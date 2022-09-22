Read full article on original website
kicdam.com
Occupants of Abandoned Rolled Vehicle Near Sheldon Identified
Primghar, IA (KICD) — On Wednesday night O’Brien County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a vehicle that had gone into a ditch near Sheldon, breaking through a barbed wire fence and entering a bean field where it rolled. Deputies discovered blood in and around the vehicle, but weren’t...
siouxcountyradio.com
Semi-Trailer Fire on Highway 60
A semi-trailer caught fire on Highway 60 early Tuesday morning. The Sioux County Sheriff’s office responded to the call at 7:25am to a location one-and-one-half miles northeast of Alton. A Freightliner semi-truck being driven by 77-year-old Larry Krogman of Ashton, was pulling a liquid fertilizer tank trailer northbound on...
nwestiowa.com
Paullina woman jailed on forgery charge
PAULLINA—A 45-year-old Paullina woman was arrested about 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, on O’Brien County warrants for forgery and third-degree fraudulent practice. The arrest of Jennifer Larie Jones stemmed from her applying for a title for a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe with a forged bill of sale on March 29, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Five charged in connection with party
SHELDON—Five people face charges after the Sheldon Police Department shutdown an underage drinking party at Prairie Trail Village about 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23. Twenty-three-year-old Trey Thompson Jones of Swisher, 23-year-old Paden Glenn Maschman of Sheldon and 19-year-old George Craig Ehrig Jr. of Ida Grove were each arrested on a charge of public intoxication after they were found running through the parking lot and attempting to hide, according to the incident report.
KELOLAND TV
Tires illegally dumped in Dickinson County
DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — Law enforcement in Northwest Iowa is asking for the public’s help in finding those who illegally dumped tires. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, it happened near the Little Sioux River east of Lake Park, Iowa. If you have any information...
kscj.com
SUSPECT CHARGED FOLLOWING DRIVE BY SHOOTING & PURSUIT
A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY AND ANOTHER SUSPECT IS BEING SOUGHT FOLLOWING A DRIVE BY SHOOTING AND PURSUIT IN MORNINGSIDE EARLY THIS (TUESDAY) MORNING. THE INCIDENT BEGAN JUST BEFORE 4 A.M. WHEN SEVERAL SHOTS WERE FIRED IN THE 5000 BLOCK OF LORRAINE AVENUE, STRIKING A HOUSE IN THAT AREA.
kiwaradio.com
Ireton Man Taken To Hospital After Accident Near Maurice
Maurice, Iowa — An Ireton man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Maurice on Sunday, September 25th. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office tells us that at about 2:10 p.m., 58-year-old Michael Johnson of Ireton was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup northbound on Garfield Avenue, three miles southwest of Maurice. They tell us 76-year-old Gene Beitelspacher of Le Mars was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on 480th Street.
siouxcountyradio.com
One Person Hospitalized After Sunday Afternoon Accident
One man was sent to the hospital after two vehicles collided at an intersection three miles southwest of Maurice Sunday afternoon. The Sioux County Sheriff’s office investigated the accident at 480th St. and Garfield Ave. at around 2:10pm. 58-year-old Michael Johnson of Ireton was driving a Ford pick-up northbound...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man arrested for phone theft
LARCHWOOD—A 34-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, on a Lyon County warrant for third-degree theft in connection with an incident at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Mhmd Kinan Altayyan stemmed from him taking an iPhone 13...
kiwaradio.com
Rock Rapids Firefighters Extinguish Small Combine Fire
Rock Rapids, Iowa– A combine was damaged in a fire on Saturday, September 24, 2022, near Rock Rapids. According to Rock Rapids Fire Chief Ed Reck, at about 2:50 p.m., the Rock Rapids Fire Department was called to the report of a combine fire near the intersection of 170th Street & Harrison Avenue, a mile south of Rock Rapids and a mile east — on the “Two Mile Bridge Road.”
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man jailed for contact violation
SHELDON—A 45-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Torrence Edward Lamb stemmed from him sending e-mail earlier that day to an individual he is not to have contact with, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
kiwaradio.com
Part Of Standing Corn Field Near Paullina Destroyed In Flames
Paullina, Iowa — Part of a standing corn field was destroyed in a fire on Saturday, September 24th near Paullina. According to Paullina Fire Chief Ryan Harper, the Paullina Fire Department was paged out at approximately 4:20 pm for a cornstalk field fire, at the property adjacent to 5853 460th Street, two and a half miles east of Paullina.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man’s handgun jams before aimed at Sioux Falls officers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were reported after the suspect fired multiple shots into the air and then aimed his gun at officers. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 3 a.m. on Sunday near downtown Sioux Falls, witnesses captured video evidence of a man firing off a handgun into the air several times before walking a short distance where he encountered police. The suspect aimed the weapon at the officers before throwing the gun to the side. Authorities had not realized the weapon aimed at them was a gun until after they investigated the scene when they also discovered the handgun had been jammed with bullets still inside.
Teen hospitalized after stabbing; Sioux City PD looking for suspect
The Sioux City Police are looking for a suspect they say stabbed a teen Saturday evening.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon woman arrested for meth and more
SHELDON—A 40-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 3:10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, on charges of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — third or subsequent offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while her license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; and driving without required high-risk insurance.
Pet bird killed in West Side fire; house red-tagged
Firefighters are responding to a possible structure fire in the west side of Sioux City.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Joshua Lynn Pedersen, 46, Moville, Iowa, failure to register as a sexual offender -- second offense; sentenced Sept. 16, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Maurice Deon LeFlore, 36, Marcus, Iowa, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Sept. 16, five years prison. Darnell David Smith, 25, Sioux City, second-degree theft...
kiwaradio.com
Melvin “Meff” Knobloch
Melvin “Meff” Knobloch age 87, of Lester, Iowa died Sunday, September 25, 2022, at at his home in Lester, IA. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at the Apostolic Christian Church in Lester, IA. Burial will follow in the Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery at Lester, IA.
kiwaradio.com
Bronson Iowa Man Sentenced To Federal Prison For Kidnapping Ex-Girlfriend
Bronson, Iowa — A man from the small northwest Iowa town of Bronson who kidnapped his ex-girlfriend has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison. Twenty-one year old Zachary Smith pleaded guilty to the kidnapping charge in March. Prosecutors say Smith violated a protection order when he hid in the back seat of his ex-girlfriend’s car at about 5 a.m. in June of 2021 and waited for her to come out of her South Sioux City home. She was joined by a juvenile female and Smith lay hidden in the car as they drove to a nearby school. After the juvenile got out of the car, Smith sprang out, threatened his ex-girlfriend with a BB gun, drugged her with homemade chloroform, and kidnapped her, taking her to a home in rural Woodbury County. She later escaped and flagged down a passing motorist that happened to be her aunt, who was in the area looking for her.
How fentanyl is impacting Siouxland
Officials in Sioux City said an uptick in opioid deaths across Iowa is a concern in Siouxland.
