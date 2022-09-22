ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

New Latin Dance Show Premiering at Universal Orlando Resort This Weekend

Universal Orlando Resort Team Members just announced that a new dance show will debut in the New York area of Universal Studios Florida this Saturday. ¡Vamos! – Báilalo is a high-energy Latin Dance experience with a classic look and modern musical flair. Watch clips from the show in the Instagram post embedded above or here.
The Orlando Airport Train to Disney World Took a BIG Step Forward

We have been on quite the journey following along with the progress of the Brightline train to Disney World. Previously, the high-speed train was supposed to run from the Orlando International Airport to a station right at Disney Springs. But, plans for that were scrapped when Disney backed out of its deal for that Disney Springs train station. However, there’s been a new update on the progress of the train today!
Brightline Expansion ‘Near’ Disney World, Universal Hits Major Milestone

Florida’s high-speed passenger rail service is one less bureaucratic hurdle away from providing transportation to Guests looking to experience Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort. Starting out by providing commuter service to the Southeast Corridor of the Sunshine State between Miami and West Palm Beach, the private...
The Villages is not a resort for your grandchildren

In response a recent Letter to the Editor about rentals in The Villages – again this isn’t a RESORT for families. Your family needs to split their time visiting Grandma. We don’t need kids and other people taking advantage of our pleasures. The Villages are for us not your kids or grandkids. The “family” pool should be for us residents not kids also! This is “our” resort, not for kids.
A woodsy castle on Orlando's Lake Mary Jane just hit the market

You hear a lot about castles in Central Florida. From the big one at the heart of Walt Disney World to the castle doctrine, it seems like redoubts and drawbridges are never far out of mind. Why not bring that extra bit of fortification home with you? This castle in...
🍰Highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for projected Category 2 hurricane | Florida deputy struck,...
This pagoda house in DeLand is for sale now

Whether it's the proximity to so many amusement parks or simply too much sun, there's something in the air in Central Florida that makes people want to theme their homes. And all due respect to these DeLand homeowners, they really went for it when they built this pagoda-style home. The...
Orlando International Airport preparing for possible storm

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Depression 9 is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane and approach Florida, leading local airports to prepare. The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority is putting pre-storm procedures in place due to the forecast. The procedures are being implemented at the Executive Airport and Orlando International Airport.
Fun Food Events for Sept 24-30: Bourbon, Oktoberfest, Zellwood Corn

Here are some quick tips for fun food events around Orlando this week, including Zellwood corn, bourbon and more. Field to Feast is back! The 8th Annual Edible Orlando Field to Feast Dinner featuring the Walt Disney World Chefs returns to Long & Scott Farms in Mt. Dora, Nov. 5, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. Disney culinary stars set up outdoors, cooking and serving locally sourced dishes for a mix of country charm and culinary excellence. That paella up top is from a previous Field to Feast, but chefs always try to top themselves.
PDQ opening Sunday in Winter Garden

PDQ, the award-winning fast-casual chicken restaurant, is opening its newest location in Winter Garden at Flamingo Crossings Town Center at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. The location marks the ninth for PDQ in the Orlando area and 62nd overall for the brand. PDQ also has a location inside the Amway...
