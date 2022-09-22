Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
New Latin Dance Show Premiering at Universal Orlando Resort This Weekend
Universal Orlando Resort Team Members just announced that a new dance show will debut in the New York area of Universal Studios Florida this Saturday. ¡Vamos! – Báilalo is a high-energy Latin Dance experience with a classic look and modern musical flair. Watch clips from the show in the Instagram post embedded above or here.
disneyfoodblog.com
The Orlando Airport Train to Disney World Took a BIG Step Forward
We have been on quite the journey following along with the progress of the Brightline train to Disney World. Previously, the high-speed train was supposed to run from the Orlando International Airport to a station right at Disney Springs. But, plans for that were scrapped when Disney backed out of its deal for that Disney Springs train station. However, there’s been a new update on the progress of the train today!
disneyfanatic.com
Brightline Expansion ‘Near’ Disney World, Universal Hits Major Milestone
Florida’s high-speed passenger rail service is one less bureaucratic hurdle away from providing transportation to Guests looking to experience Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort. Starting out by providing commuter service to the Southeast Corridor of the Sunshine State between Miami and West Palm Beach, the private...
villages-news.com
The Villages is not a resort for your grandchildren
In response a recent Letter to the Editor about rentals in The Villages – again this isn’t a RESORT for families. Your family needs to split their time visiting Grandma. We don’t need kids and other people taking advantage of our pleasures. The Villages are for us not your kids or grandkids. The “family” pool should be for us residents not kids also! This is “our” resort, not for kids.
Orlando set to lose their heads over 'Six' at Dr. Phillips Center next month
This is the most uplifting news we've heard about queens in the past month
orlandoweekly.com
A woodsy castle on Orlando's Lake Mary Jane just hit the market
You hear a lot about castles in Central Florida. From the big one at the heart of Walt Disney World to the castle doctrine, it seems like redoubts and drawbridges are never far out of mind. Why not bring that extra bit of fortification home with you? This castle in...
click orlando
🍰Highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for projected Category 2 hurricane | Florida deputy struck,...
orlandoweekly.com
This pagoda house in DeLand is for sale now
Whether it's the proximity to so many amusement parks or simply too much sun, there's something in the air in Central Florida that makes people want to theme their homes. And all due respect to these DeLand homeowners, they really went for it when they built this pagoda-style home. The...
This Florida Crystal Clear Spring Has Secret Caves And Pools & It’s Only $3 To Visit
As summer comes to an end, now is the perfect time to sneak in one last trip before the leaves start to turn, and we say goodbye to longer days and warmer nights. Rock Springs in Kelly Park is a beautiful oasis outside Orlando where you can wade in crystal clear swimming holes without having to make the trek to the Florida coast.
WESH
Orlando International Airport preparing for possible storm
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Depression 9 is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane and approach Florida, leading local airports to prepare. The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority is putting pre-storm procedures in place due to the forecast. The procedures are being implemented at the Executive Airport and Orlando International Airport.
Central Florida woman wins nearly $1 million verdict against Orlando hotel
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County jury awarded a Polk County woman a $923,000 verdict for injuries she suffered in a 2018 fall outside the Caribe Royale resort in Orlando. On June 12, 2018, 52-year-old Melissa Allen, was walking toward the resort’s entrance when an improperly secured irrigation...
edibleorlando.com
Fun Food Events for Sept 24-30: Bourbon, Oktoberfest, Zellwood Corn
Here are some quick tips for fun food events around Orlando this week, including Zellwood corn, bourbon and more. Field to Feast is back! The 8th Annual Edible Orlando Field to Feast Dinner featuring the Walt Disney World Chefs returns to Long & Scott Farms in Mt. Dora, Nov. 5, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. Disney culinary stars set up outdoors, cooking and serving locally sourced dishes for a mix of country charm and culinary excellence. That paella up top is from a previous Field to Feast, but chefs always try to top themselves.
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket seen across skies on Saturday
Those across Hampton Roads and North Carolina who might have seen a tiny white spot flying across the sky Saturday night got to see SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket!
SpaceX set for Falcon 9 rocket launch this weekend from Florida’s Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast this weekend. The company is looking to launch from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Saturday. The lunch is set for 7:27 p.m. Weather conditions are currently 20% favorable for...
CNBC
The No. 1 best city to retire isn't in Florida—but several others in the top 10 for 2022 are
When it comes to the best cities to spend your retirement years, the Sunshine state takes nearly half of the top 10 spots, according to WalletHub's 2022 Best and Worst Places to Retire survey. While historic Charleston, South Carolina, takes first place, Orlando, Florida, ranks a close second. The survey...
orangeobserver.com
PDQ opening Sunday in Winter Garden
PDQ, the award-winning fast-casual chicken restaurant, is opening its newest location in Winter Garden at Flamingo Crossings Town Center at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. The location marks the ninth for PDQ in the Orlando area and 62nd overall for the brand. PDQ also has a location inside the Amway...
Second rower dies after lightning strike, Orlando rowing club says
ORLANDO, Fla. — A second child has passed away after a weather-related incident, North Orlando Rowing said in a Facebook post on Saturday. The rower had been transported to the hospital following the incident. The lightning strike happened around 5:50 p.m. on Sept. 15 at Lake Fairview, near Lee...
Did you see that strange light in the sky Saturday?
That strange light you saw in the sky Saturday evening was not a meteor, but a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that landed on a "drone ship" in the ocean off the the coast of South Carolina.
NASA delays launch of Artemis I due to Tropical Storm Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA has called off the launch of the Artemis I rocket scheduled for Sept. 27 due to Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to hit Florida as a hurricane next week. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. During a meeting Saturday morning, teams...
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola County, Cities of Kissimmee and St. Cloud to Open Sandbag Distribution Site on Sunday
In preparation for potential severe weather conditions, Osceola County residents may fill and make sandbags at Osceola Heritage Park beginning at 8 a.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Supplies will be provided including bags and sand. Residents are allowed 25 sandbags per household and will need to bring their own...
