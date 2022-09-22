The weekend is over, but the summer weather continues!. We are tracking record-high temperatures for the start of the school and work week with blue skies and sunshine. It will be a cool start to Monday with morning lows in the 40s, but that will not be the case for long. Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s for highs. That’s the warmest weather we’ve had in more than two weeks. Expect dry conditions, light winds and sunny skies.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO