets, spacious and organized clothing racks and intricate...
SPOKANE, WA

