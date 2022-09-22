Read full article on original website
KXLY
Back to work and school with sunny and even warmer weather – Kris
The weekend is over, but the summer weather continues!. We are tracking record-high temperatures for the start of the school and work week with blue skies and sunshine. It will be a cool start to Monday with morning lows in the 40s, but that will not be the case for long. Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s for highs. That’s the warmest weather we’ve had in more than two weeks. Expect dry conditions, light winds and sunny skies.
KXLY
Pack your sweater for tailgating this weekend – Mark
Today will be a beautiful day with some breezy conditions. The trend continues into the weekend, but if you’re heading out to tailgate this weekend, make sure you grab a sweater. It will be a bit chillier in the morning, but we’ll warm up for the afternoon. Tracking...
gonomad.com
Wallace, Idaho: A Silver Town’s Gilded Past
Billed as the “Silver Capital of the World,” Wallace is a living ghost town located in what is known as the Silver Valley of northern Idaho. And though the town has about 1,000 residents, nevertheless, Wallace packs a powerful punch for its small size. These days, Wallace has...
KHQ Right Now
Valleyfest returns to Spokane Valley this weekend
Valleyfest is back in Spokane Valley Sept. 23-25. Festivities kicked off Friday evening with the Heart of Gold festival. You can find a full list of the events here.
Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility construction starts Monday
SPOKANE, Wash — Another construction project will be happening in Spokane. Construction at Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility starts on Monday. As a result of the construction, Downriver Disc Golf Course and access to the TJ Meenach area will be temporarily closed. Construction includes creating ten ponds that will treat and infiltrate water from north Spokane. The ponds will be...
Downriver Disc Golf Course and TJ Meenach access area to close for Stormwater Treatment Facility construction
SPOKANE, Wash. — Construction will begin on Sept. 26 for the Cochran Basin Treatment Facility project. The project will temporarily close the Downriver Disc Golf Course and the TJ Meenach watercraft access area starting on Monday, Sept 26. The Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility will be the main point...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Home grown produce is just around the corner
Fall in the Inland Northwest is a beautiful time of year, and provides Spokane with an abundance of seasonal fruits and vegetables. For students who want to support the local community or incorporate more fresh produce into their lifestyle, getting involved is as easy as taking a closer look at the region’s agricultural community.
Tri-City Herald
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
Coeur d'Alene Press
OUR GEM: Exploring the Cd'A basin - Trail of the Coeur d'Alenes
The Coeur d’Alene Basin, land of the Schitsu’umsh people or the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, has always been considered a beautiful place and a not-so-hidden gem. One of the attractions of our area is the beautiful Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes. This asphalted trail covers 73 miles and is a longtime favorite of bikers everywhere.
Vehicle vs motorcycle crash creates traffic at Crawford Road roundabout on SR 395
SPOKANE, Wash. — A motorcycle and vehicle crash created heavy traffic on State Route 395. The crash happened on SR 395 at the Crawford Road roundabout. No one was hurt in the crash. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Injury Wreck South Of Coeur d'Alene On Highway 95
COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian collision that occurred at 0154 hours on September 24, 2022, on US 95 at approximately mile post 429, Coeur d'Alene, Kootenai County, Idaho. A 50-year-old man was driving a small Hyundai coupe, southbound on US 95, just crossing...
Crews respond to house fire near Franklin Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews from the Spokane Fire Department put out a house fire burning near Franklin Park. The fire was burning off North Howard Street and West Wabash Avenue inside the garage of a home on Saturday. When arriving to the home, firefighters saw smoke and fire coming from the home. Crews confirmed with the homeowner that no one was inside the garage.
Girl Scouts’ Craft Beer and Cookie Festival set for October 8
SPOKANE, Wash. — Do you want to match some pints with sweet treats? Then this might be the event for you. The Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho are hosting a craft beer and cookie festival on October 8. Enjoy some great brews from the Inland Northwest...
WA Sheriff Buys Homeless Bus Tickets & Invites to WA Leaders Homes
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has written a harsh letter to Washington State leaders about the homeless camp problem in his city. The letter sent September 22nd 2022 is in response to the homeless camp in Spokane in which Knezovich describes as " inhumane conditions created by WSDOT's inaction." His letter, which you can read in full below, describes his plans for solving the problem that are nothing short of controversial. Here is what he is going to do.
ifiberone.com
Police: Moses Lake woman found dead in Lincoln Co. had injury consistent with strike from shovel
MOSES LAKE — Investigators say Charles Bergman, still unaccounted for, purchased a shovel on the same day he left to pick up his wife Theresa Bergman from the Spokane airport. Theresa was found with an injury to her head consistent with a strike from a shovel, according to court records.
Missing Moses Lake Pair Takes Deadly Twist, Woman’s Body Found
The case of a missing Moses Lake couple has taken a deadly turn, as the woman's body has been found. They were last seen very early Sunday morning in Spokane. Missing woman found in a remote area of Lincoln County. The Grant County Sheriff's office reports that a missing 53-year-old...
Space X launches Starlink satellites into space
SPOKANE, Wash. — While you were out on your porch Saturday night, you might have seen some blinking lights in the sky that formed a line. Space X launched 52 Starlink satellites into space at around 4:30 p.m. Space X launched them to low-Earth orbit from the Space Launch Complex at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The...
Gonzaga Bulletin
4AM has entered the chat: New thrift shop keeps Spokane fitted
4AM is the newest place for premium streetwear in Spokane located at 1009 N Washington St. The former law office – with gray carpets and bare walls – was transformed into a spunky vintage oasis. Currently decked out with turf carpets, spacious and organized clothing racks and intricate...
KHQ Right Now
Vehicle versus pedestrian crash near Kootenai County leaves one in hospital
KOOTENAI COUNTY, IDAHO. - The Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on U.S. 95 at approximately mile post 429 that left traffic blocked both directions. ISP is saying the driver was headed southbound on U.S. 95 just crossing the Spokane Rover Bridge when he hit...
