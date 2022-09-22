ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Olivia Wilde Dances At Harry Styles' Final MSG Concert, Shuts Down Breakup Rumors

By Haley Gunn
 3 days ago
Actress and director Oliva Wilde had the time of her life at Harry Styles' final concert of his tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City, RadarOnline has learned.

Rocking a feather boa — like any true Styles super-fan would do — Wilde, 38, was seen gazing toward her boyfriend, 28, as he put on a show for the iconic sold-out arena. Clasping her hands tightly to her chest, the Don't Worry Darling actress appeared to be completely enchanted by Harry's performance, squashing any breakup rumors of the two.

Wearing a silk white dress, the actress danced the night away near the stage — and definitely within Harry’s eyesight. Wilde was with an unknown male, although she didn’t seem to be as enthralled with his presence as she was with her beau's hypnotizing show.

Also in attendance was Gayle King , who at one point embraced Wilde with a warm hug. Drew Barrymore was there too.

Wilde met the pop singer while on the set of Don’t Worry Darling . Harry starred in the thriller film while Wilde served as director.

From production to press tours , the movie has garnered attention not for its dark plotline but for the drama surrounding the cast, including a feud between actress Florence Pugh and Shia Labeouf , who was "nixed" from the movie per Wilde.

While filming, Wilde was still with her longtime partner and father to their two children, Jason Sudeikis . Rumors that a spark of romance between Wilde and the former One Direction heartthrob quickly surfaced. However, she's denied those claims.

Sudeikis served Wilde with papers about their child custody hearing when she was onstage promoting the movie . The rumors heated up and were given substance for the uncharacteristic move on Sudeikis' part, which Wilde later claimed was intentional.

Entertainment
RadarOnline

King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.
RadarOnline

'Extremely Paranoid': Michael Jackson's Meltdown At Scientology Center With Lisa Marie Presley Exposed By Ex-Church Leader Enlisted To 'Convert' Pop Star

A former senior executive within the Church of Scientology detailed the strangest celebrity encounter he ever had in an explosive new book hitting shelves next week, RadarOnline.com can confirm, claiming it was with pop legend Michael Jackson and his then-wife, Lisa Marie Presley. Mike Rinder had a central role in the church on the board of directors, often addressing matters for the controversial religion during his time with the organization from 1982 to 2007."I became the go-to person in Scientology for Lisa Marie Presley during her marriage to Jacko," Rinder wrote in an excerpt from his new memoir, A Billion...
RELIGION
RadarOnline

'It Stinks For Their Human Parents:' Leonardo DiCaprio & Ex Camila Morrone Unleash Dog Custody Clash After Bitter Breakup

Leonardo DiCaprio might be single again, but he's still tied to his ex, Camila Morrone, in more ways than one. After four years together, the pair broke it off last month, but sources tell RadarOnline.com that the devoted dog daddy is fighting with his former flame over who gets to keep the Siberian huskies they adopted together as pandemic pets.
PETS
E! News

Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin

Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
RadarOnline

Brittany Snow & Tyler Stanaland Fuel Reconciliation Rumors With Tense Date Night, Sleepover After Separation

Actress Brittany Snow and reality star Tyler Stanaland were spotted on a tense date night together following their separation announcement, RadarOnline.com can confirm, fueling speculation they could be giving their marriage another chance. On Tuesday night, the Pitch Perfect star and Selling the OC personality hit up a restaurant together in Los Angeles with their dog, Charlie.Snow and Stanaland appeared to be deep in conversation as she listened intently with a hand rested under her cheek as they caught up post-split.Rumor has it that he spent the evening with Snow as they were seen out and about again the following...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

'This Is Rubbish!' TikToker Denies Claims She Was 'Planted' By Meghan Markle's PR Team & PAID To Compliment Estranged Royal In Windsor

A young woman who complimented Meghan Markle's beauty while mourners gathered outside Windsor Castle has denied claims she was planted by the Duchess Of Sussex's PR team. RadarOnline.com has discovered that Isabelle Charters took to TikTok to address the viral moment she shared with Markle amid reports it was an attempt to boost the royal's public image during her and husband Prince Harry's ongoing rift with the family.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
